Mitsui E&S : Integrated Report 2022（63pages, 9,699KB）

We started creating the "Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report" (the report) from 2019 ('19/4- '20/3), aiming to provide our stakeholders with a deeper understanding of our business model and the process of realizing long-term sustainable corporate value improvement. The report focuses on information that has a significant impact on corporate value. A wide range of IR information and ESG-related information is disclosed comprehensively on our website, aiming for further improvement so that various stakeholders in Japan and overseas can understand our unique business model.
Positioning of "Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report"
This report contains plans and forecasts that were current as of the date of publication, as well as descrip-
tions about our future business activities based on our management plans. Please note that this information is based on the currently available information, and the actual contents of our business activities may differ from the contents of this report due to future circumstances or the environment, or due to unanticipated events that may occur after the publication of this report.
Mitsui E&S Holdings agrees with the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), an international goal set by the United Nations to solve global issues.
Foundations of
Human capital
Human resources strategy
29
Value Creation
Human resource development
30
Initiatives for Human Rights
32
Occupational safety and health
33
Health and Productivity Management
34
Manufactured capital
Supply chain management / Quality control
35
Natural capital
Environmental Preservation
36
Addressing climate change risks (TCFD)
37
Social and relationship capital
Social Initiatives
39
Governance
Corporate Governance
40
Compliance
45
Message from an Outside Director
46
Officers
47
Business Overview
Financial / Non-financial Highlights
49
Ship
51
Machinery
52
Ocean Development
53
Engineering
54
Data
11-Year Financial Performance
55
Non-Financial Key Data : Environmental
57
Non-Financial Key Data : Human capital
58
Company Profile / Stock and Bonds
61
Offices and Works
62
Value Creation Story
Topics New Group Strategic Goals
Reconsider the Meaning of Our Existence and Redefine Our Group Strategic Goals
Mid-Term Business Plan 2023 redefined the Mitsui E&S Group's Strategic Goals (Company Philosophy, Vision, Management Policy, Standards of Conduct), in accordance with the quick shift to a sustainable society, environmental change and the transformation of the Group. All employees share a new the meaning of the Mitsui E&S Group's existence and work together to move forward.
Our mission
We build trust and contribute to society through our engineering and services
The mission conveys the meaning of our existence (purpose), namely expanding our operations beyond the scope of conventional manufacturing, and contributing to the achievement of a sustainable society through our engineering and services.
Vision in 2030
In the marine domain, we create a carbon-free society
and resolve challenges induced by depopulation
Regarding our strengths in the marine domain that is the core of our operations, we will implement resolute management.
Management Policy
Topics Material Issues
Define Material Issues in Pursuit of Solutions to Social Issues
Based on the new strategic goals, the Mitsui E&S Group seeks to enhance its corporate value by contributing to solutions to social issues through its business activities.
To accelerate activities solving social issues, we have defined the material issues related to sustainability that we should prioritize, as well as our medium- and long-term goals.
Material Issues
Material Issues
FY2030Target
Related SDGs
CO2 reduction through the launch of environ-
mentally friendly products onto the market
5.5 million t-CO2 / year
66% reduction compared to FY2019
Creating
Product life cycle total
a decarbonized
110 million t-CO2
society
CO2 reduction resulting from the Mitsui E&S
Group's production activities
0.9 tons CO2 per year
17% reduction compared to FY2019
Create new value
together with customers
Business development
(Commitment to customers and
suppliers)
Conduct business through needs-oriented marketing and innovation in relevant technologies
Seek a sound financial structure and steady profit
Finance & Corporate Planning
(Commitment to shareholders and
financial institutions)
Manage and operate our group through the timely evaluation of marginal profit and fixed costs
Accelerate the resolution of sustainability issues
Personnel and general affairs
(Commitment to employees and
society)
Address climate change, population decline and diversity in consideration of employees' health and safety
Resolving issues of
Automation products (Transtainer®)
onto the market
a society with
Percentage of automated
a shrinking
Transtainers: 40%
population
Ratio of annual sales
Standards of Conduct
Simple
Endeavor to provide simple, unique and
Material Issue Identification Process
practical products and services
Unique
Practical
We always focus on customer-centric products and services that fulfill three kinds of value, develop healthy businesses and bring them into the world to serve society
Identifying social issues
Identify socially important issues based on the SDGs and domestic and global trends
Create a draft of material issues
Choose the social issues that are directly connected to our operations and management base from among the issues that we must prioritize
Specify material issues
The Group Management Committee discusses the issues and the Management Committee and Board of Directors pass resolutions on them alongside the Mid- Term Business Plan 2023
Value Creation Story
OccupationalTopicsTransitionsafetyto a newandstructurehealth
In July 2019, we established the Mitsui E&S GroupBeH alth Management DeclaratiHoldingn to help maintain and improve the physical Weand m ntalWillhealth of eachCeaseGroup employee,toamid major changesPurein the Group's business structure. Company
and Will Make a Fresh Start as MITSUI E&S
In April 1, 2023, the Mitsui E&S Group will cease to be a pure holding company and make a fresh start as a business holding company named MITSUI E&S.
To ensure our growth and profitability in the future, we will bring our operations and management closer together, unite and transition to a new structure to accelerate the formulation and implementation of strategies.
1917- Established
Established as the Shipbuilding Division of
the Former Mitsui & Co.
In 1917, Teijiro Kawamura, who was the General Manager of the Ship Division of former Mitsui & Co. at the time, was acutely aware of the need to have a shipyard and a repair factory and submitted a
petition to the president. The Mitsui E&S Group
Teijiro Kawamura
Salt field before factory construction
commenced from his passion.
2018- Transitionscompany to a pure holding
Mitsui E&S Group embarks on a journey toward the next 100 years
The Group shifted to a holding company structure to
accelerate efforts to deepen the level of Group man-
agement. At the same time the company name was
changed to Mitsui E&S Holdings, marking a a new
step forward for the new Mitsui E&S Group.
Mitsui E&S unified logo
2019 Formulates and implements a Business Revival Plan
Because of the significant damage to our financial foundation, the Mitsui E&S Group Business Revival Plan was formulated in May 2019 (and partly revised in November 2019) and 120 billion yen in assets and businesses were sold to improve our financial structure which was near completion.
2021 Transfer of Naval Ship
Business
2022 Virtually withdraws from the merchant ship business
1960- Expanding business domains
Evolving into a comprehensive heavy engineering company
Since the 1960s, we have expanded into the land sector, including iron structures such as bridges, and construction and mining equipment. While promoting technical partnaerships , we expanded our business domains to include container cranes, rotary machinery, plant construction, etc.,and we grew into a comprehensive heavy engineering company.
Our first open-cycle marine gas turbine with 2,000 horsepower
Japan's first quayside container crane is completed
2022 Mid-Term Business Plan 2023 starts one year earlier
With our growth strategy as its core, Mid-Term Business Plan 2023 is started one year earlier.
2022 A stock transfer agreement is concluded regard- ingthe large marine engines of IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd. and its incidental businesses
2022 As a capital measure, nearly
17 billion yen in capital is raised.
2000- Business restructuring
Establishes new business models
Our operations in marine engines expanded and we grew into a profit maker.We also promote the establishment of new business models such as lifecycle solution businesses. MODEC, our subsidiary, engages in ocean development and goes beyond the conventional framework of manufacturing.
MODEC, Inc. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
The cumulative total output of Mitsui-MANB&W-brand diesel engines reaches 80 million horsepower.
2023 We cease to be a pure holding company and are renamed Mitsui E&S.Transitioning to a new structure to accelerate the formulation and implementation of strategies
Transitioning to a new structure to accelerate the formulation and implementation of strategies
We will cease to be a pure holding company and transition to a business holding company. Mitsui E&S Machinery and Mitsui E&S Business Service (the former being the core of our future growth strategy and the latter handling our corporate activities) are merged into Mitsui E&S Holdings to structurally integrate their business management. In this way, we seek to promote our growth strategy and streamline our business management.
Value Creation Story
Top Message
What Can We Do about the Many
Different Social Issues?
Outlining a Growth Strategy with a Market-in Mindset,
We Will Achieve Sustained Growth and
Enhance Our Corporate Value.
TakeyukiTakahashi
President & CEO, Representative Director
Change our corporate culture and awareness based on a market-in perspective.
About becoming the president
I am Takeyuki Takahashi and I became president of Mitsui E&S Holdings in April 2022. FY2022 is the final year of the Business Revival Plan by Mr.Oka, the former president. We should make another great leap forward this year. I will take the baton from Oka and complete the Business Revival Plan. Furthermore, we should step toward the next phase of our growth and clearly show the results of our actions both internally and externally. This is my mission.
Since the founding, every president of the Mitsui E&S has had a engineering background, and I am the first president from a sales back- ground. Because of its high technological
expertise, the Mitsui E&S Group has a strong product-out mindset and has tended to believe that good products should sell. Today, having a market-in perspective is very important. After joining the former Mitsui Engineering & Ship- building, I worked as a port crane salesperson and have traveled all over the world ports except the South Pole. In the port crane busi- ness, I have always thought about what customers and society want or what troubles them and what we could do about it. To my understanding, my mission is to change the Mitsui E&S Group's corporate culture and the awareness of each individual based on a market-in perspective.
