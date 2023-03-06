Mitsui E&S : Integrated Report 2022（63pages, 9,699KB）

Value Creation Story

Topics New Group Strategic Goals

Reconsider the Meaning of Our Existence and Redefine Our Group Strategic Goals

Mid-Term Business Plan 2023 redefined the Mitsui E&S Group's Strategic Goals (Company Philosophy, Vision, Management Policy, Standards of Conduct), in accordance with the quick shift to a sustainable society, environmental change and the transformation of the Group. All employees share a new the meaning of the Mitsui E&S Group's existence and work together to move forward.

Our mission

We build trust and contribute to society through our engineering and services

The mission conveys the meaning of our existence (purpose), namely expanding our operations beyond the scope of conventional manufacturing, and contributing to the achievement of a sustainable society through our engineering and services.

Vision in 2030

In the marine domain, we create a carbon-free society

and resolve challenges induced by depopulation

Regarding our strengths in the marine domain that is the core of our operations, we will implement resolute management.

Management Policy