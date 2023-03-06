Advanced search
Mitsui E&S : Integrated Report 2022（63pages, 9,699KB）

03/06/2023 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Integrated Report 2022

Year ended March 31, 2022

Editorial Policy

We started creating the "Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report" (the report) from 2019 ('19/4- '20/3), aiming to provide our stakeholders with a deeper understanding of our business model and the process of realizing long-term sustainable corporate value improvement. The report focuses on information that has a significant impact on corporate value. A wide range of IR information and ESG-related information is disclosed comprehensively on our website, aiming for further improvement so that various stakeholders in Japan and overseas can understand our unique business model.

Positioning of "Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report"

Financial Information

Non-Financial Information

INTEGRATED REPORT

Gathers and summarizes key information

Financial Statement Report

https://www.mes.co.jp/investor/reports/financial_rep.html

Website Pages [ Sustainability ]

Contents

Editorial Policy

1

Contents

2

Value Creation Story

New Group Strategic Goals

3

Material Issues

4

Transition to a new structure

5

Top Message

7

Value Creation Process

13

Strength of Mitsui E&S

15

Life Cycle Solution Business

16

Website Pages [ IR/Company Information ]

https://www.mes.co.jp/sustainable/

https://www.mes.co.jp/investor/

Scope

Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. and major companies of the Mitsui E&S Group

However, the applicable scope of reporting is specified

on a case-by-case basis if it differs from the above.

Period

This report covers the period from April 2021 to March 2022.

(However, some sections include information for April 2022 and thereafter.)

Mitsui E&S Group's strategy

Mid-Term Business Plan 2023

17

Review of Business Revival Plan

18

Outline of Mid-Term Business Plan 2023

19

Promoting the growth strategy

20

Growth Strategy Based on Marine Engines

21

Growth Strategy Based on Port Cranes

23

Financial strategy

25

Technology development

27

Reporting

Once a year in principle

frequency

Publication

November 2022

date

Reference

"International Integrated Reporting Framework" International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)

Guidelines

"Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation" METI of Japan

"Sustainability Reporting Standards issued" Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)

Inquiries

Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. Corporate Planning Division Contact form

https://www.mes.co.jp/contact.html

Disclaimers

This report contains plans and forecasts that were current as of the date of publication, as well as descrip-

tions about our future business activities based on our management plans. Please note that this information is based on the currently available information, and the actual contents of our business activities may differ from the contents of this report due to future circumstances or the environment, or due to unanticipated events that may occur after the publication of this report.

Mitsui E&S Holdings agrees with the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), an international goal set by the United Nations to solve global issues.

Foundations of

Human capital

Human resources strategy

29

Value Creation

Human resource development

30

Initiatives for Human Rights

32

Occupational safety and health

33

Health and Productivity Management

34

Manufactured capital

Supply chain management / Quality control

35

Natural capital

Environmental Preservation

36

Addressing climate change risks (TCFD)

37

Social and relationship capital

Social Initiatives

39

Governance

Corporate Governance

40

Compliance

45

Message from an Outside Director

46

Officers

47

Business Overview

Financial / Non-financial Highlights

49

Ship

51

Machinery

52

Ocean Development

53

Engineering

54

Data

11-Year Financial Performance

55

Non-Financial Key Data : Environmental

57

Non-Financial Key Data : Human capital

58

Company Profile / Stock and Bonds

61

Offices and Works

62

1 Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report

Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report 2

Value Creation Story

Topics New Group Strategic Goals

Reconsider the Meaning of Our Existence and Redefine Our Group Strategic Goals

Mid-Term Business Plan 2023 redefined the Mitsui E&S Group's Strategic Goals (Company Philosophy, Vision, Management Policy, Standards of Conduct), in accordance with the quick shift to a sustainable society, environmental change and the transformation of the Group. All employees share a new the meaning of the Mitsui E&S Group's existence and work together to move forward.

Our mission

We build trust and contribute to society through our engineering and services

The mission conveys the meaning of our existence (purpose), namely expanding our operations beyond the scope of conventional manufacturing, and contributing to the achievement of a sustainable society through our engineering and services.

Vision in 2030

In the marine domain, we create a carbon-free society

and resolve challenges induced by depopulation

Regarding our strengths in the marine domain that is the core of our operations, we will implement resolute management.

Management Policy

Topics Material Issues

Define Material Issues in Pursuit of Solutions to Social Issues

Based on the new strategic goals, the Mitsui E&S Group seeks to enhance its corporate value by contributing to solutions to social issues through its business activities.

To accelerate activities solving social issues, we have defined the material issues related to sustainability that we should prioritize, as well as our medium- and long-term goals.

Material Issues

Material Issues

FY2030Target

Related SDGs

CO2 reduction through the launch of environ-

mentally friendly products onto the market

5.5 million t-CO2 / year

66% reduction compared to FY2019

Creating

Product life cycle total

a decarbonized

110 million t-CO2

society

CO2 reduction resulting from the Mitsui E&S

Group's production activities

0.9 tons CO2 per year

17% reduction compared to FY2019

Create new value

together with customers

Business development

(Commitment to customers and

suppliers)

Conduct business through needs-oriented marketing and innovation in relevant technologies

Seek a sound financial structure and steady profit

Finance & Corporate Planning

(Commitment to shareholders and

financial institutions)

Manage and operate our group through the timely evaluation of marginal profit and fixed costs

Accelerate the resolution of sustainability issues

Personnel and general affairs

(Commitment to employees and

society)

Address climate change, population decline and diversity in consideration of employees' health and safety

Resolving issues of

Automation products (Transtainer®)

onto the market

a society with

Percentage of automated

a shrinking

Transtainers: 40%

population

Ratio of annual sales

Standards of Conduct

Simple

Endeavor to provide simple, unique and

Material Issue Identification Process

practical products and services

Unique

Practical

We always focus on customer-centric products and services that fulfill three kinds of value, develop healthy businesses and bring them into the world to serve society

  1. Identifying social issues

Identify socially important issues based on the SDGs and domestic and global trends

  1. Create a draft of material issues

Choose the social issues that are directly connected to our operations and management base from among the issues that we must prioritize

  1. Specify material issues

The Group Management Committee discusses the issues and the Management Committee and Board of Directors pass resolutions on them alongside the Mid- Term Business Plan 2023

3 Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report

Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report 4

Value Creation Story

OccupationalTopics Transitionsafetyto a newandstructurehealth

In July 2019, we established the Mitsui E&S GroupBeH alth Management DeclaratiHoldingn to help maintain and improve the physical Weand m ntalWillhealth of eachCeaseGroup employee,toamid major changesPurein the Group's business structure. Company

and Will Make a Fresh Start as MITSUI E&S

In April 1, 2023, the Mitsui E&S Group will cease to be a pure holding company and make a fresh start as a business holding company named MITSUI E&S.

To ensure our growth and profitability in the future, we will bring our operations and management closer together, unite and transition to a new structure to accelerate the formulation and implementation of strategies.

1917- Established

Established as the Shipbuilding Division of

the Former Mitsui & Co.

In 1917, Teijiro Kawamura, who was the General Manager of the Ship Division of former Mitsui & Co. at the time, was acutely aware of the need to have a shipyard and a repair factory and submitted a

petition to the president. The Mitsui E&S Group

Teijiro Kawamura

Salt field before factory construction

commenced from his passion.

2018- Transitionscompany to a pure holding

Mitsui E&S Group embarks on a journey toward the next 100 years

The Group shifted to a holding company structure to

accelerate efforts to deepen the level of Group man-

agement. At the same time the company name was

changed to Mitsui E&S Holdings, marking a a new

step forward for the new Mitsui E&S Group.

Mitsui E&S unified logo

2019 Formulates and implements a Business Revival Plan

Because of the significant damage to our financial foundation, the Mitsui E&S Group Business Revival Plan was formulated in May 2019 (and partly revised in November 2019) and 120 billion yen in assets and businesses were sold to improve our financial structure which was near completion.

2021 Transfer of Naval Ship

Business

2022 Virtually withdraws from the merchant ship business

1960- Expanding business domains

Evolving into a comprehensive heavy engineering company

Since the 1960s, we have expanded into the land sector, including iron structures such as bridges, and construction and mining equipment. While promoting technical partnaerships , we expanded our business domains to include container cranes, rotary machinery, plant construction, etc.,and we grew into a comprehensive heavy engineering company.

Our first open-cycle marine gas turbine with 2,000 horsepower

Japan's first quayside container crane is completed

2022 Mid-Term Business Plan 2023 starts one year earlier

With our growth strategy as its core, Mid-Term Business Plan 2023 is started one year earlier.

2022 A stock transfer agreement is concluded regard- ingthe large marine engines of IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd. and its incidental businesses

2022 As a capital measure, nearly

17 billion yen in capital is raised.

2000- Business restructuring

Establishes new business models

Our operations in marine engines expanded and we grew into a profit maker.We also promote the establishment of new business models such as lifecycle solution businesses. MODEC, our subsidiary, engages in ocean development and goes beyond the conventional framework of manufacturing.

MODEC, Inc. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

The cumulative total output of Mitsui-MANB&W-brand diesel engines reaches 80 million horsepower.

2023 We cease to be a pure holding company and are renamed Mitsui E&S.Transitioning to a new structure to accelerate the formulation and implementation of strategies

Transitioning to a new structure to accelerate the formulation and implementation of strategies

We will cease to be a pure holding company and transition to a business holding company. Mitsui E&S Machinery and Mitsui E&S Business Service (the former being the core of our future growth strategy and the latter handling our corporate activities) are merged into Mitsui E&S Holdings to structurally integrate their business management. In this way, we seek to promote our growth strategy and streamline our business management.

5 Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report

Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report 6

Value Creation Story

Top Message

What Can We Do about the Many

Different Social Issues?

Outlining a Growth Strategy with a Market-in Mindset,

We Will Achieve Sustained Growth and

Enhance Our Corporate Value.

TakeyukiTakahashi

President & CEO, Representative Director

Change our corporate culture and awareness based on a market-in perspective.

About becoming the president

I am Takeyuki Takahashi and I became president of Mitsui E&S Holdings in April 2022. FY2022 is the final year of the Business Revival Plan by Mr.Oka, the former president. We should make another great leap forward this year. I will take the baton from Oka and complete the Business Revival Plan. Furthermore, we should step toward the next phase of our growth and clearly show the results of our actions both internally and externally. This is my mission.

Since the founding, every president of the Mitsui E&S has had a engineering background, and I am the first president from a sales back- ground. Because of its high technological

expertise, the Mitsui E&S Group has a strong product-out mindset and has tended to believe that good products should sell. Today, having a market-in perspective is very important. After joining the former Mitsui Engineering & Ship- building, I worked as a port crane salesperson and have traveled all over the world ports except the South Pole. In the port crane busi- ness, I have always thought about what customers and society want or what troubles them and what we could do about it. To my understanding, my mission is to change the Mitsui E&S Group's corporate culture and the awareness of each individual based on a market-in perspective.

7 Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report

Mitsui E&S Group Integrated Report 8

