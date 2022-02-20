Log in
    7003   JP3891600003

MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7003)
Mitsui E&S : MES-M signed the first license agreement to manufacture MET Turbochargers

02/20/2022 | 11:31pm EST
Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "MES-M") signed the first license agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "MHI-MME") by which the non-exclusive right shall be granted to MES-M as a licensee to manufacture MET-MB/MBII Series Turbochargers for Mitsui-MAN B&W engines.

MHI-MME has developed MET Turbochargers since 1965 as one of original and state-of-the-art technologies by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group to comply with expected higher performance and efficiency of engines. And, its global market share for marine two stroke engines is as much as 40% as of 2021 according to the research by MHI-MME. Now MES-M plans to start with three types of MET turbochargers, MET-42MB/42MBII/66MBII and the first one will be launched early 2023. Further, the other types will follow according to market requirements.

MES-M has manufactured more than 4,000 sets of turbochargers over 40 years since MES-M signed the first license agreement of MAN Turbochargers in 1981 with MAN Energy Solutions SE. MES-M adds MET Turbochargers to its own product portfolio for more suitable turbocharger selection for Mitsui-MAN B&W engines. On the basis of accumulated experiences as a turbocharger manufacturer for decades, MES-M confirms its successful start-up of MET Turbocharger production with a satisfactory quality control for its customer. Also taking its advantage as a leading engine manufacturer, MES-M strives to build more contributable and strong total support system of Mitsui-MAN B&W engines altogether including turbochargers consistently throughout the lifecycle from newbuilding to after-sales services in order to enhance customer satisfaction. On this occasion, MES-M undertakes after-sales services of all MET turbochargers installed on Mitsui-MAN B&W engines as well as manufactured under this new license by MES-M.

MET66MBII Turbocharger

MET37MB Turbocharger (as installed on engine)

Disclaimer

MES - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
