April 11, 2024

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Fudosan invested in Kyoto Fusioneering, which conducts research and development for fusion energy-related equipment and systems, through the venture investment project operated jointly with Global Brain, as part of its decarbonization strategy. Kyoto Fusioneering aims to realize industry of fusion energy, and Mitsui Fudosan decided to invest based on an evaluation of its expertise and market potential. Mitsui Fudosan is promoting the Group Action Plan to Realize a Decarbonized Society aimed at achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by fiscal 2050.Through this investment and its participation in the Japan Fusion Energy Council (commonly known as J-Fusion), Mitsui Fudosan seeks to contribute to the future implementation of fusion energy in society and realize a decarbonized society.

Tokyo, Japan, April 10, 2024 - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Takashi Ueda; "Mitsui Fudosan") announced that it has invested in Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, CEO : Satoshi Konishi; "Kyoto Fusioneering") through 31VENTURES - Global Brain - Growth I, its venture investment project jointly operated with Global Brain Corporation (*Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative: Yasuhiko Yurimoto; "Global Brain").

Fusion energy has been attracting attention as the ultimate technology that can fundamentally solve energy and environmental problems because of its carbon neutrality, meaning that it emits no carbon dioxide during the power generation process, and research and development of fusion energy has accelerated rapidly. Over the past few years, private sector investment has increased in other countries. In Japan, there has been growing momentum towards the early realization and commercialization of fusion energy, including the March 2024 establishment of J-Fusion in which Mitsui Fudosan also participates as a founding member.

Kyoto Fusioneering is a plant engineering company engaged in research and development for fusion energy-related equipment and systems. The company promotes the commercialization of fusion energy in cooperation with companies and research institutes that are seeking to make fusion energy a reality. It is expanding the global operation by cooperating with foreign research institutions, academic institutions and private companies. It has also begun working with a variety of stakeholders to establish a supply chain network for fusion energy equipment and components in Japan and overseas. At J-Fusion, Kyoto Fusioneering has been selected as the founding chair.

In November 2021, Mitsui Fudosan formulated the Group Action Plan to Realize a Decarbonized Society aimed at achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by fiscal 2050. Subsequently, 31VENTURES has established a dedicated team for exploring cutting-edge technologies and unique solutions for decarbonization as a corporate venture team, which identifies trends in technology innovation related to decarbonization and promotes decarbonization-related startup investment and co-creation.

Through this investment and its participation in J-Fusion, Mitsui Fudosan seeks to contribute to industry creation and innovation in the new clean energy field of fusion energy and realize a decarbonized society.



Diagram showing the concepts of "nuclear fusion" and "nuclear fission"

(Japan Atomic Energy Relations Organization)

Fusion energy works by heating deuterium and tritium as representative elements to about 100 million °C, turning them into plasma (the fourth state of matter after solid, liquid, and gas) and then harnessing the energy produced when they fuse together. It is fundamentally different to nuclear fission in terms of the elements (fuel) required for the reaction and the hazard level of radioactive material released as a result of energy production. There is no risk of uncontrollable core meltdown in the event of an accident, and there are low levels of radioactive waste. At the same time, it is carbon neutral with no carbon dioxide emissions in the power generation process.

The Open Innovation Department, established in 2015, promotes this project. It aims to generate new social value and bolster existing businesses, and promotes open innovation through co-creation with various partners revolving around three vehicles: 31VENTURES, BASE Q, and Future Special Zone Project.

31VENTURES （ https://www.31ventures.jp/en/ ）

Supports start-up businesses through the three approaches of Workplaces to advance business, Corporate Venture Capital of 43.5 billion yen to accelerate growth, and Community for encountering new expertise and mutual improvements.

Supports large companies' business development through the operation of facilities and the formation of a community made up of diverse people centering on Q School where skills and expertise can be systematically studied with the aim of new business generation and innovation.

Creates new values for a next generation neighborhoods creation on the specific areas, Environment/sustainability and Culture/Creativity, thorough joint projects with partners in these areas.

Fund Name 31VENTURES - Global Brain - Growth I Project General Partner Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and Global Brain Corporation Total Investment Amount 30.0 billion yen

Company Name Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd. Address (Tokyo Office) 5th Floor, Otemachi Building, 1-6-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative Director, CEO Satoshi Konishi Establishment October 2019 Business Description Research and development and plant engineering for fusion energy-related equipment and systems URL https://kyotofusioneering.com/en/

See the Kyoto Fusioneering news release here.

URL https://kyotofusioneering.com/en/news/2024/04/11/2256

The Mitsui Fudosan Group aims for a society that enriches both people and the planet under the principles of coexist in harmony with society, link diverse values and achieve a sustainable society, and advances business with an awareness of the environment (E), society (S) and governance (G), thus promoting ESG management. By further accelerating its ESG management, the Group will realize Society 5.0, which the Japanese government has been advocating, and contribute significantly to achieving the SDGs. Additionally, the Group formulated the following Group guidelines related to "Realize a Decarbonized Society" and "Diversity & Inclusion Promotion" in November 2021, and "Biodiversity" in March 2023. The Mitsui Fudosan Group will continue to work toward solving social issues through neighborhood creation.

