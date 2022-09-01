Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8801   JP3893200000

MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.

(8801)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:31 2022-09-01 am EDT
2827.50 JPY   +0.14%
01:21aMITSUI FUDOSAN : Expands Footprint in Indonesia by Entering into A Strategic Partnership (Residential Project) in Jababeka Sports City
PU
08/31MITSUI FUDOSAN : ESG Report 2022 Released Today Certified by the SBT Initiative with 1.5℃ Target Updated disclosure under TCFD to 1.5℃ Scenario
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsui Fudosan : Expands Footprint in Indonesia by Entering into A Strategic Partnership (Residential Project) in Jababeka Sports City

09/01/2022 | 01:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mitsui Fudosan Expands Footprint in Indonesia by Entering into A Strategic Partnership (Residential Project) in Jababeka Sports City

September 1, 2022
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (Location: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President, and CEO Masanobu Komoda) through "MITSUI FUDOSAN (ASIA) PTE. LTD." (Mitsui Fudosan Asia Co., Ltd., Location: Singapore), has entered into a strategic joint venture agreement with PT. Grahabuana Cikarang (Grahabuana Cikarang Co., Ltd., "GBC"), a 100% subsidiary of a major local developer PT Jababeka Tbk (IDX: KIJA) to participate in three residential & shophouse clusters. The three clusters are located at Jababeka Sports City within the Kota Jabebeka township in the Bekasi Regency east of the Jakarta metropolitan area. This business will be jointly operated by GBC and Mitsui Fudosan Asia.


Artist Impression of Residential Clusters


Artist Impression of Jababeka Sports City

The 8.5Ha. (approx.) site is expected to yield approximately 808 units which comprises of landed houses and shophouses, targeting real local demand. The partnership reflects the group's continuous interest in creating spaces that focuses on health and wellness which had been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. The project aims to create such health and wellness focused environment by developing 1-hectare sports hub facilities, such as mini golf, basketball courts, mini soccer, skate park, outdoor gym, hopscotch & giant chess, as well as kids climbing wall within the project.

Following the participation in Citra Lake Suites (condominium) and Citra Raya (landed houses), this will be the third residential project in Indonesia for the Group.

Indonesia is a high growth market where stable economic growth is expected. Coupled with a large population of approximately 270 million, demand for quality housing will continue to remain strong and the Group is continuously looking to expand our presence in the housing market. The Group also aims to acquire opportunities across various asset classes within Indonesia through its real estate development expertise.

Key Points of this Release
  • Third residential project of the Mitsui Fudosan Group in Indonesia.
  • First joint venture with GBC, a subsidiary of a major local developer, PT Jababeka Tbk (IDX: KIJA)
  • Aiming to expand into other asset classes in Indonesia in the future
■Location

The project is located in the Bekasi Regency where major industrial parks are located and demand for housing especially in the middle-class is rising. The project site of this project is located approximately 35km east (approximately 1 hour by car) of central Jakarta. The site is located in KOTA JABABEKA which is a well-established industrial park that has been developed over 30 years since 1989 by a major local developer Jababeka. KOTA JABABEKA boasts a scale of approximately 5,600 hectares and is a complex township with housing, commercial facilities, golf courses and stadiums. Connectivity for the township is expected to be improved following the operations of the LRT and MRT which are expected to be opened in phases from 2023 onwards.

■About GBC

GBC, a subsidiary of PT Jababeka Tbk (IDX: KIJA), is one of the major Indonesian developers. The company has established a track record in developing quality townships such as Kota Jababeka.

■About Mitsui Fudosan's Overseas Business

The Group's long-term management policy "VISION 2025" aims to evolve Mitsui Fudosan into a global company. We target to continuously grow our overseas business. To date, we have expanded our business in Europe and the Americas, China, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and India. In Indonesia, we will continue to source for assets in the residential, mixed use, hospitality, and logistics segment to further expand our business.

[Outline of plan (planned)]
Name Three clusters in Jababeka Sports City (clusters' name under consideration)
Address Bekasi province of the Republic of Indonesia
Traffic Approx. 35km to Jakarta CBD (center) (Approx. 1 hour in car)
Site Area Approx. 85,500m2
Total number of units 808 units (landed houses: 622 units, shop houses: 186 units)
Target Schedule Starting sales in August 2022
Feb. 2023 Construction start
Delivery completed in 2027
[Position] Contributing to SDGs of the Mitsui Fudosan Group

https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/enflish/esg_csr/
The Mitsui Fudosan Group promotes business with an awareness of the environment (E), society (S), and governance (G), in other words, ESG management, with the aim of becoming a society where people and the Earth both prosper, based on the philosophy of "coexistence and coexistence," "linkage of diverse values," and "realization of a sustainable society." By further accelerating our group-wide ESG-based management, we believe that we can contribute significantly to realizing Society 5 0 advocated by the Japanese government and achieving SDGs. In November 2021, we formulated the following group guidelines for realizing a carbon-free society and promoting diversity and inclusion. Going forward, our Group will continue working to resolve social issues through urban development.

[Reference]
・"Formulation of Group Action Plan to Realize a Carbon-Decarbon Society"
https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/corporate/news/2021/1124/
・"Declaration on Promotion of Diversity and Inclusion and Policy for Initiatives"
https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/corporate/news/2021/1129_02/

*The efforts of this release are contributing to the three goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Goal 3 Good health and well-being
Goal 11 Sustainable cities and communities
Goal 17 Partnerships for the goals

Disclaimer

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 05:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
01:21aMITSUI FUDOSAN : Expands Footprint in Indonesia by Entering into A Strategic Partnership (..
PU
08/31MITSUI FUDOSAN : ESG Report 2022 Released Today Certified by the SBT Initiative with 1.5&#..
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. : Press Release
CO
08/01MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. : Share buyback
CO
07/25ONE OF JAPAN'S LARGEST ZEH CONDOMINI : 1.21mb）
PU
07/25MITSUI FUDOSAN GROUP BEGINS CONSTRUC : 1.26mb）
PU
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin..
MT
07/18Mitsui Fudosan Raises Borrowing Capacity to $36 Million of Extended Commitment Line Agr..
MT
07/08Mitsui Fudosan Issues JPY80 Billion in Biggest Green Bond Deal in Japan's Real Estate I..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 190 B 15 797 M 15 797 M
Net income 2023 197 B 1 422 M 1 422 M
Net Debt 2023 3 593 B 25 922 M 25 922 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 2 684 B 19 365 M 19 365 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 24 408
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 823,50 JPY
Average target price 3 456,15 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masanobu Komoda Managing Executive Officer
Hiromichi Iwasa Director, Manager-Construction & Planning I
Masafumi Nogimori Independent Outside Director
Shinichiro Ito Independent Outside Director
Tsunehiro Nakayama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.25.67%19 365
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.37%34 446
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.14.57%29 493
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.10.68%29 353
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.29%29 118
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED8.85%24 719