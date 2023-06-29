MITSUI FUDOSAN

Year ended March 31, 2023

Year ended March 31, 2023

Contents

Consolidated Financial Statements

2

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

10

Independent Auditor's Report

62

Appendices

71

1.

History

71

2.

Mitsui Fudosan's Businesses

72

3.

Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies

75

4.

Major Properties

79

5.

Strategic Shareholdings

85

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

As of March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

Millions of yen

2023

2022

2021

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)

¥132,311

¥142,682

¥187,724

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets (Note 4,19)

71,221

61,465

-

Notes and accounts receivable - trade (Note 4)

-

-

41,368

Marketable securities (Note 4, 5)

132

100

88

Inventories (Note 8, 13)

2,159,675

2,047,991

1,938,599

Advances paid for purchases (Note 9)

23,855

22,290

15,845

Short-term loans receivable

16,891

16,950

17,187

Equity investments in properties for sale (Note 4)

9,775

9,803

10,013

Other current assets

334,380

267,401

245,747

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(731)

(811)

(574)

Total current assets

2,747,509

2,567,871

2,455,997

PROPERTY and EQUIPMENT, at cost:

Buildings and structures (Note 7, 13, 24)

2,700,021

2,347,362

2,166,327

Machinery and equipment (Note 24)

468,972

335,172

303,244

Land (Note 7, 13)

2,219,068

2,081,491

2,099,946

Construction in progress

102,781

252,516

249,386

5,490,842

5,016,541

4,818,903

Accumulated depreciation

(1,236,049)

(1,140,600)

(1,060,784)

Net property and equipment (Note 25)

4,254,793

3,875,941

3,758,119

INVESTMENTS and OTHER ASSETS

Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies

443,387

335,283

273,233

Investment securities (Note 4, 5)

814,738

881,726

775,852

Non-current loans

8,939

8,302

8,858

Lease deposits (Note 4, 10)

172,291

170,859

160,944

Net defined benefit asset (Note 12)

64,757

65,082

50,677

Deferred income taxes (Note 11)

25,762

25,574

26,587

Deferred tax assets on land revaluation

699

15

3

Other

309,666

278,423

232,902

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,144)

(1,064)

(1,199)

Total investments and other assets

1,839,095

1,764,200

1,527,857

Total assets

¥8,841,397

¥8,208,012

¥7,741,973

See accompanying notes.

Millions of yen

2023

2022

2021

LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Notes and accounts payable - trade (Note 4)

¥147,986

¥135,098

¥97,970

Bank loans (Note 4, 13)

153,290

125,045

39,213

Commercial paper (Note 4, 13)

78,000

36,000

99,500

Long-term debt due within one year (Note 4, 13)

571,627

480,554

324,326

Accrued expenses

73,030

58,306

53,683

Accrued income taxes

41,629

59,591

50,340

Advances and deposits received

134,195

117,650

231,528

Contract liabilities (Note 19)

178,190

141,892

-

Other current liabilities (Note 13, 14)

123,895

122,944

104,607

Total current liabilities

1,501,842

1,277,080

1,001,167

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

Net defined benefit liability (Note 12)

45,673

49,866

48,067

Allowance for directors' and corporate auditors' retirement benefits

800

775

846

Long-term debt due after one year (Note 4, 13)

3,245,615

3,025,635

3,160,400

Deposits from tenants (Note 4, 13, 15)

456,583

443,920

435,930

Deferred income taxes (Note 11)

286,734

299,398

269,234

Deferred tax liabilities on land revaluation

91,088

91,088

94,836

Other long-term liabilities (Note 14)

181,841

106,497

75,501

Total long-term liabilities

4,308,334

4,017,179

4,084,814

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Note 27)

NET ASSETS (Notes 16, 17)

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

340,553

340,163

339,897

Authorized - 3,290,000,000 shares

Issued-948,451,327 shares in 2023, 959,474,447 shares in 2022

and 965,281,777 shares in 2021

Capital surplus

366,604

372,472

372,294

Retained earnings

1,499,572

1,390,511

1,259,716

Treasury stock - 14,951,532 shares in 2023, 8,973,356 shares in

2022 and 3,128,170 shares in 2021

(38,354)

(21,582)

(5,920)

Total shareholders' equity

2,168,375

2,081,564

1,965,987

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Net unrealized holding gains on securities

426,950

471,795

394,874

Deferred gains on hedging instruments

16,073

10,303

5,165

Reserve on land revaluation

194,901

194,160

202,687

Foreign currency translation adjustments

67,710

10,430

(34,525)

Accumulated adjustments for retirement benefit

26,718

28,223

21,698

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

732,352

714,911

589,899

Subscription rights to shares (Note 18)

1,291

1,340

1,423

Non-controlling interests

129,203

115,938

98,683

Total net assets

3,031,221

2,913,753

2,655,992

Total liabilities and net assets

¥8,841,397

¥8,208,012

¥7,741,973

See accompanying notes.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

For the years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

Millions of yen

2023

2022

2021

Revenue from operations (Note 19, 25)

¥2,269,103

¥2,100,870

¥2,007,555

Cost of revenue from operations

(1,742,425)

(1,650,428)

(1,609,639)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(221,273)

(205,463)

(194,145)

Operating income (Note 25)

305,405

244,979

203,771

Interest, dividends and miscellaneous income (Note 21)

60,278

75,219

88,761

Interest expense

(55,458)

(31,606)

(27,779)

Other expenses (Note 20, 22)

(21,619)

(28,349)

(66,774)

Equity in net income (loss) of affiliated companies

7,325

2,161

(6,158)

Income before income taxes

295,931

262,404

191,821

Income taxes (Note 11)

Current

90,792

101,362

89,147

Deferred

1,765

(14,713)

(27,054)

Total income taxes

92,557

86,649

62,093

Net income

203,374

175,755

129,728

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(6,375)

1,231

(152)

Net income attributable to shareholders of the Company

¥196,999

¥176,986

¥129,576

See accompanying notes.

