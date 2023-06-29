Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. specializes in the development, management and promotion of real estate assets. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - real estate leasing (31.8%): leasing of office buildings, commercial and residential buildings; - real estate promotion (30.6%): sale of condominiums, individual houses, residential and office buildings; - asset management and real estate brokerage (20.4%); - other (17.2%): sale of building materials, hotel operation, etc.