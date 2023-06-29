MITSUI FUDOSAN
FINANCIAL REPORT
Year ended March 31, 2023
MITSUI FUDOSAN
FINANCIAL REPORT
Year ended March 31, 2023
Contents
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
10
Independent Auditor's Report
62
Appendices
71
1.
History
71
2.
Mitsui Fudosan's Businesses
72
3.
Subsidiaries and Affiliated Companies
75
4.
Major Properties
79
5.
Strategic Shareholdings
85
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
As of March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021
Millions of yen
2023
2022
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)
¥132,311
¥142,682
¥187,724
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets (Note 4,19)
71,221
61,465
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade (Note 4)
-
-
41,368
Marketable securities (Note 4, 5)
132
100
88
Inventories (Note 8, 13)
2,159,675
2,047,991
1,938,599
Advances paid for purchases (Note 9)
23,855
22,290
15,845
Short-term loans receivable
16,891
16,950
17,187
Equity investments in properties for sale (Note 4)
9,775
9,803
10,013
Other current assets
334,380
267,401
245,747
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(731)
(811)
(574)
Total current assets
2,747,509
2,567,871
2,455,997
PROPERTY and EQUIPMENT, at cost:
Buildings and structures (Note 7, 13, 24)
2,700,021
2,347,362
2,166,327
Machinery and equipment (Note 24)
468,972
335,172
303,244
Land (Note 7, 13)
2,219,068
2,081,491
2,099,946
Construction in progress
102,781
252,516
249,386
5,490,842
5,016,541
4,818,903
Accumulated depreciation
(1,236,049)
(1,140,600)
(1,060,784)
Net property and equipment (Note 25)
4,254,793
3,875,941
3,758,119
INVESTMENTS and OTHER ASSETS
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies
443,387
335,283
273,233
Investment securities (Note 4, 5)
814,738
881,726
775,852
Non-current loans
8,939
8,302
8,858
Lease deposits (Note 4, 10)
172,291
170,859
160,944
Net defined benefit asset (Note 12)
64,757
65,082
50,677
Deferred income taxes (Note 11)
25,762
25,574
26,587
Deferred tax assets on land revaluation
699
15
3
Other
309,666
278,423
232,902
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,144)
(1,064)
(1,199)
Total investments and other assets
1,839,095
1,764,200
1,527,857
Total assets
¥8,841,397
¥8,208,012
¥7,741,973
See accompanying notes.
Millions of yen
2023
2022
2021
LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Notes and accounts payable - trade (Note 4)
¥147,986
¥135,098
¥97,970
Bank loans (Note 4, 13)
153,290
125,045
39,213
Commercial paper (Note 4, 13)
78,000
36,000
99,500
Long-term debt due within one year (Note 4, 13)
571,627
480,554
324,326
Accrued expenses
73,030
58,306
53,683
Accrued income taxes
41,629
59,591
50,340
Advances and deposits received
134,195
117,650
231,528
Contract liabilities (Note 19)
178,190
141,892
-
Other current liabilities (Note 13, 14)
123,895
122,944
104,607
Total current liabilities
1,501,842
1,277,080
1,001,167
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Net defined benefit liability (Note 12)
45,673
49,866
48,067
Allowance for directors' and corporate auditors' retirement benefits
800
775
846
Long-term debt due after one year (Note 4, 13)
3,245,615
3,025,635
3,160,400
Deposits from tenants (Note 4, 13, 15)
456,583
443,920
435,930
Deferred income taxes (Note 11)
286,734
299,398
269,234
Deferred tax liabilities on land revaluation
91,088
91,088
94,836
Other long-term liabilities (Note 14)
181,841
106,497
75,501
Total long-term liabilities
4,308,334
4,017,179
4,084,814
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Note 27)
NET ASSETS (Notes 16, 17)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
340,553
340,163
339,897
Authorized - 3,290,000,000 shares
Issued-948,451,327 shares in 2023, 959,474,447 shares in 2022
and 965,281,777 shares in 2021
Capital surplus
366,604
372,472
372,294
Retained earnings
1,499,572
1,390,511
1,259,716
Treasury stock - 14,951,532 shares in 2023, 8,973,356 shares in
2022 and 3,128,170 shares in 2021
(38,354)
(21,582)
(5,920)
Total shareholders' equity
2,168,375
2,081,564
1,965,987
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Net unrealized holding gains on securities
426,950
471,795
394,874
Deferred gains on hedging instruments
16,073
10,303
5,165
Reserve on land revaluation
194,901
194,160
202,687
Foreign currency translation adjustments
67,710
10,430
(34,525)
Accumulated adjustments for retirement benefit
26,718
28,223
21,698
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
732,352
714,911
589,899
Subscription rights to shares (Note 18)
1,291
1,340
1,423
Non-controlling interests
129,203
115,938
98,683
Total net assets
3,031,221
2,913,753
2,655,992
Total liabilities and net assets
¥8,841,397
¥8,208,012
¥7,741,973
See accompanying notes.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021
Millions of yen
2023
2022
2021
Revenue from operations (Note 19, 25)
¥2,269,103
¥2,100,870
¥2,007,555
Cost of revenue from operations
(1,742,425)
(1,650,428)
(1,609,639)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(221,273)
(205,463)
(194,145)
Operating income (Note 25)
305,405
244,979
203,771
Interest, dividends and miscellaneous income (Note 21)
60,278
75,219
88,761
Interest expense
(55,458)
(31,606)
(27,779)
Other expenses (Note 20, 22)
(21,619)
(28,349)
(66,774)
Equity in net income (loss) of affiliated companies
7,325
2,161
(6,158)
Income before income taxes
295,931
262,404
191,821
Income taxes (Note 11)
Current
90,792
101,362
89,147
Deferred
1,765
(14,713)
(27,054)
Total income taxes
92,557
86,649
62,093
Net income
203,374
175,755
129,728
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(6,375)
1,231
(152)
Net income attributable to shareholders of the Company
¥196,999
¥176,986
¥129,576
See accompanying notes.
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. 4
