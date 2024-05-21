Year Ended March 31, 2024
Investors Meeting Presentation
May 14,2024
https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/
1
１．Forecast for FY2024 (Business Income)
(Billions of Yen）
400
Business
Income
370.0
Business
Income
350
OperatingIncome 346.1
339.6
Operating
Income
305.4
300
Operating
Income
280.6
Operating
Income
262.1
Operating
Operating
Income
Income
245.9
250
244.9
Operating
Income
203.7
200
FY2024
Business Income*
Forecast
370.0 billion Yen
（＋23.8 billion yen from the previous year）
&INNOVATION 2030
Quantitative Targets : FY2026
Solid Progress toward
"440.0 billion Yen or higher"
150
*Business Income
FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024
＝ Operating income
+ Equity in earnings/losses of affiliates
(including Gain/loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates for the purpose of real estate sales)
+ Gain/loss on sales of fixed assets
Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 2
１．Forecast for FY2024 (Business Income)
Solid start toward FY2026 targets as set out in & Innovation 2030. Focus on achieving goals.
Segment income to grow
Leasing
despite negative impact of asset turnover Property Sales
169.0 billion yen ⇒ 170.0 billion yen
Property
Record profits
sales
135.1 billion yen ⇒ 170.0 billion yen
Accelerate asset turnover of not only real property for sale
(both investors and individuals)
but tangible fixed assets
Management Maintain 60 billion yen level
66.2 billion yen ⇒ 60.0 billion yen
Facility
Reach 30 billion yen level
Operations
26.3 billion yen ⇒ 30.0 billion yen
Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 3
1．Forecast for FY2024 (Profit attributable to owners of parent)
(Billion Yen）
220
235.0
FY2024
224.6
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Forecast
196.9
183.9
235.0 billion yen
176.9
170
(+10.3 billion yen
from the previous year)
129.5
Record High
120
(3rd Consecutive term）
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 4
１． Forecast for FY2024 (Shareholder Returns)
Trends in Dividend per share and profit
(Yen）
Attributable to owners of parent*
FY2024
(Millions of yen)
35
30
300,000
Dividend per share
（Forecast）
(forecast)
30
28
250,000
25
15 15 15
150,000
30 yen
200,000
21
20
18
15
13
100,000
(+2 yen
10
11
10
5
7
7
7 7
7
7
7
8
from the previous year*)
3
50,000
5
2
2
2
2
0
0
Dividend payout ratio
(forecast)
35.8％
＊:Due to a stock split on 4/1/2024 (from 1 share to 3 shares),
FY2001-2023 figures are adjusted to post-split basis and rounded to the nearest whole number.
Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 5
２．Retail, Sports & Entertainment Top-line growth strategy through decoupling
Collaboration between retail facilities and sports/entertainment
that only we can provide
Attract more customers and increase sales
by imcreasing the attractiveness of real facilities
Retail Properties Division
Solution Partner Division
（Tokyo Dome Department）
Retail Properties, Sports and
Entertainment Division
Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 6
２．Retail, Sports & Entertainment Top-line growth strategy through decoupling
- Operations that add value to the entire city
Minami-Funabashi Area (Chiba Prefecture)
・Nov. 2023 LaLa Terrace TOKYO-BAY Opened
・April. 2024 LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY completion of construction
- To increase sales by increasing the number of visitors and attracting them to existing retail facilities in the area.
LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY
LaLaport TOKYO-BAY
Vivit Minami Funabashi
LaLaTerrace TOKYO-BAY
MFLP Funabashi
Opening Performance 「Mr.Children tour 2024 miss you arena tour」
Mitsui Fudosan
Ice Park
(Indoor skating rink)
PARK HOMES
Minami Funabashi
Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 7
２．Retail, Sports & Entertainment Top-line growth strategy through decoupling
- Creating facilities that increase the value and length of stay
MITSUI OUTLET PARK MARINEPIA KOBE（Reconstruction）：
Slated to open this autumn of 2024.
- Expansion of lagoon area adjacent to MOP
- Maximize the use of the seaside views and waterfront location.
Creation of an activity zone including facilities for athletics, dog run, etc.
- Provide a wide range of experiential value that goes beyond shopping,
and increase the value and time spent in the store, leading to increasing sales.
Dog-run
Lagoon
areaM O P
athletics
BBQ Photo-spot
※ Photographs and images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 8
２．Retail, Sports & Entertainment Top-line growth strategy through decoupling
- Promote tie-upswith "Retail Facilities × Sports ＆ Entertainment facilities"
Sports &
Retail
Facilities
Entertainment
Customers
Facilities
RSC・MOP
Tokyo Dome
LSP
Urban etc,
LaLa Arena
① Event
Recognition
① Announcement (event recognition)
Event
④ Concerts,
②Ticket
②Ticket sales③ Merchandise sales
④Event
Customer
Sports Events
Journey
Purchase
④Implementation of satellite events,
etc.
③
City Dressing (image)）
Merchandise
Pop-up store to coincide with
Purchase
Bruno Mars' Tokyo Dome concert
Public Viewing (image)
(C)2024 SANRIO CO.,LTD.APPROVAL NO.L650636
Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 9
３．Hotel & Resorts Top-line growth strategy through decoupling
- Rebranding and portfolio strengthening
Rebranding our hotels to a style that can be actively used not only for business,
but also for leisure, refresh stay, and various other situations.
OLD
NEW
Logo Mark
Logo Mark
- Creating spaces where people can enjoy hotel stays as they wish and offering a varied room lineup.
- Strengthening the portfolio by opening new, high-quality properties in prime locations and renovations of existing properties.
New-Open : MGH YOKOHAMA MINATOMIRAI Premier
Renewal : MGH UENO
（2023.5.）
（2023.7.）
Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 04:04:04 UTC.