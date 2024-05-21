Year Ended March 31, 2024

Investors Meeting Presentation

May 14,2024

https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/

1

１．Forecast for FY2024 (Business Income)

(Billions of Yen

400

Business

Income

370.0

Business

Income

350

OperatingIncome 346.1

339.6

Operating

Income

305.4

300

Operating

Income

280.6

Operating

Income

262.1

Operating

Operating

Income

Income

245.9

250

244.9

Operating

Income

203.7

200

FY2024

Business Income*

Forecast

370.0 billion Yen

23.8 billion yen from the previous year

&INNOVATION 2030

Quantitative Targets : FY2026

Solid Progress toward

"440.0 billion Yen or higher"

150

*Business Income

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024

Operating income

+ Equity in earnings/losses of affiliates

(including Gain/loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates for the purpose of real estate sales)

+ Gain/loss on sales of fixed assets

Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 2

１．Forecast for FY2024 (Business Income)

Solid start toward FY2026 targets as set out in & Innovation 2030. Focus on achieving goals.

Segment income to grow

Leasing

despite negative impact of asset turnover Property Sales

169.0 billion yen 170.0 billion yen

Property

Record profits

sales

135.1 billion yen 170.0 billion yen

Accelerate asset turnover of not only real property for sale

(both investors and individuals)

but tangible fixed assets

Management Maintain 60 billion yen level

66.2 billion yen 60.0 billion yen

Facility

Reach 30 billion yen level

Operations

26.3 billion yen 30.0 billion yen

Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 3

1Forecast for FY2024 (Profit attributable to owners of parent)

(Billion Yen

220

235.0

FY2024

224.6

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Forecast

196.9

183.9

235.0 billion yen

176.9

170

(+10.3 billion yen

from the previous year)

129.5

Record High

120

(3rd Consecutive term

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 4

１． Forecast for FY2024 (Shareholder Returns)

Trends in Dividend per share and profit

(Yen

Attributable to owners of parent*

FY2024

(Millions of yen)

35

30

300,000

Dividend per share

Forecast

(forecast)

30

28

250,000

25

15 15 15

150,000

30 yen

200,000

21

20

18

15

13

100,000

(+2 yen

10

11

10

5

7

7

7 7

7

7

7

8

from the previous year*)

3

50,000

5

2

2

2

2

0

0

Dividend payout ratio

(forecast)

35.8

:Due to a stock split on 4/1/2024 (from 1 share to 3 shares),

FY2001-2023 figures are adjusted to post-split basis and rounded to the nearest whole number.

Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 5

２．Retail, Sports & Entertainment Top-line growth strategy through decoupling

Collaboration between retail facilities and sports/entertainment

that only we can provide

Attract more customers and increase sales

by imcreasing the attractiveness of real facilities

Retail Properties Division

Solution Partner Division

Tokyo Dome Department

Retail Properties, Sports and

Entertainment Division

Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 6

２．Retail, Sports & Entertainment Top-line growth strategy through decoupling

  • Operations that add value to the entire city

Minami-Funabashi Area (Chiba Prefecture)

Nov. 2023 LaLa Terrace TOKYO-BAY Opened

April. 2024 LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY completion of construction

  • To increase sales by increasing the number of visitors and attracting them to existing retail facilities in the area.

LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY

LaLaport TOKYO-BAY

Vivit Minami Funabashi

LaLaTerrace TOKYO-BAY

MFLP Funabashi

Opening PerformanceMr.Children tour 2024 miss you arena tour

Mitsui Fudosan

Ice Park

(Indoor skating rink)

PARK HOMES

Minami Funabashi

Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 7

２．Retail, Sports & Entertainment Top-line growth strategy through decoupling

  • Creating facilities that increase the value and length of stay

MITSUI OUTLET PARK MARINEPIA KOBEReconstruction

Slated to open this autumn of 2024.

  • Expansion of lagoon area adjacent to MOP
  • Maximize the use of the seaside views and waterfront location.

Creation of an activity zone including facilities for athletics, dog run, etc.

  • Provide a wide range of experiential value that goes beyond shopping,

and increase the value and time spent in the store, leading to increasing sales.

Dog-run

Lagoon

areaM O P

athletics

BBQ Photo-spot

Photographs and images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 8

２．Retail, Sports & Entertainment Top-line growth strategy through decoupling

  • Promote tie-upswith "Retail Facilities × Sports Entertainment facilities"

Sports &

Retail

Facilities

Entertainment

Customers

Facilities

RSCMOP

Tokyo Dome

LSP

Urban etc,

LaLa Arena

Event

Recognition

Announcement (event recognition)

Event

Concerts,

Ticket

Ticket sales Merchandise sales

Event

Customer

Sports Events

Journey

Purchase

Implementation of satellite events,

etc.

City Dressing (image)

Merchandise

Pop-up store to coincide with

Purchase

Bruno Mars' Tokyo Dome concert

Public Viewing (image)

(C)2024 SANRIO CO.,LTD.APPROVAL NO.L650636

Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 9

３．Hotel & Resorts Top-line growth strategy through decoupling

  • Rebranding and portfolio strengthening

Rebranding our hotels to a style that can be actively used not only for business,

but also for leisure, refresh stay, and various other situations.

OLD

NEW

Logo Mark

Logo Mark

  • Creating spaces where people can enjoy hotel stays as they wish and offering a varied room lineup.
  • Strengthening the portfolio by opening new, high-quality properties in prime locations and renovations of existing properties.

New-Open : MGH YOKOHAMA MINATOMIRAI Premier

Renewal : MGH UENO

2023.5.

2023.7.

Year Ended March 31, 2024 Investors Meeting Presentation 10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 04:04:04 UTC.