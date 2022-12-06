Mitsui Fudosan : First LaLaport in Taiwan Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport TAICHUNG Grand Opening Decided for Spring 2023

December 6, 2022

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Tokyo, Japan, December 6, 2022 - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a leading global real estate company headquartered in Tokyo, has progressed on development of Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport TAICHUNG, the first LaLaport in Taiwan, through project company SAN ZHONG EAST DIST LaLaport CO., LTD*. The Company hereby announces that a decision has been made to open the entire facility in spring 2023. Ahead of the Grand Opening, the South Building (approx. 40 stores) will have a pre-opening on January 17, 2023.

The shopping park is comprised of a scale of approx. 300 stores including many Japanese brands, such as the supermarket LOPIA, opening its first store outside of Japan, and a joint large-scale opening by the two brands of UNIQLO and GU.



Perspective drawing of exterior Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport TAICHUNG

Mitsui Fudosan has been developing its outlet business in all of Taiwan's three major urban areas (Taipei metropolitan area, Taichung metropolitan area, and Tainan metropolitan area). The opening of this facility is expected to generate synergies with MITSUI OUTLET PARK TAICHUNG PORT, which opened in the same Taichung area in 2018. Mitsui Fudosan will continue to develop attractive retail properties in Taiwan.

The facility concept will be: "for the Vivid Colors of Life."

The facility will comprise approx. 300 stores to provide one-stop access to a variety of enjoyments from shopping to dining and entertainment.

Many Japanese stores will have their first openings in Taiwan, including LOPIA and GiGO in the South Building. Furthermore, notable new concept stores are attracting attention, such as the large-scale store joint opening by UNIQLO and GU.

SAN ZHONG EAST DIST LaLaport CO., LTD is a wholly owned project company established by Mitsui Fudosan Taiwan Co., Ltd. to advance this project.

The site is located in a commercial area around a six-minute walk from Taiwan Railways' Taichung Station. Around one million people live within a 5-km radius and some 2.2 million live within 30 minutes by car. Taichung is also a lively city attracting over 45 million tourists annually.

The facility has a guiding concept of "for the Vivid Colors of Life" and will suggest new lifestyles for a colorful life and community. It will house approximately 300 shops and restaurants, including fashion brands from inside and outside Taiwan, shops opening in Taichung for the first time, including Japanese brands, and restaurants and eateries, and incorporate two food courts with local cuisine, plus a supermarket and other stores frequented daily. Moreover, there will be enhanced service and entertainment options as well. All in all, the shopping center is being designed to comprehensively meet the needs of Taichung consumers, a place where they can spend their time.



Perspective drawing of the South Building entrance

Perspective image of the South Building

The expansive facility, which has over 700,000 ft2(over 66,000 m2) of store floor space, has a wide-ranging brand lineup, including those never previously seen in Taiwan, and will be a shopping mall where people of all ages can enjoy one-stop shopping.

The South Building will feature the largest collection of large Japanese specialty stores in Taiwan, offering everything needed for daily living, including a supermarket and lifestyle specialty stores. The North Building will have a collection of small and medium-sized stores, and an easy shopping zone built so that entire families can enjoy strolling around and shopping in a relaxed, open space.

A wide variety of popular Japanese grocery stores will open, including the supermarket LOPIA, opening in Taiwan for the first time, and KALDI COFFEE FARM. Mister Donut, which is popular in Taiwan, will also open. And there will be food courts set up in both the South and North building, while a restaurant zone will also open in the North Building. This will make a reality of a varied "Food" zone meeting the needs of local customers.

Japanese supermarket LOPIA is opening in Taiwan for the first time Popular Japanese supermarket LOPIA will open its first overseas store, in Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport TAICHUNG. Look for meat and other fresh foods! Supermarket

The supermarket also hosts a full range of eat-in type dining businesses using fresh meat and ingredients. In addition to Nikutokoro Nikugen and Nihonbashi Uoman, also appearing is Kurosen, a reservation-only meat restaurant

The South Building will have an aggregation of Japanese, large-scale specialty stores that create a rich store composition to provide a one-stop, enjoyable shopping experience for people of all ages. In addition to new format stores attracting attention, such as a large-scale global store jointly operated by two brands, UNIQLO and GU, and the largest store in Taiwan by Japanese apparel and sundries brand niko and ・・・, highlights are the notable store line up including the largest MUJI store in the Taichung area, NITORI, HANDS and ABC-MART MEGA STAGE.

Two Brands of UNIQLO and GU to grand open Large stores in Taichung UNIQLO and GU, both of which have gained a large fan base in Taiwan, will jointly open a new concept store of the first of its type in Taiwan with a grand opening for the two brands.

Comprehensive, mixed-use maternity and baby goods store akachan honpo will open in the Taichung area for the first time. It will support one-stop shopping for the child-raising generation. Furthermore, there is a rich line-up of entertainment facilities for families with children to enjoy throughout the day, including Japanese amusement parlors GiGO, opening in Taiwan for the first time.

In addition to Japanese drugstore Matsumoto Kiyoshi and other retail stores, there are also a variety of lifestyle services such as QB House, a Japanese haircut specialty store, and Eden Social Welfare Foundation (massages by the blind) opening for the first time in Taichung. These make up the daily use zone responding to various needs for living.

In the North Building as well, many Japanese stores will make their first openings in Taiwan, just as in the South Building pre-opening in January 2023. Details are planned to be released later, ahead of the North Building pre-opening in the spring of 2023, so expect great things.

One of the aspirations of VISION 2025, the Mitsui Fudosan Group's long-term management policy, is "to evolve into a global company." Accordingly, the Group will continue to seek robust growth in the overseas business. Mitsui Fudosan has been conducting business in countries and regions in Asia, in addition to Western countries such as the US and the UK.

In the retail property business, the Group has been promoting the outlet mall business in Kuala Lumpur and cities in Taiwan, and the LaLaport business in Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, and cities in Taiwan. In addition, the Group has been pushing ahead with the housing business in Singapore, Thailand, China, and cities in other Asian countries. The Group has also been conducting the hotel business in Taipei, the logistics facilities business near Bangkok, and the office buildings business in Bangalore, India. In these and other ways, the Group has been actively pursuing business in fast-growing Asia with the view of capturing growing consumer spending and expanding profits at the earliest opportunity in conjunction with contributing to local communities. Going forward, the Group will continue aiming to expand its businesses further.

Property Overview Location Quanyuan Section, East District, Taichung City, Taiwan Facility Name Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport TAICHUNG Transportation access Six-minute walk from Taichung Station on the TRA Project developer SAN ZHONG EAST DIST LaLaport CO., LTD. Business format Regional shopping center Site area Approx. 463,000 ft2(Approx. 43,000 m2) (North Building + South Building)) Total floor space North Building Approx. 1,593,000 ft2(Approx. 148,000 m2)

South Building Approx. 538,000 ft2(Approx. 50,000 m2)

Total Approx. 2,131,000 ft2(Approx. 198,000 m2) * Includes multi-floor parking space area Store Area North Building Approx. 506,000 ft2(Approx. 47,000 m2)

South Building Approx. 230,000 ft2(Approx. 21,300 m2)

Total Approx. 735,000 ft2(Approx. 68,300 m2) Structure and scale North Building: 7 floors above ground, 1 floor below ground (stores on 1F-5F)

South Building: 7 floors above ground, 1 floor below ground (stores on 1F-5F) Number of stores North Building: Approx. 260 stores

South Building: Approx. 40 stores

Total: Approx. 300 stores Architect TMA Architects & Associates Building environmental design Exterior, landscaping: Ishimoto Architectural & Engineering Firm, Inc., Buchan, FORMium Landscape Architects Pty Ltd

Interior: LAND ART LABO INC. Contractor Taisei Corporation (Taiwan Office)

Wide area



Mid-range map



In 2016, the Mitsui Fudosan Group established Mitsui Fudosan Taiwan Co., Ltd., a subsidiary in Taiwan, as an investment base. The Group is developing properties in Taiwan, including 11 retail properties, hotels, and housing, and plans to expand the business into logistics facilities and mixed-use developments going forward.

Main purposes Location/Area Property name Opening/

Completion Outlet park Linkou District, New Taipei City MITSUI OUTLET PARK LINKOU Phase I

Phase 2 January 2016

2024 (planned) Taichung City MITSUI OUTLET PARK TAICHUNG PORT Phase 1

Phase 2 December 2018

December 2021 Gueiren District, Tainan City MITSUI OUTLET PARK TAINAN Phase 1

Phase 2 February 2022

2025 (planned) Regional shopping center Nangang District, Taipei City Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport NANGANG (tentative name) 2023 (planned) East District, Taichung City Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport TAICHUNG March 2023 Fengshan District, Kaohsiung City Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport KAOHSIUNG (tentative name) 2026 (planned) Hotel Da'an District, Taipei City MGH Mitsui Garden Hotel Taipei Zhongxiao August 2020 Zhongzheng District, Taipei City Zhongshan Zhongxiao Hotel (tentative name) 2024 (planned) Housing Housing Sanchong District, New Taipei City Sansong MPARK November 2021 Anping District, Tainan City UNi PARK 2025 (planned) Zhonghe District, New Taipei City Sansong Jade Park 2026 (planned) Zhonghe District, New Taipei City Zhonghe Bannan Road Project (tentative name) 2027 (planned)

Mitsui Fudosan's Retail Properties Overseas (As of December 2022) Country/

Region Property Opening year Number of stores

(approx.) Store floor space

(approx.) China Mitsui Shopping Park

LaLaport SHANGHAI JINQIAO 2021 180 stores Approx.

592,000 ft2(55,000 m2) Mitsui Shopping Park

LaLa station SHANGHAI LIANHUA ROAD 2021 90 stores Approx.

178,000 ft2(16,500 m2) Taiwan MITSUI OUTLET PARK LINKOU Phase 1: 2016 220 stores Approx.

484,000 ft2(45,000 m2) Phase 2: 2024 (planned) 90 stores Approx.

290,000 ft2(26,900 m2) MITSUI OUTLET PARK TAICHUNG PORT Phase 1: 2018 170 stores Approx.

377,000 ft2(35,000 m2) Phase 2: 2021 50 stores Approx.

86,000 ft2(8,000 m2) MITSUI OUTLET PARK TAINAN Phase 1: 2022 190 stores Approx.

366,000 ft2(34,000 m2) Phase 2: 2025 (planned) 60 stores Approx.

107,000 ft2(10,000 m2) Mitsui Shopping Park

LaLaport TAICHUNG 2023 300 stores Approx.

732,000 ft2(68,000 m2) Mitsui Shopping Park

LaLaport NANGANG(tentative name) 2023 (planned) 250 stores Approx.

753,000 ft2(70,000 m2) Mitsui Shopping Park

LaLaport KAOHSIUNG (tentative name) 2026 (planned) 250 stores Approx.

800,000 ft2(74,000 m2) Malaysia Mitsui Outlet Park

KLIA Sepang Phase 1: 2015 130 stores Approx.

258,000 ft2(24,000 m2) Phase 2: 2018 70 stores Approx.

106,000 ft2(9,800 m2) Phase 2: 2022 5 stores Approx.

75,350 ft2(7,000 m2) Mitsui Shopping Park

LaLaport BUKIT BINTANG CITY CENTRE 2022 400 stores Approx.

889,000 ft2(82,600 m2) Total 10 properties 2,425 stores Approx.

6,090,000 ft2(565,800 m2)

