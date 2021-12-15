Mitsui Fudosan : Group Action Plan to Realize Decarbonized Society Mitsui Fudosan to Convert All Facilities to ZEB/ZEH in Japan by FY2030 Expand Mega Solar Business Five-fold Aggressive promotion of offshore wind and geothermal energy creation; Introduction of ICP from FY2022

Tokyo, Japan, April 8, 2021 - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a leading global real estate company headquartered in Tokyo, announced today that the company has raised its GHG reduction rate target. Going from the medium- and long-term targets for GHG that were set in December 2020, it has now raised the reduction rate target for FY2030 to 40% (compared with FY2019) and formulated the "Group Action Plan to Realize Decarbonized Society (Roadmap)" (Action Plan hereinafter) to achieve net zero emissions in FY2050, in order to take concrete actions.

As symbolized by the "" mark, the Mitsui Fudosan Group has been contributing to the development of

society and the economy as well as the preservation of global environment. It has done so under the principles of "Coexist in Harmony with Society," "Link Diverse Values," and "Achieve a Sustainable

Society," guided by the Group Vision "."

In recent years, global interest in and the importance of action against climate change has been increasing, as exemplified by the Paris Agreement, an international framework for the prevention of global warming, and the government's new target for decarbonization set in April 2021. In response to these trends, we have decided to create the Action Plan as a comprehensive and concrete strategy to achieve our targets.

Based on the Action Plan, the Mitsui Fudosan Group will expand the scale of its facilities for introducing energy-saving measures and renewable energy, as well as its mega-solar business, looking to FY2030, and will strengthen its partnerships to reduce CO2 throughout the supply chain. Looking ahead to FY2050, we will work together with various partners to study and promote energy creation businesses by utilizing new technologies such as offshore wind and geothermal power generation, and through open innovation to decarbonize.

Mitsui Fudosan participates in various initiatives on climate change action.

Mitsui Fudosan Group's New Targets

Reduce Group GHG emissions by 40% by FY2030 (vs. FY2019)

Net Zero by FY2050

* SCOPE 1 + SCOPE 2: 46.2% reduction by FY2030 (vs. FY2019)

Former targets: 30% reduction by FY2030 (vs. FY2019), Net Zero by FY2050

■ Targets set in Action Plan

The amount of GHG emissions to be reduced by achieving the above targets by FY2030 is 1.75 million tons, which is equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of approximately one million households*.

Calculated based on "4-6 Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Households (FY2019)" by the Japan Center for Climate Change Actions

As a level to keep the global average temperature rise due to global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, we aim to reduce the Group's emissions in SCOPE 1+2 by 46.2% compared to FY2019.

For more information on the Action Plan, please click here. https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/corporate/news/2021/1124/download/20211124.pdf