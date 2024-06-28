[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only] Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation of the original Japanese text of the Notice of Resolutions of the 112th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. The Company provides this translation for reference and convenience purposes only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the original Japanese, the latter shall prevail. Securities Code: 8801 June 27, 2024 To the Shareholders of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Takashi Ueda President and Chief Executive Officer (Representative) Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. 1-1, Nihonbashi Muromachi 2-chome Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Notice of Resolutions of the 112th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that the following reports were made and the following items were resolved at the 112th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting"), which was held today. Matters Reported: The Business Report and report on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 112th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), as well as the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements conducted by the independent auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors Report on the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 112th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) The contents of the above matters were reported. Matters Resolved: Item 1: Distribution of Retained Earnings This matter was approved and adopted as originally proposed, and the year-end dividend was decided to be ¥49 per share. Since the interim dividend of ¥35 per share was already paid in December 2023, total annual cash dividends will be ¥84 per share. 1

Item 2: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation This matter was approved and adopted as originally proposed. Details of the amendment are as stated below. (The underlined portions have been revised.) Previous Articles of Incorporation Amended Articles of Incorporation (Term of office) (Term of office) Article 21 Article 21 The term of office of director shall be until the end of the The term of office of director shall be until the end of the last annual shareholders' meeting held within two (2) last annual shareholders' meeting held within one (1) yearsafter the date when such directors are elected. yearafter the date when such directors are elected. 2 The term of office of director appointed for the 2 The term of office of director appointed for the purpose of filling vacancies of the director, who purpose of filling vacancies of the director, who retired before the end of the term of office, shall be retired before the end of the term of office, shall be until the time at which the term of office of the until the time at which the term of office of the resigned directors would expire. resigned directors would expire. 3 The term of office of director appointed for the 3 The term of office of director appointed for the purpose of increasing the number of directors shall purpose of increasing the number of directors shall be until the time at which the term of office of other be until the time at which the term of office of other directors which has been serving office expires. directors which has been serving office expires. (New Article) Supplementary Provision (Transitional measure regarding the term of office for directors) Regardless of the provisions of Article 21, the term of office for directors appointed at the 111th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on June 29, 2023, shall conclude at the end of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Further, this Supplementary Provision shall be removed once this period has passed. Item 3: Election of Three (3) Managing Directors This matter was approved and adopted as originally proposed. Three (3) candidates, Yutaka Saito, Nobuhiko Mochimaru and Takashi Hibino were newly elected as managing directors, and all of the candidates assumed the position of managing director. Takashi Hibino is an outside director. Item 4: Election of Two (2) Corporate Auditors This matter was approved and adopted as originally proposed. Two (2) candidates, Yoshihiro Hirokawa and Michiko Chiba were newly elected as corporate auditors, and all of the candidates assumed the position of corporate auditor. Michiko Chiba is an outside auditor. Item 5: Payment of Bonuses to Managing Directors This matter was approved and adopted as originally proposed, and it was decided to pay bonuses to the eight (8) managing directors (excluding outside directors) at the end of the fiscal year under review in the total amount of ¥596,310,000. 2