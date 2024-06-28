[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation of the original Japanese text of the Notice of Resolutions of the 112th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. The Company provides this translation for reference and convenience purposes only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the original Japanese, the latter shall prevail.
Securities Code: 8801
June 27, 2024
To the Shareholders of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
Takashi Ueda
President and Chief Executive Officer (Representative)
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
1-1, Nihonbashi Muromachi 2-chome
Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Notice of Resolutions of the 112th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that the following reports were made and the following items were resolved at the 112th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting"), which was held today.
Matters Reported:
- The Business Report and report on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 112th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), as well as the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements conducted by the independent auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors
- Report on the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 112th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
The contents of the above matters were reported.
Matters Resolved:
Item 1: Distribution of Retained Earnings
This matter was approved and adopted as originally proposed, and the year-end dividend was decided to be ¥49 per share.
Since the interim dividend of ¥35 per share was already paid in December 2023, total annual cash dividends will be ¥84 per share.
Item 2: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
This matter was approved and adopted as originally proposed.
Details of the amendment are as stated below.
(The underlined portions have been revised.)
Previous Articles of Incorporation
Amended Articles of Incorporation
(Term of office)
(Term of office)
Article 21
Article 21
The term of office of director shall be until the end of the
The term of office of director shall be until the end of the
last annual shareholders' meeting held within two (2)
last annual shareholders' meeting held within one (1)
yearsafter the date when such directors are elected.
yearafter the date when such directors are elected.
2 The term of office of director appointed for the
2 The term of office of director appointed for the
purpose of filling vacancies of the director, who
purpose of filling vacancies of the director, who
retired before the end of the term of office, shall be
retired before the end of the term of office, shall be
until the time at which the term of office of the
until the time at which the term of office of the
resigned directors would expire.
resigned directors would expire.
3 The term of office of director appointed for the
3 The term of office of director appointed for the
purpose of increasing the number of directors shall
purpose of increasing the number of directors shall
be until the time at which the term of office of other
be until the time at which the term of office of other
directors which has been serving office expires.
directors which has been serving office expires.
(New Article)
Supplementary Provision
(Transitional measure regarding the term of office for
directors)
Regardless of the provisions of Article 21, the term
of office for directors appointed at the 111th
Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on
June 29, 2023, shall conclude at the end of the
Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting for the
fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Further, this
Supplementary Provision shall be removed once
this period has passed.
Item 3: Election of Three (3) Managing Directors
This matter was approved and adopted as originally proposed. Three (3) candidates, Yutaka Saito, Nobuhiko Mochimaru and Takashi Hibino were newly elected as managing directors, and all of the candidates assumed the position of managing director.
Takashi Hibino is an outside director.
Item 4: Election of Two (2) Corporate Auditors
This matter was approved and adopted as originally proposed. Two (2) candidates, Yoshihiro Hirokawa and Michiko Chiba were newly elected as corporate auditors, and all of the candidates assumed the position of corporate auditor.
Michiko Chiba is an outside auditor.
Item 5: Payment of Bonuses to Managing Directors
This matter was approved and adopted as originally proposed, and it was decided to pay bonuses to the eight (8) managing directors (excluding outside directors) at the end of the fiscal year under review in the total amount of ¥596,310,000.
Item 6: Revision of Remuneration Details for Granting Restricted Stock to Managing Directors
This matter was approved and adopted as originally proposed. For the Restricted Stock Compensation, the maximum total number of shares was changed from up to 600,000 shares per year to up to 900,000 shares per year and the maximum amount of monetary compensation receivables was changed from up to ¥600 million per year to up to ¥2,000 million per year.
In addition, at the Board of Corporate Auditors meeting held after the Meeting, it was decided that Wataru Hamamoto will continue serving as full-time Senior Corporate Auditor, and Yoshihiro Hirokawa was appointed as full-time Senior Corporate Auditor and has assumed office.
Payment of Dividends
Please receive the year-end dividend (¥49 per share) for the 112th fiscal year at a nearby principal, branch or sub-branch office of Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. or a post office (bank agent) within the term for payment (from June 28, 2024 to July 31, 2024) by using the enclosed "Year-End Dividend Warrant."
Please check the enclosed forms. Shareholders who have chosen to have dividends sent to bank accounts via direct deposit should have received "Statements of Payments of Year-End Dividends" and "Confirmation of Designated Account for the Payment of Dividends," while those who have chosen to have dividends allocated to securities company accounts in proportion to the number of shares held in respective accounts should have received "Statements of Payments of Year-End Dividends" and "Methods for Receiving Dividends."
