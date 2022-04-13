Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8801   JP3893200000

MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.

(8801)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/13 01:30:39 am EDT
2709.50 JPY   +2.13%
01:25aMITSUI FUDOSAN : Residences at The Cortland and 200 Amsterdam, Two Luxury Properties, Available for Purchase in Manhattan, New York
PU
12:44aMitsui Fudosan to Secure $37 Million Financing for One Month
MT
04/01Australian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsui Fudosan : Residences at The Cortland and 200 Amsterdam, Two Luxury Properties, Available for Purchase in Manhattan, New York

04/13/2022 | 01:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate releaseApril 13, 2022

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Residences at The Cortland and 200 Amsterdam, Two Luxury Properties, Available for Purchase in Manhattan, New York

Tokyo, Japan, April 13, 2022 - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd, a leading global real estate company headquartered in Tokyo, announced today through its U.S. subsidiary Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. (CEO: John Westerfield), that sales of condominiums at The Cortland and 200 Amsterdam in Manhattan, New York will begin.

Left: Exterior of The Cortland (CGI); Top Right: Exterior of 200 Amsterdam (CGI)

Bottom Right: Interior 200 Amsterdam (CGI)

  • Sales begin at the Cortland, while sales continue at 200 Amsterdam, two luxury properties in Manhattan, New York City, New York.

  • Aiming to diversify operations by promoting development of condominium residences in New York City, while continuing to expand rental residence operations across the US.

Key Points of This Project

The Cortland (West Chelsea, Manhattan)

The Cortland, designed by the acclaimed Robert A.M. Stern Architects with interiors by Olson Kundig, is located in West Chelsea, an increasingly popular residential neighborhood that features the iconic High Line, a revitalized elevated railway turned into a public park. The area is saturated with exceptional dining, a full range of commercial functions, and multiple art galleries that attract people across generations. The Cortland's rare location is adjacent to waterfront parks that overlook the Hudson River including Little Island at Pier 55, a new public park within the larger Hudson River Park, as well as family-friendly recreational facilities.

The Cortland is comprised of 144 residential units and state-of-the-art amenities for leisure and wellness, such as an event lounge, kids room, squash court, gym, and pool, as well as a porte cochère, a rare feature in Manhattan. This project is a joint venture with Related Companies, the most prominent privately-owned real estate firm in the United States, with whom we have worked previously with at 55 Hudson Yards and 50 Hudson Yards located in New York's newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side.

Porte Cochère in Front of Entrance (CGI)

Lobby (CGI)

Exclusive Use Living Room in Residence (CGI)

Roof-Top Terrace (CGI)

200 Amsterdam (Upper West Manhattan)

200 Amsterdam is the Upper West Side's most anticipated new luxury condominium. Newly complete and ideally situated in the highly coveted Lincoln Square neighborhood, the 52-story building is redefining the New York City skyline and generating tremendous demand from discerning buyers.

Comprising 112 expansive residences that range from one to five bedrooms, the building also features a limited Penthouse Collection with some of the most impressive homes in the City. Beginning on the 41st floor, the collection comprises eight full floor residences, and two duplex homes. Inside the homes, CetraRuddy's sophisticated, genre-defining interiors are the pinnacle of luxury. Captivating entry galleries coupled with expansive layouts deliver an elegant procession of space. Glass-cornered living rooms establish a sense of tranquility, framing cinematic vistas of Central Park, the Hudson River and a glittering cityscape.

200 Amsterdam has been outfitted with three floors of meticulously programmed amenities designed to cater to residents of every age. The Spa at 200 redefines serenity and includes a 75-foot heated saltwater pool, experiential showers, steam and infrared sauna, treatment rooms and a fitness center curated by The Wright Fit with a dedicated Pilates and yoga studio. The Club at 200 evokes the ambiance of New York's established private members clubs with a private dining room, lounge, club room, library and outdoor terrace. Inspired by Lincoln Center, The Little Composer children's playroom boasts a performance and dress up area, while a separate soundproof rehearsal room provides a professional grade studio for budding or professional musicians alike. In celebration of the neighborhood's rich history as home to many of the city's most important cultural institutions, residents of 200 Amsterdam are afforded an exclusive bespoke curated VIP membership, providing presale and complimentary festival tickets plus opportunities for special events not open to the general public.

The Upper West side of Manhattan, is a prestigious residential area with historic districts nearby, making this development opportunity exceptional. Furthermore, this property sits in an area rich in culture, education, and nature; the American Museum of Natural History, the Metropolitan Opera House and Concert Hall, Juilliard School, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Central Park, Riverside Park and the Hudson River, which hosts a beautiful view of the water and evening scenes, are all within walking distance. This project is jointly operated with SJP Properties, a real estate developer with extensive experience developing both residential and office buildings in New York.

Dining Room in Shared Area (CGI)

Spa in shared area (CGI)

Exclusive Use Living Room (CGI)

Saltwater Pool (CGI)

The Mitsui Fudosan Group's Overseas Strategy

The Mitsui Fudosan Group aims to evolve into a global company as stated in its long-term management policy, Vision 2025, with a dramatic growth in the overseas area is expected in the near future. Mitsui Fudosan has thus far expanded its operations to the US and the UK, as well as areas such as China, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and India. Mitsui Fudosan is engaged in multiple business developments spanning offices and residential apartments, and will continue to expand business in multiple cities while aiming to capture further business opportunities. In the US, the Group has been expanding its operations in several cities, with the completion of the 55 Hudson Yards office building in Manhattan, New York in October 2018, and the commencement on the Mission Rock project in San Francisco in December 2020. In addition, the group participated in its first ever project in Dallas, Texas with the mixed-use Maple Terrace in June 2021, and its first lab-office project in the West Coast with the Torrey View in San Diego in November 2021. The group looks to continue seize additional business opportunities in the future.

Overview of Plan The Cortland

Location

555 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Access

9 minutes on foot from 23rd Street Station on the A, C, and E train subway lines 12 minutes on foot from 23rd Street Station on the 1 train subway line

Site area

Approx. 36,000 ft2 (approx. 3,400 m2)

Floor area

Approx. 418,000 ft2 (approx.39,000 m2)

Exclusive use area

Approx. 295,000 ft2 (approx. 27,000 m2)

Units

144

Structure

Reinforced concrete construction

Floors

1 basement floor, 23 above ground floors, penthouse floors

Use

Residential

Floor plan

From studio to five bedrooms

Schedule

Construction start 2018

Construction completion 2022 (scheduled)

Architects

SLCE Architects

Construction

Related Construction

Design

Robert A.M. Stern Architects, Olson Kundig

Website

https://www.thecortlandnyc.com/

200 Amsterdam

Location

200 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY

Access

2 minutes on foot from 72nd Street Broadway Station on the 1, 2, and 3 train subway lines 8 minutes on foot from 72nd Street Central Park West Station on the B and C train subway lines

Site area

Approx. 12,000 ft2 (approx. 1,120 m2)

Floor area

Approx. 418,000 ft2 (approx. 39,000 m2)

Exclusive use area

Approx. 300,700 ft2 (approx. 27,0 m2)

Residential: Approx. 298,000 ft2 (approx. 27,700 m2)

Retail: Approx. 2,700 ft2 (approx. 200 m2)

Units

112

Structure

Reinforced concrete construction

Floors

3 basement floors, 51 above ground floors, 3 penthouse floors

Floor plan

1 to 5 bedrooms

Dwelling exclusive use area

1290 ft2 to 6,325 ft2 (approximately 120 m2 to 590 m2)

Price

Approx. $40 million to 2.6 million (approximately 4.8 billion to 310 million yen)

Use

Residential and retail

Schedule

Construction start 2017

Construction completion 2021

Architects

Elkus Manfredi Architects

Construction

Pavarini McGovern

Design

Elkus Manfredi Architects CetraRuddy Architecture

Website

https://200amsterdam.com/

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 05:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
01:25aMITSUI FUDOSAN : Residences at The Cortland and 200 Amsterdam, Two Luxury Properties, Avai..
PU
12:44aMitsui Fudosan to Secure $37 Million Financing for One Month
MT
04/01Australian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
03/30Mitsui Fudosan to Secure $4 Million Loan to Repay Existing Borrowing
MT
03/30MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22Nippon Accommodations to Buy Tokyo Apartment Building for $20 Million
MT
03/22MITSUI FUDOSAN : Selected as an FY2021“Nadeshiko Brand” for the First Time for..
PU
03/14Mitsui Fudosan Logistics to Procure $9 Million Loans
MT
03/04Tranche Update on Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February ..
CI
03/03Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 4, 2022, has expired wi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 127 B 16 996 M 16 996 M
Net income 2022 175 B 1 402 M 1 402 M
Net Debt 2022 3 580 B 28 605 M 28 605 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 2 533 B 20 241 M 20 241 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 23 992
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 653,00 JPY
Average target price 3 187,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masanobu Komoda Managing Director & Manager-Asset Management
Hiromichi Iwasa Director, Manager-Construction & Planning I
Masafumi Nogimori Independent Outside Director
Shinichiro Ito Independent Outside Director
Tsunehiro Nakayama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.16.00%20 241
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.41.39%36 447
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.79%34 698
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.16%34 664
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.72%33 700
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED14.44%32 558