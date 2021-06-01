Mitsui Fudosan : Notice Concerning the Status of Share Repurchase （Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act）(181KB)

June 1, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company: Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masanobu Komoda

(President & Chief Executive Officer) Securities Code: 8801 (First Section, TSE)

Contact: Chiharu Fujioka Managing Officer, General Manager, Corporate Communications Department (Tel: +81-3-3246-3155)

Notice Concerning the Status of Share Repurchase

（Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act）

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. hereby announces the status of repurchase of its own shares under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Brief details are provided as follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased: Common shares 2. Total number of shares repurchased: 0 shares 3. Aggregate repurchase price: 0 yen 4. Period of repurchase: From May 17, 2021 to May 31, 2021 5. Method of repurchase: Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on May 14, 2021

（1） Class of shares to be repurchased: Common shares （2） Total number of shares to be repurchased: 10,000,000 shares (Maximum) (1.04% of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)) （3） Aggregate repurchase price: 15 billion yen (Maximum) （4） Period of repurchase: From May 17, 2021 to March 31, 2022 （5） Method of repurchase: Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the board of directors'meeting held on May 14, 2021 (as of May 31, 2021)