Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8801   JP3893200000

MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.

(8801)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsui Fudosan : Notice Concerning the Status of Share Repurchase （Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act）(181KB)

06/01/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 1, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company: Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masanobu Komoda

(President & Chief Executive Officer) Securities Code: 8801 (First Section, TSE)

Contact: Chiharu Fujioka Managing Officer, General Manager, Corporate Communications Department (Tel: +81-3-3246-3155)

Notice Concerning the Status of Share Repurchase

Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. hereby announces the status of repurchase of its own shares under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Brief details are provided as follows.

1.

Class of shares repurchased:

Common shares

2.

Total number of shares repurchased:

0 shares

3.

Aggregate repurchase price:

0 yen

4.

Period of repurchase:

From May 17, 2021 to May 31, 2021

5.

Method of repurchase:

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on May 14, 2021

1 Class of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

2 Total number of shares to be repurchased:

10,000,000 shares (Maximum)

(1.04% of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

3 Aggregate repurchase price:

15 billion yen

(Maximum)

4 Period of repurchase:

From May 17,

2021 to March 31, 2022

5 Method of repurchase:

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the board of directors'meeting held on May 14, 2021 (as of May 31, 2021)

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased:

0 shares

(2)

Aggregate repurchase price:

0 yen

Disclaimer

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
02:12aMITSUI FUDOSAN  : Notice Concerning the Status of Share Repurchase （Repur..
PU
05/24MITSUI FUDOSAN  : Corporate governance report
PU
04/28MITSUI FUDOSAN  : 1st overseas LaLaport mall opens in Shanghai
AQ
04/13Japanese Shares Post Modest Gains at Close as China's Trade Data Boost Recove..
MT
04/13Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Secures Nearly $37 Million Loan to Pay for Dist..
MT
04/06Nippon Accommodations Fund Acquires Four Properties
MT
03/30MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29Imperial Hotel Tokyo to Get Major Facelift for Post-Pandemic Operations
MT
03/15MITSUI FUDOSAN LOGISTICS PARK  : to Acquire Trust Beneficiary Interest in Chiba ..
MT
03/10MARKET CHATTER : SWAT Mobility Mulls Over IPO in Japan
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 934 B 17 660 M 17 660 M
Net income 2021 121 B 1 108 M 1 108 M
Net Debt 2021 3 629 B 33 136 M 33 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 1,73%
Capitalization 2 453 B 22 405 M 22 401 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 20 864
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2 918,95 JPY
Last Close Price 2 549,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masanobu Komoda President & Representative Director
Hiromichi Iwasa Chairman
Masako Egawa Independent Outside Director
Masafumi Nogimori Independent Outside Director
Shinichiro Ito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.18.11%22 405
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.20%45 252
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%35 515
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.59%33 674
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.30%27 814
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED29.15%27 394