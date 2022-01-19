Log in
    3471   JP3048300002

MITSUI FUDOSAN LOGISTICS PARK INC.

(3471)
Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park : Notice of Decision of Prices, etc., Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

01/19/2022 | 03:32am EST
January 19, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. (Securities Code: 3471)

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Representative: Hiroshi Asai, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yukio Yoshida, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Tatsu Makino, Managing Director and Chief Financial

Officer

Tel. +81-3-6327-5160

Notice of Decision of Prices, etc., Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units

and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. ("MFLP-REIT") today announced that, at its Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 19, 2022, it determined the issue and the offer prices for new investment units and a secondary offering of investment units, which were resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 11, 2022.

1. Issuance of new investment units through public offering (primary offering)

1Number of investment units to be offered

2Amount to be paid in (issue amount)

3Total amount to be paid in (total issue amount)

4Issue price (offer price)

5Total amount of issue price (total offer price)

6Period for subscription

7Payment period for deposit in securities

8Payment date

9Delivery and settlement date

32,380 units

Of which,

Number of investment units to be offered

18,780 units

in the Domestic Primary Offering

Number of investment units to be offered

13,600 units

in the International Offering

  • 527,576 per unit
  • 17,082,910,880
  • 545,190 per unit
  • 17,653,252,200 Thursday, January 20, 2022
    Thursday, January 20, 2022, to Friday, January 21, 2022. Tuesday, February 1, 2022
    Wednesday, February 2, 2022

(Note) The underwriters will purchase and underwrite the investment units at the amount to be paid in (issue amount) and offer them at the issue price (offer price).

2. Secondary Offering of investment units (through Over-Allotment)

1Number of investment units to be distributed

1,620 units

2Offer price

¥ 545,190 per unit

Note: This document is a press release that is to be made publicly available regarding the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units by MFLP-REIT, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment. Prospective investors should make investment decisions only after they review the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by MFLP-REIT, and note that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility.

In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of securities in the U.S. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities referred to above may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

1

3Total amount of offer price

¥ 883,207,800

4Period for subscription

Thursday, January 20, 2022

5Payment period for deposit in securities

Thursday, January 20, 2022, to Friday, January 21, 2022.

6Delivery and settlement date

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

3. Issuance of new investment units through a third-party allotment

1Amount to be paid in (issue amount)

2Total amount to be paid-in (total issue amount) (maximum)

3Period for subscription (Subscription period)

4Payment date

  • 527,576 per unit
  • 854,673,120

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Thursday, February 24, 2022

(Note) If there are no subscriptions for the investment units during the period for subscription (Subscription period) noted in (3) above, the issuance of such investment units shall be cancelled.

1. Basis for calculating the issue price and the offer price

1Reference date of calculation and price

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 ¥ 567,000

2Discount rate

2.50 %

(Note) Discount rate is applied to the figure determined by the following formula; the closing price on the reference date of calculation as reported on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. minus the forecasted distributions (excluding forecasted distribution in excess of earnings) per unit of ¥ 6,800 and the forecasted distribution in excess of earnings per unit of ¥ 1,030 for the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022.

2. Syndicate cover transaction period

Friday, January 21, 2022 to Friday, February 18, 2022.

3. Use of the proceeds

The net proceeds from the Domestic Primary Offering of ¥ 9,907,877,280 and the International Offering of

  • 7,175,033,600 may be allocated for partial financing to obtain the real estate trust beneficiary interests that MFLP-REIT plans to acquire as described in its press release entitled "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets" released on January 11, 2022. Additionally, the maximum net proceeds of ¥ 854,673,120 from the issuance of new investment units through third-party allotment may be allocated for the acquisition of specified assets (Note 1) or the repayment of borrowings in the future.

(Note 1) "Specified assets" are subject to Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan. (Note 2) For the details of the real estate trust beneficiary interests to be acquired by MFLP-REIT, please refer to "Notice Concerning

Acquisition and Leasing of Assets" announced on January 11, 2022.

End

*MFLP-REIT's corporate website https://www.mflp-r.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
