Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park : Notice of Decision of Prices, etc., Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

(Note) If there are no subscriptions for the investment units during the period for subscription (Subscription period) noted in (3) above, the issuance of such investment units shall be cancelled.

1. Basis for calculating the issue price and the offer price

（1）Reference date of calculation and price Wednesday, January 19, 2022 ¥ 567,000 （2）Discount rate 2.50 %

(Note) Discount rate is applied to the figure determined by the following formula; the closing price on the reference date of calculation as reported on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. minus the forecasted distributions (excluding forecasted distribution in excess of earnings) per unit of ¥ 6,800 and the forecasted distribution in excess of earnings per unit of ¥ 1,030 for the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022.

2. Syndicate cover transaction period

Friday, January 21, 2022 to Friday, February 18, 2022.

3. Use of the proceeds

The net proceeds from the Domestic Primary Offering of ¥ 9,907,877,280 and the International Offering of

7,175,033,600 may be allocated for partial financing to obtain the real estate trust beneficiary interests that MFLP-REIT plans to acquire as described in its press release entitled "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets" released on January 11, 2022. Additionally, the maximum net proceeds of ¥ 854,673,120 from the issuance of new investment units through third-party allotment may be allocated for the acquisition of specified assets (Note 1) or the repayment of borrowings in the future.

(Note 1) "Specified assets" are subject to Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan. (Note 2) For the details of the real estate trust beneficiary interests to be acquired by MFLP-REIT, please refer to "Notice Concerning

Acquisition and Leasing of Assets" announced on January 11, 2022.

Note: This document is a press release that is to be made publicly available regarding the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units by MFLP-REIT, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment. Prospective investors should make investment decisions only after they review the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by MFLP-REIT, and note that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility.

In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of securities in the U.S. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities referred to above may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

