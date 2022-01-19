Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park : Notice of Decision of Prices, etc., Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

Representative: Yukio Yoshida, President and Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries: Tatsu Makino, Managing Director and Chief Financial
Officer
Tel. +81-3-6327-5160
Notice of Decision of Prices, etc., Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units
and Secondary Offering of Investment Units
Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. ("MFLP-REIT") today announced that, at its Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 19, 2022, it determined the issue and the offer prices for new investment units and a secondary offering of investment units, which were resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on January 11, 2022.
1. Issuance of new investment units through public offering (primary offering)
（1）Number of investment units to be offered
（2）Amount to be paid in (issue amount)
（3）Total amount to be paid in (total issue amount)
（4）Issue price (offer price)
（5）Total amount of issue price (total offer price)
（6）Period for subscription
（7）Payment period for deposit in securities
（8）Payment date
（9）Delivery and settlement date
32,380 units
Of which,
Number of investment units to be offered
18,780 units
in the Domestic Primary Offering
Number of investment units to be offered
13,600 units
in the International Offering
527,576 per unit
17,082,910,880
545,190 per unit
17,653,252,200 Thursday, January 20, 2022
Thursday, January 20, 2022, to Friday, January 21, 2022. Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
(Note) The underwriters will purchase and underwrite the investment units at the amount to be paid in (issue amount) and offer them at the issue price (offer price).
2. Secondary Offering of investment units (through Over-Allotment)
（1）Number of investment units to be distributed
1,620 units
（2）Offer price
¥ 545,190 per unit
Note: This document is a press release that is to be made publicly available regarding the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units by MFLP-REIT, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment. Prospective investors should make investment decisions only after they review the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by MFLP-REIT, and note that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility.
In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of securities in the U.S. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities referred to above may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
1
（3）Total amount of offer price
¥ 883,207,800
（4）Period for subscription
Thursday, January 20, 2022
（5）Payment period for deposit in securities
Thursday, January 20, 2022, to Friday, January 21, 2022.
（6）Delivery and settlement date
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
3. Issuance of new investment units through a third-party allotment
（1）Amount to be paid in (issue amount)
（2）Total amount to be paid-in (total issue amount) (maximum)
（3）Period for subscription (Subscription period)
（4）Payment date
527,576 per unit
854,673,120
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Thursday, February 24, 2022
(Note) If there are no subscriptions for the investment units during the period for subscription (Subscription period) noted in (3) above, the issuance of such investment units shall be cancelled.
1. Basis for calculating the issue price and the offer price
（1）Reference date of calculation and price
Wednesday, January 19, 2022 ¥ 567,000
（2）Discount rate
2.50 %
(Note) Discount rate is applied to the figure determined by the following formula; the closing price on the reference date of calculation as reported on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. minus the forecasted distributions (excluding forecasted distribution in excess of earnings) per unit of ¥ 6,800 and the forecasted distribution in excess of earnings per unit of ¥ 1,030 for the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022.
2. Syndicate cover transaction period
Friday, January 21, 2022 to Friday, February 18, 2022.
3. Use of the proceeds
The net proceeds from the Domestic Primary Offering of ¥ 9,907,877,280 and the International Offering of
7,175,033,600 may be allocated for partial financing to obtain the real estate trust beneficiary interests that MFLP-REIT plans to acquire as described in its press release entitled "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets" released on January 11, 2022. Additionally, the maximum net proceeds of ¥ 854,673,120 from the issuance of new investment units through third-party allotment may be allocated for the acquisition of specified assets (Note 1) or the repayment of borrowings in the future.
(Note 1) "Specified assets" are subject to Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan. (Note 2) For the details of the real estate trust beneficiary interests to be acquired by MFLP-REIT, please refer to "Notice Concerning
Acquisition and Leasing of Assets" announced on January 11, 2022.
Note: This document is a press release that is to be made publicly available regarding the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units by MFLP-REIT, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment. Prospective investors should make investment decisions only after they review the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by MFLP-REIT, and note that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility.
In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of securities in the U.S. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities referred to above may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:31:02 UTC.