Mitsui Matsushima : Convocation Notice of the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

05/26/2023 | 01:30am EDT
This English translation is based on the original Japanese version and prepared only for the convenience of readers unfamiliar with the Japanese language. Please note that if any discrepancy arises between the Japanese original and this English translation, the former shall prevail.

(Securities Code: 1518) May 29, 2023 (Start date for electronic provision measures: May 19, 2023)

Taishi Yoshioka, Representative Director and President

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku,Fukuoka-shi

Dear Shareholders,

Convocation Notice of the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to inform you that the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as described on the following page.

Measures for electronic provision have been taken for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, and matters to be provided electronically are posted on the Company's Internet website as "Convocation Notice for the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights in advance via the Internet, etc. or by mailing the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form. If you wish to exercise your voting rights in advance, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders among the matters to be provided electronically and exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023.

(The Company's website) https://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/english/ir/stockinfo/meeting/

In addition to the above website, matters to be provided electronically are also posted on the following website.

(TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above website, enter and search for the Company name or securities code, then select "Basic information," and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view.

Yours faithfully,

Taishi Yoshioka

Representative Director and President

English Translation

1

PARTICULARS

  1. Date and time: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
  2. Place:Otemon Pine Building

2nd Floor Conference Room

1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku,Fukuoka-shi

3. Agenda:

Matters to be reported:

  1. Business report, consolidated financial statements for the 167th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), and results of audit thereof by accounting auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
  2. Non-consolidatedfinancial statements for the 167th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Matters to be resolved:

First Proposal: Election of Four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Second Proposal: Reestablishment of Limit Amount of Stock Compensation for Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Third Proposal: Reestablishment of Limit Amount of Stock Compensation for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

  1. When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
  2. "Trends in Assets and Income," "Principal Business," "Principal Offices," "Employees," "Principal Lenders," "Matters Concerning Shares of the Company," "Matters Concerning Stock Acquisition Rights Issued by the
    Company," "Accounting Auditors," "Systems to Ensure Directors Perform Their Duties in Compliance with Laws, Regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and Other Systems to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities," and "Outline of the Status of Operation of the System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities" in the business report, "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity," "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the consolidated financial statements, and "Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity,"
    "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the non-consolidated financial statements are not provided in the documents sent to shareholders who requested delivery of documents, in accordance with provisions of laws and regulations as well as Article 14 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Moreover, said documents comprise part of the business report, consolidated financial statements, and non-consolidated financial statements audited by the accounting auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee in preparing the accounting audit report and audit report.
  3. Any revisions to the matters to be provided electronically will be posted on each website listed above.

English Translation

2



Matters to be resolved and Reference Information

First Proposal:

Election of Four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory

Committee Members)

The terms of office of all four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the close of this general meeting of shareholders. Therefore, the shareholders are asked to elect four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members).

The candidates are presented below:

Attendance at

No.

Name

meetings of the

Titles and responsibilities at the Company

Board of

and significant concurrent positions

Directors

Shinichiro Kushima

Representative Director and Chairman

100%

Director, KMT Corporation., Ltd.

1

(14 out of 14)

Director, Nippon Katan Co., Ltd.

Re-nominated

Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd.

Representative Director and President

Taishi Yoshioka

Director, Sansei Denshi Co., Ltd.

100%

Director, MOS Co., Ltd.

2

Director, SYSTECH KYOWA CO., LTD.

(14 out of 14)

Director, Nippon Katan Co., Ltd.

Re-nominated

Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd.

Director, Mitsui Matsushima Australia Pty. Ltd.

Yuri Sugano

External Director

100%

Partner, Nishimura & Asahi

3

Re-nominated

External Director, LMI GROUP Inc.

(14 out of 14)

External

Councilor, Public Interest Incorporated Foundation

Aoki Zaidan

Independent

Shota Wakiyama

Representative Director and President, Regional

Frontier Group

4

Newly-nominated

Representative Director and President, NORTH

External

PACIFIC, INC

Independent

External : Candidate for External Director

Independent : Candidate for Independent Officer stipulated by the TSE and FSE

English Translation

3



Name

Summary of career, titles and responsibilities, and important

Candidate's

No.

shareholding in

(Date of birth)

positions at other organizations concurrently assumed

the Company

April 1975

Joined Mitsui Bank, Ltd. (presently Sumitomo

Mitsui Banking Corporation) (the "Bank")

In charge of International Planning Department of

Feb. 1995

the Bank, and Vice President of Bank Sakura

Swadharma

Oct. 1999

General Manager of Kagoshima Branch of the

Bank

April 2004

Director and General Manager of Administration

Division of Verde Kyushu Co., Ltd.

June 2005

Joined the Company as Director and Managing

Executive Officer

20,700 shares

Shinichiro

June 2007

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Kushima

(June 4, 1951

April 2008

Director, Executive Vice President and Executive

72 years old)

Officer

Representative Director and President and

Re-nominated

Oct. 2008

Executive Officer

1

June 2014

Representative Director and Chairman (to present)

(Important positions at other organizations concurrently assumed)

Director, KMT Corporation., Ltd.

Director, Nippon Katan Co., Ltd.

Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd.

(Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director)

Mr. Shinichiro Kushima was the Representative Director and President of the Company and is now its Representative Director and Chairman. As the manager of an enterprise, he has contributed to stabilizing and diversifying revenues by promoting an improved and strengthened financial base and aggressively promoting the formulation of a business portfolio that does not rely on the coal business, thereby driving the growth of the Group to date. In addition, he plays a leading role in ensuring appropriate decision-making by enriching agenda deliberations as a chairman managing and leading the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company will ask the shareholders to reelect him as Director because, as described above, it believes that he has the experience and capabilities to enable precise and fair supervision of the overall management of the Group, and he can be expected to contribute to the further growth of the Group through his broad perspective and flexible thinking and judgment.

English Translation

4



Name

Summary of career, titles and responsibilities, and important

Candidate's

No.

shareholding in

(Date of birth)

positions at other organizations concurrently assumed

the Company

Nov. 1992

Joined J. P. Morgan Securities, Tokyo Branch

(presently JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.)

June 1995

Joined Prudential Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Oct. 2001

Joined Deloitte Tohmatsu FAS Co., Ltd.

Jan. 2007

Joined GCA Co., Ltd. (presently Houlihan Lokey

Corporation)

Joined the Company, concurrently serving as

July 2013

General Manager of the Overseas Business

Department and General Manager of the Business

Planning Department

Taishi

July 2014

General Manager of the Business Planning

Yoshioka

Department

3,900 shares

(June 13,

Executive Officer, and General Manager of the

1969

April 2017

54 years old)

Business Planning Department

April 2018

Managing Executive Officer, and General

Re-nominated

Manager of the Business Planning Department

2

April 2019

Managing Executive Officer in charge of the

Business Planning Department

June 2020

Representative Director and President (to present)

(Important positions at other organizations concurrently assumed)

Director, Sansei Denshi Co., Ltd.

Director, MOS Co., Ltd.

Director, SYSTECH KYOWA CO., LTD.

Director, Nippon Katan Co., Ltd.

Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd.

Director, Mitsui Matsushima Australia Pty. Ltd.

(Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director)

Since joining the Company in 2013, Mr. Taishi Yoshioka, who has vast experience in and knowledge of the M&A advisory business, has led M&As mainly for the Business Planning Department and driven the steady implementation of the Company's mid-term business plan as Representative Director and President since 2020, thereby contributing to the stabilization and diversification of revenues from the Company's businesses.

The Company will ask shareholders to reelect him as Director because it believes that the broad and deep knowledge and insight that he has cultivated, as well as his powerful capabilities to implement reforms, are indispensable in promoting the growth of the Group. He can be expected to make great contributions toward enhancing the corporate value of the Group by directing it as a whole as Representative Director and President of the Company.

English Translation

5



Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 05:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
