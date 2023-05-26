Mitsui Matsushima : Convocation Notice of the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
(Securities Code: 1518) May 29, 2023 (Start date for electronic provision measures: May 19, 2023)
Taishi Yoshioka, Representative Director and President
Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.
1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku,Fukuoka-shi
Dear Shareholders,
Convocation Notice of the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to inform you that the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as described on the following page.
Measures for electronic provision have been taken for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, and matters to be provided electronically are posted on the Company's Internet website as "Convocation Notice for the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."
Shareholders may exercise their voting rights in advance via the Internet, etc. or by mailing the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form. If you wish to exercise your voting rights in advance, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders among the matters to be provided electronically and exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Please access the above website, enter and search for the Company name or securities code, then select "Basic information," and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view.
Yours faithfully,
Taishi Yoshioka
Representative Director and President
PARTICULARS
Date and time: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Place:Otemon Pine Building
2nd Floor Conference Room
1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku,Fukuoka-shi
3. Agenda:
Matters to be reported:
Business report, consolidated financial statements for the 167th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), and results of audit thereof by accounting auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
Non-consolidatedfinancial statements for the 167th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Matters to be resolved:
First Proposal: Election of Four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
Second Proposal: Reestablishment of Limit Amount of Stock Compensation for Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
Third Proposal: Reestablishment of Limit Amount of Stock Compensation for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
"Trends in Assets and Income," "Principal Business," "Principal Offices," "Employees," "Principal Lenders," "Matters Concerning Shares of the Company," "Matters Concerning Stock Acquisition Rights Issued by the
Company," "Accounting Auditors," "Systems to Ensure Directors Perform Their Duties in Compliance with Laws, Regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and Other Systems to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities," and "Outline of the Status of Operation of the System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities" in the business report, "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity," "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the consolidated financial statements, and "Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity,"
"Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the non-consolidated financial statements are not provided in the documents sent to shareholders who requested delivery of documents, in accordance with provisions of laws and regulations as well as Article 14 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Moreover, said documents comprise part of the business report, consolidated financial statements, and non-consolidated financial statements audited by the accounting auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee in preparing the accounting audit report and audit report.
Any revisions to the matters to be provided electronically will be posted on each website listed above.
Matters to be resolved and Reference Information
First Proposal:
Election of Four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory
Committee Members)
The terms of office of all four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the close of this general meeting of shareholders. Therefore, the shareholders are asked to elect four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members).
The candidates are presented below:
Attendance at
No.
Name
meetings of the
Titles and responsibilities at the Company
Board of
and significant concurrent positions
Directors
Shinichiro Kushima
Representative Director and Chairman
100%
Director, KMT Corporation., Ltd.
1
(14 out of 14)
Director, Nippon Katan Co., Ltd.
Re-nominated
Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd.
Representative Director and President
Taishi Yoshioka
Director, Sansei Denshi Co., Ltd.
100%
Director, MOS Co., Ltd.
2
Director, SYSTECH KYOWA CO., LTD.
(14 out of 14)
Director, Nippon Katan Co., Ltd.
Re-nominated
Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd.
Director, Mitsui Matsushima Australia Pty. Ltd.
Yuri Sugano
External Director
100%
Partner, Nishimura & Asahi
3
Re-nominated
External Director, LMI GROUP Inc.
(14 out of 14)
External
Councilor, Public Interest Incorporated Foundation
Aoki Zaidan
Independent
Shota Wakiyama
Representative Director and President, Regional
Frontier Group
4
Newly-nominated
－
Representative Director and President, NORTH
External
PACIFIC, INC
Independent
External : Candidate for External Director
Independent : Candidate for Independent Officer stipulated by the TSE and FSE
Name
Summary of career, titles and responsibilities, and important
Candidate's
No.
shareholding in
(Date of birth)
positions at other organizations concurrently assumed
the Company
April 1975
Joined Mitsui Bank, Ltd. (presently Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation) (the "Bank")
In charge of International Planning Department of
Feb. 1995
the Bank, and Vice President of Bank Sakura
Swadharma
Oct. 1999
General Manager of Kagoshima Branch of the
Bank
April 2004
Director and General Manager of Administration
Division of Verde Kyushu Co., Ltd.
June 2005
Joined the Company as Director and Managing
Executive Officer
20,700 shares
Shinichiro
June 2007
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kushima
(June 4, 1951
April 2008
Director, Executive Vice President and Executive
72 years old)
Officer
Representative Director and President and
Re-nominated
Oct. 2008
Executive Officer
1
June 2014
Representative Director and Chairman (to present)
(Important positions at other organizations concurrently assumed)
Director, KMT Corporation., Ltd.
Director, Nippon Katan Co., Ltd.
Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd.
(Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director)
Mr. Shinichiro Kushima was the Representative Director and President of the Company and is now its Representative Director and Chairman. As the manager of an enterprise, he has contributed to stabilizing and diversifying revenues by promoting an improved and strengthened financial base and aggressively promoting the formulation of a business portfolio that does not rely on the coal business, thereby driving the growth of the Group to date. In addition, he plays a leading role in ensuring appropriate decision-making by enriching agenda deliberations as a chairman managing and leading the Board of Directors of the Company.
The Company will ask the shareholders to reelect him as Director because, as described above, it believes that he has the experience and capabilities to enable precise and fair supervision of the overall management of the Group, and he can be expected to contribute to the further growth of the Group through his broad perspective and flexible thinking and judgment.
Name
Summary of career, titles and responsibilities, and important
Candidate's
No.
shareholding in
(Date of birth)
positions at other organizations concurrently assumed
the Company
Nov. 1992
Joined J. P. Morgan Securities, Tokyo Branch
(presently JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.)
June 1995
Joined Prudential Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Oct. 2001
Joined Deloitte Tohmatsu FAS Co., Ltd.
Jan. 2007
Joined GCA Co., Ltd. (presently Houlihan Lokey
Corporation)
Joined the Company, concurrently serving as
July 2013
General Manager of the Overseas Business
Department and General Manager of the Business
Planning Department
Taishi
July 2014
General Manager of the Business Planning
Yoshioka
Department
3,900 shares
(June 13,
Executive Officer, and General Manager of the
1969
April 2017
54 years old)
Business Planning Department
April 2018
Managing Executive Officer, and General
Re-nominated
Manager of the Business Planning Department
2
April 2019
Managing Executive Officer in charge of the
Business Planning Department
June 2020
Representative Director and President (to present)
(Important positions at other organizations concurrently assumed)
Director, Sansei Denshi Co., Ltd.
Director, MOS Co., Ltd.
Director, SYSTECH KYOWA CO., LTD.
Director, Nippon Katan Co., Ltd.
Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd.
Director, Mitsui Matsushima Australia Pty. Ltd.
(Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director)
Since joining the Company in 2013, Mr. Taishi Yoshioka, who has vast experience in and knowledge of the M&A advisory business, has led M&As mainly for the Business Planning Department and driven the steady implementation of the Company's mid-term business plan as Representative Director and President since 2020, thereby contributing to the stabilization and diversification of revenues from the Company's businesses.
The Company will ask shareholders to reelect him as Director because it believes that the broad and deep knowledge and insight that he has cultivated, as well as his powerful capabilities to implement reforms, are indispensable in promoting the growth of the Group. He can be expected to make great contributions toward enhancing the corporate value of the Group by directing it as a whole as Representative Director and President of the Company.
