Mitsui Matsushima : Convocation Notice of the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

This English translation is based on the original Japanese version and prepared only for the convenience of readers unfamiliar with the Japanese language. Please note that if any discrepancy arises between the Japanese original and this English translation, the former shall prevail. (Securities Code: 1518) May 29, 2023 (Start date for electronic provision measures: May 19, 2023) Taishi Yoshioka, Representative Director and President Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. 1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku,Fukuoka-shi Dear Shareholders, Convocation Notice of the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders We are pleased to inform you that the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as described on the following page. Measures for electronic provision have been taken for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, and matters to be provided electronically are posted on the Company's Internet website as "Convocation Notice for the 167th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." Shareholders may exercise their voting rights in advance via the Internet, etc. or by mailing the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form. If you wish to exercise your voting rights in advance, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders among the matters to be provided electronically and exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023. (The Company's website) https://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/english/ir/stockinfo/meeting/ In addition to the above website, matters to be provided electronically are also posted on the following website. (TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show Please access the above website, enter and search for the Company name or securities code, then select "Basic information," and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view. Yours faithfully, Taishi Yoshioka Representative Director and President English Translation 1

This English translation is based on the original Japanese version and prepared only for the convenience of readers unfamiliar with the Japanese language. Please note that if any discrepancy arises between the Japanese original and this English translation, the former shall prevail. PARTICULARS Date and time: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Place: Otemon Pine Building 2nd Floor Conference Room 1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku,Fukuoka-shi 3. Agenda: Matters to be reported: Business report, consolidated financial statements for the 167 th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), and results of audit thereof by accounting auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee Non-consolidated financial statements for the 167 th fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) Matters to be resolved: First Proposal: Election of Four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) Second Proposal: Reestablishment of Limit Amount of Stock Compensation for Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) Third Proposal: Reestablishment of Limit Amount of Stock Compensation for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. "Trends in Assets and Income," "Principal Business," "Principal Offices," "Employees," "Principal Lenders," "Matters Concerning Shares of the Company," "Matters Concerning Stock Acquisition Rights Issued by the

Company," "Accounting Auditors," "Systems to Ensure Directors Perform Their Duties in Compliance with Laws, Regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and Other Systems to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities," and "Outline of the Status of Operation of the System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities" in the business report, "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity," "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the consolidated financial statements, and "Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity,"

"Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the non-consolidated financial statements are not provided in the documents sent to shareholders who requested delivery of documents, in accordance with provisions of laws and regulations as well as Article 14 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Moreover, said documents comprise part of the business report, consolidated financial statements, and non-consolidated financial statements audited by the accounting auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee in preparing the accounting audit report and audit report. Any revisions to the matters to be provided electronically will be posted on each website listed above. English Translation 2

This English translation is based on the original Japanese version and prepared only for the convenience of readers unfamiliar with the Japanese language. Please note that if any discrepancy arises between the Japanese original and this English translation, the former shall prevail. Matters to be resolved and Reference Information First Proposal: Election of Four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) The terms of office of all four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the close of this general meeting of shareholders. Therefore, the shareholders are asked to elect four (4) Directors (excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members). The candidates are presented below: Attendance at No. Name meetings of the Titles and responsibilities at the Company Board of and significant concurrent positions Directors Shinichiro Kushima Representative Director and Chairman 100% Director, KMT Corporation., Ltd. 1 (14 out of 14) Director, Nippon Katan Co., Ltd. Re-nominated Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd. Representative Director and President Taishi Yoshioka Director, Sansei Denshi Co., Ltd. 100% Director, MOS Co., Ltd. 2 Director, SYSTECH KYOWA CO., LTD. (14 out of 14) Director, Nippon Katan Co., Ltd. Re-nominated Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd. Director, Mitsui Matsushima Australia Pty. Ltd. Yuri Sugano External Director 100% Partner, Nishimura & Asahi 3 Re-nominated External Director, LMI GROUP Inc. (14 out of 14) External Councilor, Public Interest Incorporated Foundation Aoki Zaidan Independent Shota Wakiyama Representative Director and President, Regional Frontier Group 4 Newly-nominated － Representative Director and President, NORTH External PACIFIC, INC Independent External : Candidate for External Director Independent : Candidate for Independent Officer stipulated by the TSE and FSE English Translation 3

This English translation is based on the original Japanese version and prepared only for the convenience of readers unfamiliar with the Japanese language. Please note that if any discrepancy arises between the Japanese original and this English translation, the former shall prevail. Name Summary of career, titles and responsibilities, and important Candidate's No. shareholding in (Date of birth) positions at other organizations concurrently assumed the Company April 1975 Joined Mitsui Bank, Ltd. (presently Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation) (the "Bank") In charge of International Planning Department of Feb. 1995 the Bank, and Vice President of Bank Sakura Swadharma Oct. 1999 General Manager of Kagoshima Branch of the Bank April 2004 Director and General Manager of Administration Division of Verde Kyushu Co., Ltd. June 2005 Joined the Company as Director and Managing Executive Officer 20,700 shares Shinichiro June 2007 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Kushima (June 4, 1951 April 2008 Director, Executive Vice President and Executive 72 years old) Officer Representative Director and President and Re-nominated Oct. 2008 Executive Officer 1 June 2014 Representative Director and Chairman (to present) (Important positions at other organizations concurrently assumed) Director, KMT Corporation., Ltd. Director, Nippon Katan Co., Ltd. Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd. (Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director) Mr. Shinichiro Kushima was the Representative Director and President of the Company and is now its Representative Director and Chairman. As the manager of an enterprise, he has contributed to stabilizing and diversifying revenues by promoting an improved and strengthened financial base and aggressively promoting the formulation of a business portfolio that does not rely on the coal business, thereby driving the growth of the Group to date. In addition, he plays a leading role in ensuring appropriate decision-making by enriching agenda deliberations as a chairman managing and leading the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company will ask the shareholders to reelect him as Director because, as described above, it believes that he has the experience and capabilities to enable precise and fair supervision of the overall management of the Group, and he can be expected to contribute to the further growth of the Group through his broad perspective and flexible thinking and judgment. English Translation 4