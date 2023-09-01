September 1, 2023

To Whom It May Concern:

Company name:

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Taishi Yoshioka, Representative Director and President

(Stock Code: 1518, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Mikiko Abe,

Executive Officer and General Manager of Business Planning Dept.

Tel: +81-92-771-2171

Notice of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

Based on the Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act)

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has acquired its own shares pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act as follows:

1. Class of shares acquired

Common shares

2.

Total acquisition cost

333,899,900 yen

3.

Total number of shares acquired

122,400 shares

4. Acquisition period

From August 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023

5. Acquisition method

Purchase through market transactions on the Tokyo

Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Matters Resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors Held on May 15, 2023

(1) Class of shares to be acquired

Common shares

(2)

Total acquisition cost

3.0 billion yen (upper limit)

(3)

Total number of shares to be acquired

2,000,000 shares (upper limit)

(Ratio to the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares): 15.39%)

(4) Acquisition period

From May 16, 2023 to March 31, 2024

(5) Acquisition method

Purchase through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total Number of Own Shares Acquired So Far Based on the Resolution of the Board of Directors Above

(as of August 31, 2023)

(1)

Total acquisition cost

1,076,833,700 yen

(2)

Total number of shares acquired

399,000 shares

