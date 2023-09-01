Mitsui Matsushima : Notice of Acquisition of Own Shares
September 1, 2023
To Whom It May Concern:
Company name:
Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Taishi Yoshioka, Representative Director and President
(Stock Code: 1518, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Mikiko Abe,
Executive Officer and General Manager of Business Planning Dept.
Tel: +81-92-771-2171
Notice of Acquisition of Own Shares
(Acquisition of Own Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation
Based on the Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act)
Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has acquired its own shares pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act as follows:
1. Class of shares acquired
Common shares
2.
Total acquisition cost
333,899,900 yen
3.
Total number of shares acquired
122,400 shares
4. Acquisition period
From August 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023
5. Acquisition method
Purchase through market transactions on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. Matters Resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors Held on May 15, 2023
(1) Class of shares to be acquired
Common shares
(2)
Total acquisition cost
3.0 billion yen (upper limit)
(3)
Total number of shares to be acquired
2,000,000 shares (upper limit)
(Ratio to the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares): 15.39%)
(4) Acquisition period
From May 16, 2023 to March 31, 2024
(5) Acquisition method
Purchase through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Total Number of Own Shares Acquired So Far Based on the Resolution of the Board of Directors Above
(as of August 31, 2023)
(1)
Total acquisition cost
1,076,833,700 yen
(2)
Total number of shares acquired
399,000 shares
Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co Ltd, formerly Mitsui Matsushima Co Ltd is primarily engaged in production, purchase and sales of coal business. The Company also engaged in the manufacture and sale of office equipment, mask blanks for various applications centered on liquid crystal panels, organic electroluminescence (EL), electronic components and others, manufacture and sale of straws, purchase and sale of packaging materials, as well as planning, production and sale of men's clothes, women's clothes and shirts. The Company has two business segments. The Energy segment is engaged in coal sales, coal production and renewable energy business. The Daily Lifestyle segment is engaged in provision of office supplies, electronic components, food and drink materials, clothing products, and care business. The others engage in rental business, ports business, propane gas supply business, as well as overseas dispatch training course business.