September 1, 2023 To Whom It May Concern: Company name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Taishi Yoshioka, Representative Director and President (Stock Code: 1518, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange) Contact: Mikiko Abe, Executive Officer and General Manager of Business Planning Dept. Tel: +81-92-771-2171

Notice of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares Pursuant to the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

Based on the Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act)

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has acquired its own shares pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act as follows:

1. Class of shares acquired Common shares 2. Total acquisition cost 333,899,900 yen 3. Total number of shares acquired 122,400 shares 4. Acquisition period From August 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023 5. Acquisition method Purchase through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Matters Resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors Held on May 15, 2023

(1) Class of shares to be acquired Common shares (2) Total acquisition cost 3.0 billion yen (upper limit) (3) Total number of shares to be acquired 2,000,000 shares (upper limit)

(Ratio to the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares): 15.39%)

(4) Acquisition period From May 16, 2023 to March 31, 2024 (5) Acquisition method Purchase through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total Number of Own Shares Acquired So Far Based on the Resolution of the Board of Directors Above