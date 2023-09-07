August 8, 2023

To Whom It May Concern:

Company name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Taishi Yoshioka,

Representative Director and President (Stock Code: 1518, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Mikiko Abe, Executive Officer and General Manager of Business Planning Dept.

Tel: +81-92-771-2171

Notice of Selection as a Constituent of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400

and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its stock has been selected as a constituent of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index, which are calculated jointly by JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. and Nikkei Inc. as follows:

1. JPX-Nikkei Index 400

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 is a stock index composed of companies with high appeal for investors, which meet the requirements of global investment standards, such as efficient use of capital and investor- focused management perspectives.

For more information, please refer to the website of the Japan Exchange Group. https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/indices/jpx-nikkei400/index.html

2. JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index

The JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index is a stock index that applies the concept of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, which is an index comprised of highly attractive listed companies, to mid and small cap equities, by selecting companies that focus on capital efficiency and investor-oriented management. It aims to foster greater awareness of such issues among corporate executives and also to meet the needs of investors looking to invest in such companies.

For more information, please refer to the website of the Japan Exchange Group. https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/indices/jpx-nikkei400/01-01.html

3. Effective date of selection August 31, 2023