Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co Ltd, formerly Mitsui Matsushima Co Ltd is primarily engaged in production, purchase and sales of coal business. The Company also engaged in the manufacture and sale of office equipment, mask blanks for various applications centered on liquid crystal panels, organic electroluminescence (EL), electronic components and others, manufacture and sale of straws, purchase and sale of packaging materials, as well as planning, production and sale of men's clothes, women's clothes and shirts. The Company has two business segments. The Energy segment is engaged in coal sales, coal production and renewable energy business. The Daily Lifestyle segment is engaged in provision of office supplies, electronic components, food and drink materials, clothing products, and care business. The others engage in rental business, ports business, propane gas supply business, as well as overseas dispatch training course business.

Sector Coal