Mitsui Matsushima : Presentation of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 2023
Today at 02:03 am
Share
Presentation of Financial Results for
the First Quarter Ended June 2023
Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.
1
Contents
3P
9P
11P
16P
1Q FY2023 Financial Results
FY2023 Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecasts (Disclosed on May 15, 2023)
Latest Topics
Reference Materials
2
1Q FY2023 Financial Results
3
Consolidated Income Statement
Income Statement
Both net sales and profits increased due to a rise in coal prices.
(Million yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Y-o-y
Main factor behind changes
1Q
1Q
change
• Conversion of MOS into a subsidiary (Consumer
Net sales
14,197
22,806
+8,608
Goods Business)
• Rise in coal prices in the Coal Production
Business
Operating profit
3,495
9,890
+6,394
• Rise in coal prices in the Coal Production
[before amortization of
[3,686]
[10,102]
[+6,415]
Business
Goodwill]*
Ordinary profit
3,496
10,302
+6,805
Net profit attributable to
2,303
7,082
+4,779
owners of parent
* Operating profit before amortization of goodwill is operating profit excluding the amortization of goodwill that arises from business acquisitions.
4
Consolidated Segment Information
The Consumer Goods and Services Business segment comprises the Consumer Goods Business and the Industrial Products Business.
MOS Co., Ltd. (Consumer Goods Business) was consolidated (1Q FY2023).
The Energy Business segment comprises the Coal Production Business (Note), the Coal Sales Business, and the Renewable Energy Business.
(Note) The fiscal year end of the Coal Production Business is December 31, and the financial figures for January to March are used.
Net sales
Business
FY2022
FY2023
Y-o-y
1Q
1Q
change
Consumer Goods and
8,160
8,347
+186
Services
Energy
5,708
14,135
+8,426
Segment profit
(Million yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Y-o-y
Business
1Q
1Q
change
Consumer Goods and
Services
1,061
842
(218)
[before amortization of
[1,252]
[1,053]
[(198)]
goodwill]
Energy
2,788
9,482
+6,693
Other
360
354
(6)
Adjustments
(32)
(30)
+1
Total
14,197
22,806
8,608
Other
45
50
+4
Adjustments
(399)
(483)
(84)
Total
3,495
9,890
+6,394
[before amortization
[3,686]
[10,102]
[+6,415]
of goodwill]
"Other" represents business segments not included in reporting segments and includes the Real Estate Business, the Stevedore and Warehouse Business, etc.
Adjustments in segment profit include companywide expenses not allocated to each reporting segment.
5
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2023 06:02:06 UTC.
Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co Ltd, formerly Mitsui Matsushima Co Ltd is primarily engaged in production, purchase and sales of coal business. The Company also engaged in the manufacture and sale of office equipment, mask blanks for various applications centered on liquid crystal panels, organic electroluminescence (EL), electronic components and others, manufacture and sale of straws, purchase and sale of packaging materials, as well as planning, production and sale of men's clothes, women's clothes and shirts. The Company has two business segments. The Energy segment is engaged in coal sales, coal production and renewable energy business. The Daily Lifestyle segment is engaged in provision of office supplies, electronic components, food and drink materials, clothing products, and care business. The others engage in rental business, ports business, propane gas supply business, as well as overseas dispatch training course business.