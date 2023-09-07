Presentation of Financial Results for

the First Quarter Ended June 2023

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Contents

1Q FY2023 Financial Results

FY2023 Consolidated Earnings and Dividend Forecasts (Disclosed on May 15, 2023)

Latest Topics

Reference Materials

1Q FY2023 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statement

Income Statement

  • Both net sales and profits increased due to a rise in coal prices.

(Million yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Y-o-y

Main factor behind changes

1Q

1Q

change

• Conversion of MOS into a subsidiary (Consumer

Net sales

14,197

22,806

+8,608

Goods Business)

• Rise in coal prices in the Coal Production

Business

Operating profit

3,495

9,890

+6,394

• Rise in coal prices in the Coal Production

[before amortization of

[3,686]

[10,102]

[+6,415]

Business

Goodwill]*

Ordinary profit

3,496

10,302

+6,805

Net profit attributable to

2,303

7,082

+4,779

owners of parent

* Operating profit before amortization of goodwill is operating profit excluding the amortization of goodwill that arises from business acquisitions.

Consolidated Segment Information

  • The Consumer Goods and Services Business segment comprises the Consumer Goods Business and the Industrial Products Business.
    • MOS Co., Ltd. (Consumer Goods Business) was consolidated (1Q FY2023).
  • The Energy Business segment comprises the Coal Production Business (Note), the Coal Sales Business, and the Renewable Energy Business.

(Note) The fiscal year end of the Coal Production Business is December 31, and the financial figures for January to March are used.

Net sales

Business

FY2022

FY2023

Y-o-y

1Q

1Q

change

Consumer Goods and

8,160

8,347

+186

Services

Energy

5,708

14,135

+8,426

Segment profit

(Million yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Y-o-y

Business

1Q

1Q

change

Consumer Goods and

Services

1,061

842

(218)

[before amortization of

[1,252]

[1,053]

[(198)]

goodwill]

Energy

2,788

9,482

+6,693

Other

360

354

(6)

Adjustments

(32)

(30)

+1

Total

14,197

22,806

8,608

Other

45

50

+4

Adjustments

(399)

(483)

(84)

Total

3,495

9,890

+6,394

[before amortization

[3,686]

[10,102]

[+6,415]

of goodwill]

  • "Other" represents business segments not included in reporting segments and includes the Real Estate Business, the Stevedore and Warehouse Business, etc.
  • Adjustments in segment profit include companywide expenses not allocated to each reporting segment.

