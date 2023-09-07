Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2024 (Japanese GAAP)
August 10, 2023
Company name:
Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.
Listed on the TSE/FSE
Stock code:
1518
URL https://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/
Representative: Taishi Yoshioka, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Satoru Eikawa, Executive Officer, General Manager of
(TEL) 81-92-771-2171
Accounting Department
Filing date of quarterly report: August 10, 2023
Expected date of dividend payment:
-
Supplementary materials for quarterly results:
Yes (Presentation of Financial Results for the First
Quarter Ended June 2023)
Quarterly Financial Results Explanation Meeting:
None
(Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023)
- Consolidated results of operations (YTD) (%: Change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net profit attributable
to owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
1Q FY2023
22,806
60.6
9,890
182.9
10,302
194.6
7,082
207.5
1Q FY2022
14,197
33.7
3,495
234.6
3,496
191.3
2,303
170.1
(Note) Comprehensive income 1Q FY2023 6,335 million yen (77.1%)
1Q FY2022 3,576 million yen (161.6%)
Net profit per
Diluted net profit
share
per share
yen sen
yen sen
1Q FY2023
547.48
-
1Q FY2022
177.17
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
ratio
million yen
million yen
%
1Q FY2023
94,376
57,012
60.3
FY2022
95,025
56,602
58.7
(Reference)
Shareholders' equity 1Q FY2023
56,883 million yen FY2022
55,778 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
yen sen
yen sen
yen sen
yen sen
yen sen
FY2022
-
80.00
-
240.00
320.00
FY2023
-
FY2023 (forecast)
40.00
-
40.00
80.00
(Note)
Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None
(Note)
Breakdown of dividends for FY2022
End of 2Q: Ordinary dividend:
40.00 yen; Commemorative dividend: 40.00 yen
Year end:
Ordinary dividend:
40.00 yen; Commemorative dividend: 200.00 yen
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)
(%: Change from the previous fiscal year)
Net profit
Net profit per
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to
share
owners of parent
million
million
million
million
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen sen
Full-year
66,000
(17.5)
16,000
-55.3
17,000
(52.7)
11,000
(52.1)
846.57
(Note) Revisions to financial forecast for the current quarter:
None
*Notes
(1) Material changes in subsidiaries during the period
: None
(changes in the number of specified subsidiaries accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation)
Newly included subsidiaries: -; Excluded: -
(2) Application of specific accounting procedures for the preparation of the
: None
quarterly consolidated financial statements
(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements 1) Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting
standards
2) Changes in accounting principles due to reasons other than 1)
3) Changes in accounting estimates
4) Restatements
(4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stocks)
1)
Total number of issued shares at the
end of the period (treasury stocks
1Q FY2023
13,064,400
FY2022
13,064,400
included)
2)
Number of treasury stocks at the end of
1Q FY2023
232,903
FY2022
70,737
the period
3)
Average number of shares during the
period (cumulative from the start of the
1Q FY2023
12,937,347
1Q FY2022
13,001,647
fiscal year)
(Note) The number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the number of treasury stocks at the end of the period includes the Company's stocks held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) (1Q FY2023: 70,000 shares; FY2022: 70,000 shares).
The number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the average number of shares during the period (cumulative total) includes the Company's stocks held by the BBT (1Q FY2023: 70,000 shares; 1Q FY2022: 62,150 shares).
- Quarterlyfirms. summary reports are exempt from the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit
- Explanation regarding the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other important matters
The forward-looking statements concerning future performance included in this report are based on the information available at the time of this report and certain assumptions we deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual results may differ significantly from these forward-looking statements due to various factors. For notes regarding the conditions that serve as assumptions for the earnings forecast and the use of the earnings forecast, please refer to "(3) Explanation Regarding the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Information on Future Projections" on page 3 of the appended material.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2023 06:02:06 UTC.