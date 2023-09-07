Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2024 (Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2023

Company name:

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listed on the TSE/FSE

Stock code:

1518

URL https://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/

Representative: Taishi Yoshioka, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Satoru Eikawa, Executive Officer, General Manager of

(TEL) 81-92-771-2171

Accounting Department

Filing date of quarterly report: August 10, 2023

Expected date of dividend payment:

-

Supplementary materials for quarterly results:

Yes (Presentation of Financial Results for the First

Quarter Ended June 2023)

Quarterly Financial Results Explanation Meeting:

None

(Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023)

  1. Consolidated results of operations (YTD) (%: Change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net profit attributable

to owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

1Q FY2023

22,806

60.6

9,890

182.9

10,302

194.6

7,082

207.5

1Q FY2022

14,197

33.7

3,495

234.6

3,496

191.3

2,303

170.1

(Note) Comprehensive income 1Q FY2023 6,335 million yen (77.1%)

1Q FY2022 3,576 million yen (161.6%)

Net profit per

Diluted net profit

share

per share

yen sen

yen sen

1Q FY2023

547.48

-

1Q FY2022

177.17

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

million yen

million yen

%

1Q FY2023

94,376

57,012

60.3

FY2022

95,025

56,602

58.7

(Reference)

Shareholders' equity 1Q FY2023

56,883 million yen FY2022

55,778 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

yen sen

yen sen

yen sen

yen sen

yen sen

FY2022

-

80.00

-

240.00

320.00

FY2023

-

FY2023 (forecast)

40.00

-

40.00

80.00

(Note)

Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

(Note)

Breakdown of dividends for FY2022

End of 2Q: Ordinary dividend:

40.00 yen; Commemorative dividend: 40.00 yen

Year end:

Ordinary dividend:

40.00 yen; Commemorative dividend: 200.00 yen

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)

(%: Change from the previous fiscal year)

Net profit

Net profit per

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to

share

owners of parent

million

million

million

million

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen sen

Full-year

66,000

(17.5)

16,000

-55.3

17,000

(52.7)

11,000

(52.1)

846.57

(Note) Revisions to financial forecast for the current quarter:

None

*Notes

(1) Material changes in subsidiaries during the period

: None

(changes in the number of specified subsidiaries accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation)

Newly included subsidiaries: -; Excluded: -

(2) Application of specific accounting procedures for the preparation of the

: None

quarterly consolidated financial statements

(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements 1) Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting

standards

2) Changes in accounting principles due to reasons other than 1)

3) Changes in accounting estimates

4) Restatements

(4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stocks)

1)

Total number of issued shares at the

end of the period (treasury stocks

1Q FY2023

13,064,400

FY2022

13,064,400

included)

2)

Number of treasury stocks at the end of

1Q FY2023

232,903

FY2022

70,737

the period

3)

Average number of shares during the

period (cumulative from the start of the

1Q FY2023

12,937,347

1Q FY2022

13,001,647

fiscal year)

(Note) The number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the number of treasury stocks at the end of the period includes the Company's stocks held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) (1Q FY2023: 70,000 shares; FY2022: 70,000 shares).

The number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the average number of shares during the period (cumulative total) includes the Company's stocks held by the BBT (1Q FY2023: 70,000 shares; 1Q FY2022: 62,150 shares).

  • Quarterlyfirms. summary reports are exempt from the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit
  • Explanation regarding the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other important matters

The forward-looking statements concerning future performance included in this report are based on the information available at the time of this report and certain assumptions we deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual results may differ significantly from these forward-looking statements due to various factors. For notes regarding the conditions that serve as assumptions for the earnings forecast and the use of the earnings forecast, please refer to "(3) Explanation Regarding the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Information on Future Projections" on page 3 of the appended material.

Attachments

