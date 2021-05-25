Mitsui Matsushima : Convocation Notice of the 165th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

This English translation is based on the original Japanese version and prepared only for the convenience of readers unfamiliar with the Japanese language. Please note that if any discrepancy arises between the Japanese original and this English translation, the former shall prevail.

(Securities Code: 1518)

May 27, 2021

Taishi Yoshioka, Representative Director and President

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku,Fukuoka-shi

Dear Shareholders,

Convocation Notice of the 165th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to inform you that the 165th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as described on the following page.

You are respectfully asked to consider your attendance, and whether or not to withhold your physical presence at the meeting in the light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Voting rights at General Meetings of Shareholders are important to shareholders. You may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet instead of attending the meeting. Please examine the Reference Material for the General Meeting of Shareholders enclosed herewith, and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Yours faithfully,

Taishi Yoshioka

Representative Director and President