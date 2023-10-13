FTSE Russell confirms that Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. has been independently assessed according to the index criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE Blossom Japan Index. The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.
THE INCLUSION OF Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. IN ANY MSCI INDEX, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT OR PROMOTION OF Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. BY MSCI OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. THE MSCI INDEXES ARE THE EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF MSCI. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES.
FTSE Russell confirms that Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. has been independently assessed according to the index criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index. The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.
MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO.,LTD.
CSR Office
1-11-1 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-8584, Japan
e-mailcsr@mitsui-kinzoku.com
URL https://www.mitsui-kinzoku.com/en/
MITSUI KINZOKU Integrated Report 2023
Integrated Report 2023
For the year ended March 31, 2023
exploration
"ambidexterity"
exploitation
About Mitsui Kinzoku Integrated Report 2023
This report describes how Mitsui Kinzoku Group will create economical and social value through the management in our value creation process, focusing on the 22 Medium-term Management Plan which began in FY2022.
We have edited this report referring to the International Integrated Reporting Framework advocated by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the "Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation" developed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards), and SASB standards.
You can find detailed financial information in our Securities Report and detailed governance information in our Corporate Governance Report.
［Coverage］
This report focuses on figures for FY2022 (April 2022 - March 2023). It also contains details of initiatives prior to that period, and initiatives that are underway for FY2023.
［Scope］
This report covers Mitsui Kinzoku (non-consolidated), as well as consolidated domestic/overseas subsidiaries. If we include a non- consolidated group company, there are details on its scope of application in the explanatory note for each item.
[ Caution concerning forward-looking statements ]
In addition to facts about Mitsui Kinzoku Group past and present, this report contains decisions, plans and other forward-looking statements based on information available at the time of writing. Please bear in mind that social situations in the future, and the actual results of our business activities, may vary from the forward-looking statements contained herein.
[Securities Report] only available in Japanese
https://www.mitsui-kinzoku.com/toushi/lib/yuuka/
[Corporate Governance Report] only available in Japanese
https://www.mitsui-kinzoku.com/toushi/management/governance/
We use the SDG icons in this report in accordance with the UN SDG guidelines. https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/
References and citations
- Ambidexterity
Iriyama Akie (2019) "Global Standard Management Theory", DIAMOND, INC.
- Programmatic M&A
Chris Bradley, Martin Hirt, Sven Smit, Nozaki Daisuke (Translation) (2019) "Strategy Beyond the Hockey Stick: People, Probabilities, and Big Moves to Beat the Odds", TOYO KEIZAI INC.
Integrated Report 2023
MITSUI KINZOKU
04
06
08
President and Representative Director NOU Takeshi
Review of the first year of the 22 Mid-term Plan, formulated to realize the Vision for 2030,
a result of backcasting from the point of 2050, and by combining forecasting from our past achievements.
14
As a nonferrous metal manufacturer, we have cultivated our technologies and know-how and developed our value chain in our history.
"Material Intelligence" - this is the source of our value creation.
16
18
20
22
24
［Business Creation Sector］
26
［Engineered Materials Sector］
28
［Metals Sector］
30
［Mobility Sector］
32
40
54
60
62
64
68
71
80
84
87
94 11
96
136
144
145
Philosophy of Mitsui Kinzoku Group
Throughout our history, which is approaching 150 years since our company was first founded, Mitsui Kinzoku has experienced many changes and faced many difficulties. The reason why we were able to overcome these obstacles and continue to this day is because we continuously supplied products that are helpful to the world by utilizing our "intelligence" that we have fostered over years as a manufacturer. The central pillar of the business is our corporate philosophy.
We have to enhance our own sustainability in order to fulfill our social responsibility. We advance our business to respond to the expectations of our stakeholders, while keeping our corporate philosophy at the center of our business activities to further strengthen our business base. We will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through new value creation by enhancing our recognition of environmental and social issues, and driving our unique innovations.
Management Philosophy
"With creativity and productivity,
We, Mitsui Kinzoku Group, will explore products of value to society, and seek an eternal growth of our group."
Mitsui Kinzoku Group's mission included in its Management Philosophy
The Management Philosophy was developed and documented in 1984, more than 39 years ago. It declares that the goal of the Group's business is contribution to society and sustainable growth. Grateful to our predecessors for having had the perspective of sustainability, we will pass on the values they sought to uphold.
In 2022, as values we should share, the Purpose was established to show why Mitsui Kinzoku Group exists and the value we provide.
【Purpose】
We promote the well-being of the world
through a spirit of exploration and diverse technologies.
Why we exist
The Purpose provides our unchanging basis for making judgments, allowing us to respond nimbly and promptly to changes in the world or major shifts in the business environment whenever they occur. While envisioning the world in 2050, our Purpose, our raison d'etre as Mitsui Kinzoku Group is to realize a contribution to both humanity and the environment of the world.
【Corporate Slogan】
Taking full advantage of Material Intelligence
Mitsui Kinzoku in a nutshell
We are a manufacturing company mainly dealing with non-ferrous metal materials and always thinking about what our strengths are, how we can utilize them effectively, and what value we can create. With thinking them thoroughly, we pursue our originality and value.
Code of Conduct
[Revision 3rd edition as of July 2016]
This Code of Conduct applies to all the directors, officers and employees of Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (Mitsui Kinzoku) and its Group companies.
- Our Social Mission
- Self-Awarenessand Social Responsibility as a Member of our Corporate Group
- Compliance
- Fair Business Activities
- Rejection of Antisocial Forces
- Proactive Information Disclosure and Comprehensive Information Management
- Contribution to the Natural Environment
- Provision of Comfortable Work Environment
- Demonstration of Leadership by Senior Management
Specific commitment to implementing the Management Philosophy
The Code of Conduct defines basic requirements that all executives and employees must comply with in their daily business activities to make them aware of their social responsibilities so that we can grow together with our stakeholders.
https://www.mitsui-kinzoku.com/en/company/c_idea/
04 MITSUI KINZOKU Integrated Report 2023
MITSUI KINZOKU Integrated Report 2023 05
Our History
Our origin is to develop the resources that are blessings from the earth and perform smelting of nonferrous metal. We have continued to provide materials and products that are essential to many industries by giving added value to nonferrous materials through processing and assembly. We will strive to create new value utilizing our core technologies cultivated by our nonferrous metal smelting business, such as in separation and purification, powder control, electrochemistry, and solution chemistry.
1874 Acquired Jabaradaira pit at the Kamioka mine
Mining and Resource development
1968
Started full operation at
the Huanzala mine, Peru
Started to develop copper foil technology at
Takehara refinery plant
Areas that our current core business domains
＊ Lists only major events and initiatives.
1989
2012
Measuring instruments
Developed non-destructive inspection equipment to measure
2006
Established Mitsui Kinzoku Instrumentations
the sugar content of fruits and vegetables by applying
Technology Corporation
technology used for underground resource exploration satellites
Started full-scale operation
at the Pallca mine in Peru
Established Taiwan Copper Foil Co., Ltd. in Nantou, Taiwan
Established Mitsui Copper Foil (Malaysia) SDN.BHD in Selangor, Malaysia
Increased production capacity
of MicroThinTM to 3.9 million m2
Copper foils
1943
Copper
1959
1962
1968
1976
Started production of
Established Oak-Mitsui Inc.
copper foil at Ageo
in New York, USA
Started development of transparent
conductive thin films at the Central
Research Laboratory
1980 1986
1991
Developed MicroThinTM
2018
per month
1999 copper foil with carrier film
Established Ageo plant 2
Established Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd.
Established Hibi Smelting Co., Ltd.
2000
2020
jointly with Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Ltd.
1985
Started mass production of PVD material
2000
2005
2013
Sputtering targets
at Miike rare metal plant
Acquired Hibi smelting plant and Takehara refinery plant
Started production of Cerium oxide
1977
abrasive for glass substrate
Rare metals
1963
Started production of rare earths
1966 at Nippon Yttrium Co., Ltd.
Sold Catalysts to
Started
production of electrolytic
Started to develop exhaust 1970
1976 Japanese automobile
manganese dioxide(EMD) at
gas detoxifying catalysts
manufactures
Takehara refinery plant
technology at the Central
1949
1958
Research Laboratory
1972 Started production of battery-use
zinc powder at Kamioka mining plant
1913
1943
Completed Zinc
Started production of Cadmium
oxide for nickel-cadmium battery
Zinc and Lead
electrolytic plant
at Kamioka
at Hikoshima smelting plant
Established Die-casting division
1989
Developed
Established Mitsui Electronic
Established the bonding
Established the mass production process of
high density ITO
materials Co., Ltd. in Tai chung,
factory in Pheongtaek,
IGZO, a next generation oxide
Taiwan
South Korea
semiconductor material
Started operation at
Established catalyst
Expanded the catalyst production
manufacturing plant in
capacity for automobiles at the
1981 Kamioka catalyst plant
Catalysts
2006
2018
Zhuhai, China
five overseas sites
1990
Started production of hydrogen storage
Battery materials
2016
Developed solid electrolyte for next-
alloy at Takehara refinery plant
generation lithium-ion batteries
1993
Started full operation of recycle-
1995 smelting of lead from waste
batteries at Kamioka
1953
1962
1966
Launched Omuta zinc smelting plant
Started technological partnership with
Wilmot Breeden of the U.K. for automotive
Established Showa Die-Cast Co., Ltd.
door latch production in 1965
1951
1962
Established rolled copper division
1987
1989
Started operation at new Zinc
Die casting
electrolytic plant in Kamioka
Established
Established
GECOM Corp.
automotive parts
1995
Automotive parts
in Indiana, USA
division
Established MITSUI SIAM
COMPONENTS CO., LTD. in Thailand
Rolled copper and brass
2014
Established Mitsui Kinzoku Die-Casting
Technology Co., Ltd.
Integrated automotive parts division and Ohi
2010 Seisakusho Co., Ltd., and established Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corporation
Integrated rolled copper business with that of Sumitomo
2010 Metal Mining and established Mitsui Sumitomo Metal Mining Brass & Copper Co., Ltd.
Sales breakdown
in FY1960
¥29.5 billion
＊Non-consolidated sales
Acquired Ohji plant from Special Alloy Co., Ltd. and established Ohji Metals Co., Ltd.
Others
31.4％
Metals business
Zinc/Lead/Refined copper/Sulfuric acid
68.6％
Assembly processing
Automotive components/Die casting/ Catalysts etc.
Basic materials
14.3％ Zinc/Lead/ Refined copper/ Sulfuric acid/Alloys
32.9％ 52.8％
Intermediate materials
Copper foil/Battery materials/ PVD materials/TAB/Rolled copper/ Rare metals etc.
Others
Mining and basic materials
Engineering/
Zinc/Lead/Refined copper/
Other services 15.9％
Sulfuric acid/Alloys/Ores etc.
Assembly processing
30.3％
Sales breakdown
Automotive components/
Sales breakdown
in FY1990
Die casting/Catalysts etc.
in FY2000
19.1％
¥269.6 billion
¥423.7 billion
＊Excludes sales of gold bullion from the
34.8％
＊Business segments are shown in
financial statement values of that time.
the segments at that time.
＊Business segments are shown in the
Intermediate materials
segments at that time.
Copper foil/Battery materials/PVD materials/
TAB/Rolled copper/Rare metals etc.
06 MITSUI KINZOKU Integrated Report 2023
MITSUI KINZOKU Integrated Report 2023 07
My commitment
Review of the first year of the 22 Mid-term Plan, formulated to realize the Vision for 2030,
a result of backcasting from the point of 2050, and by combining forecasting from our past achievements.
That first fiscal year has ended.
President and Representative Director
NOU Takeshi
08 MITSUI KINZOKU Integrated Report 2023
MITSUI KINZOKU Integrated Report 2023 09
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 04:23:24 UTC.