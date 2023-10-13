About Mitsui Kinzoku Integrated Report 2023

This report describes how Mitsui Kinzoku Group will create economical and social value through the management in our value creation process, focusing on the 22 Medium-term Management Plan which began in FY2022.

We have edited this report referring to the International Integrated Reporting Framework advocated by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the "Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation" developed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards), and SASB standards.

You can find detailed financial information in our Securities Report and detailed governance information in our Corporate Governance Report.

［Coverage］

This report focuses on figures for FY2022 (April 2022 - March 2023). It also contains details of initiatives prior to that period, and initiatives that are underway for FY2023.

［Scope］

This report covers Mitsui Kinzoku (non-consolidated), as well as consolidated domestic/overseas subsidiaries. If we include a non- consolidated group company, there are details on its scope of application in the explanatory note for each item.

[ Caution concerning forward-looking statements ]

In addition to facts about Mitsui Kinzoku Group past and present, this report contains decisions, plans and other forward-looking statements based on information available at the time of writing. Please bear in mind that social situations in the future, and the actual results of our business activities, may vary from the forward-looking statements contained herein.

[Securities Report] only available in Japanese

https://www.mitsui-kinzoku.com/toushi/lib/yuuka/

[Corporate Governance Report] only available in Japanese

https://www.mitsui-kinzoku.com/toushi/management/governance/

We use the SDG icons in this report in accordance with the UN SDG guidelines. https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/

References and citations

Ambidexterity

Iriyama Akie (2019) "Global Standard Management Theory", DIAMOND, INC.

Programmatic M&A

Chris Bradley, Martin Hirt, Sven Smit, Nozaki Daisuke (Translation) (2019) "Strategy Beyond the Hockey Stick: People, Probabilities, and Big Moves to Beat the Odds", TOYO KEIZAI INC.