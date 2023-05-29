Mitsui Mining and Smelting : Record of Telephone Conference Concerning FY2022 Results

Record of Telephone Conference Concerning FY2022 Results Reference: FY2022 Results & FY2023 Forecast https://www.mitsui- kinzoku.com/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=nMlFGVOH2Bw%3d&tabid=204&mid=1027&Ta bModule903=0 Note: PKG = Package substrate HDI = High density interconnect real profit = ordinary income excluding the inventory factors and the PGM price difference in Catalysts ■Explanation Please refer to page 2 about Sales and Earnings. Net sales for the fiscal year ended March 2023 are ¥652.0 billion. Operating income was ¥12.5 billion. Ordinary income was ¥19.9 billion. Net income attributable to parent company shareholders was ¥8.5 billion. Compared to the previous year, net sales increased by ¥18.6 billion, mainly due to the weaker yen and high zinc prices. Due to higher energy costs and lower sales volume in the Engineered Materials segment, operating income decreased by ¥48.2 billion, ordinary income by ¥46.1 billion, and net income attributable to owners of the parent by ¥43.6 billion.

Regarding ordinary income, please refer to page 4 for a comparison with the full-year forecast for FY2022 announced on February 7. The result is ¥19.9 billion, down ¥2.1 billion from the ¥22.0 billion forecast. Non-operating income increased due to the weaker-than-expected yen exchange rate and a favorable turnaround in equity in earnings of affiliates. On the other hand, the price of palladium and rhodium fell, which affected the price of precious metals in catalysts, resulting in a ¥2.2 billion decrease in profit. Inventory factors resulted in a ¥1.1 billion decrease due to weak metal prices. Profit decreased by ¥1.3 billion in the Engineered Materials segment due to the impact of lower electro-deposited copper foil sales volume in the copper foil business, etc. As a result, ordinary income was lower than the previous forecast. 2

Next, we will explain our forecast for FY2023. Again, please see page 2 of the document. For the fiscal year ending March 2024, we forecast net sales of ¥645.0 billion, operating income and ordinary income of ¥20.0 billion, and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥10.0 billion. Compared to the results of the previous year, operating income is expected to increase by ¥7.5 billion, mainly due to the impact of recovering demand in the Engineered Materials and Mobility segments. Ordinary income is projected to be ¥20.0 billion, almost the same level as the previous year, due to the projected ¥7.4 billion decrease in non-operating income, caused by the deterioration of equity in earnings of affiliates, the absence of foreign exchange gains, and other factors. Lastly, the proposal for dividend of ¥140 per share, as previously forecasted, will be submitted to the general shareholders' meeting on June 29. The dividend forecast for FY2023 is also ¥140 per share. Beginning this fiscal year, the Company plans to pay an interim dividend of ¥70 and a year-end dividend of ¥70. 3

I will explain other items. Please turn to page 8 of the material. Again, ordinary income for FY2022 was ¥19.9 billion, a significant decrease of ¥46.1 billion from the previous year. 4