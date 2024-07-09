Top Page >Information > MOL Marks Consecutive Listings on ESG Investment Indices: 'FTSE4Good Index,' 'FTSE Blossom Japan Index,' and 'FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index'

July 9, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that the company has once again been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series, the world's major Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, and the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.

These indices are created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell. They are designed as an industry-neutral benchmark that reflects the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices in areas such as climate change, health & safety, corporate governance and anti-corruption. In addition, they are widely used to create and assess sustainable investment funds and other products.

MOL has been selected for the FTSE4Good Index for 22 consecutive years since 2003, for the FTSE Blossom Japan Index for eight consecutive years since it was created in 2017, and for the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index for three consecutive years since it was created in 2022.

The MOL Group has identified five "Sustainability Issues (materiality)" as our key issues to be addressed for sustainable growth with society through the realization of the Group Vision, and is pursuing initiatives to resolve these issues in various ESG fields based on the "MOL Sustainability Plan."

Under the MOL Group Corporate Mission "From the blue oceans, we sustain people's lives and ensure a prosperous future," MOL will continue to accelerate these initiatives to enhance its social and economic value, aiming to become a strong and resilient corporate group that grows globally.

[Related information]

FTSE4Good Index Series

A global ESG investment index, created by FTSE Russell, that selects companies complying with international criteria as target investments for ESG funds.

FTSE4Good Index Series | FTSE Russell

Indices created by FTSE Russell, targeting Japanese companies, and used by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) to select ESG investment targets.

FTSE Blossom Japan Index Series | FTSE Russell

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group identifies "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision. We anticipate this initiative addresses all five sustainability issues.