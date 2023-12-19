December 19, 2023

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL: President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it has decided to expand its fleet with the additional five Newbuilding Dual-fueled Capesize bulkers, which can burn either LNG or conventional marine fuel oil.

Two of the vessels will be ordered to Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (President: Yoshinori Maeta; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) and built by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (President: Yukito Higaki, Head Office: Imabari, Ehime) and three will be built by CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (President: Wen YongSheng, Head Office: Qingdao, China). The vessels are slated for delivery from 2026 to 2027. Including these 5 vessels, MOL will add a total of 13 LNG-fueled Capesize bulkers in their fleet.

Among them, MOL has been operating one vessel since March 2023 and has supplied LNG fuel to it.

Compared to conventional marine fuel oil, LNG is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) which is a greenhouse gas (GHG), by about 25%, sulfur oxide (SOx) by 100%, and nitrogen oxide (NOx) by about 85%. It also has a proven track record of being used as marine fuel.

The MOL Group has set the target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 in the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2." The group has been expanding its LNG-fueled fleet, with car carriers, bulk carriers, tankers, ferries, and tugboats. The group will further expand the adoption of LNG-fueled vessels as an initiative that it can take immediately, and accelerate its efforts to reduce total GHG emissions.

[Outline of the vessels]

scroll Shipbuilding Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd.

/ Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. CSSC Qingdao Beihai

Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Number of vessels 2 3 LOA/Beam About 300m/About 50m Same as on the left Deadweight About 209,000MT About 210,000MT Image

[Fleet status of LNG-fueled vessels by ship type]

scroll Ship type Number of vessels Ocean-going Bulk carrier 13 Capesize bulkers (1 already in service)

+ 2 other bulk carriers (1 already in service)*1 Car carrier 13 Tanker 4 VLCCs Coastal Tugboat 1 (already in service)*2 Ferry 4 (2 already in service)*3 Coastal cargo vessel 1 (already in service)*4 Total Ocean-going: 32, Coastal: 6

