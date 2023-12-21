December 21, 2023

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that its group company Daibiru Corporation (President and CEO: Takashi Maruyama; Head Office: Kita-ku, Osaka) has acquired trust beneficiary rights in the Toranomon Mitsui Building and renamed the building "Toranomon Daibiru-East Building".

(Exterior view of ToranomonDaibiru-East Building)

The property is a large office building in the Toranomon area, where large-scale redevelopment has been underway in the surrounding area. In recent years, the area has gained a growing presence in the Tokyo business district. Along with the Shosen Mitsui Building (Toranomon Daibiru-West Building, completed in 1979), located in the same city block, which is owned by Daibiru and houses the MOL Group's headquarters functions, the total site area will become 7,901m2. Daibiru is looking at redeveloping the entire area facing the main arterial roads (Sotobori-dori and Shintora-dori) in the future.

MOL has set portfolio strategy as one of its key growth strategies in the MOL Group's new management plan, "BLUE ACTION 2035," and is transforming its business portfolio so that it can maintain profitability even during a weak shipping market. It positions the real property business as one of the non-shipping and stable revenue businesses, and aims to expand the business both domestically and internationally. In Japan, Daibiru has been promoting development not only in this area and but also other districts in Tokyo as well as in Osaka and Sapporo.

■Daibiru's most recent domestic initiatives

October 28, 2022: Daibiru Acquires Partial Equity Interest (Trust Beneficiary Right) in 'Otemachi First Square'

March 27, 2023: Daibiru Acquires Partial Equity Interest (Trust Beneficiary Right) in 'Otemon Tower/ENEOS Building'

October 6, 2023: MOL Group Company Daibiru Announces Sapporo Daibiru Redevelopment Project Plan

■ Outline of the Acquired Property

Name Toranomon Daibiru-East Building [Note 1] (Former name: Toranomon Mitsui Building) Location 3-8-1 Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Acquired from Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Site area 7,901m2 (2,390 tsubo) [Note 2] Total floor area 23,606m2 (7,141 tsubo) Completed September 1972 Number of floors 17 above ground, 2 below ground Building use Office and retail Acquired date December 21, 2023

[Note 1] The name of the building after acquisition by Daibiru

[Note 2] Site including Shosen Mitsui Building (subject to acquisition is 3,249m2 (983 tsubo) equivalent of co-ownership interest out of the above)

■ Location

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group identifies "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of "Safety & Value -Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-".