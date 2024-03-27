Top Page >Information > MOL Holds Training Program in Mauritius Fostering Awareness of Sustainability and Safe Operations, Not Letting the Wakashio Incident Fade from Memory

March 27, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it held an employee training program in Mauritius from Sunday, March 3 to Saturday, March 9, 2024, for 20 young employees selected from a total of 16 Head Office and group companies in 9 countries and regions in Japan and around the world.

MOL is committed to restoring the natural environment of Mauritius and contributing to the local community following the grounding incident involving its chartered vessel, the Wakashio, in southeast Mauritius in 2020. As part of this effort, groups of employees from around the world of the MOL Group will be selected and trained in Mauritius to deepen their understanding of marine pollution prevention and protection of the natural environment, as well as to contribute to the local community.

The program included an inspection of the area where the Wakashio ran aground, a beach cleanup, a visit to a local company, and a visit to a project supported by the "MOL Mauritius International Fund for Natural Environment Recovery and Sustainability" (Note 1), and the MOL Charitable Trust (Note 2), which are authorized public trusts set up by MOL in Japan and Mauritius, respectively. During the visit to the local company, employee participants took part in group discussions about initiatives to address sustainability issues.

The program concluded with a discussion and presentation on sustainability issues to be addressed by MOL. The participants gained a deeper understanding of sustainability and reaffirmed the significance of tackling these issues from their own perspectives and proposing specific solutions.

Through this training program, MOL aims to foster a strong consciousness of safe operations and raise awareness of the importance of sustainability among all employees, without letting the memory of the Wakashio incident fade away. MOL also seeks to coexist in harmony with all people involved with the group and to promote sustainable development and promotion of local communities.

MOL will continually engage in promoting sustainability and educating our employees.

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group identifies "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision. We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of "Safety & Value -Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-", "Environment -Conservation for Marine and global environment-," "Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-."