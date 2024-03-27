March 27, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that "FOCUS" (Note 1), a ship operation data analysis software system, and "Sustainable Seafaring, Wellness Living" (Note 2), a living quarters concept that enhances seafarers' wellbeing, have received Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK)'s Innovation Endorsement Certification (Note 3), which recognizes innovative initiatives in the maritime industry. The MOL Group is pursuing various innovation activities and R&D to address sustainability issues (materiality) and realize the group vision.

Innovation Endorsement is ClassNK's initiative as a third-party certification body to create new value and classified into three categories: (1) Ships, (2) Products and Solutions, and (3) Providers. "FOCUS" and "Sustainable Seafaring, Wellness Living" were certified in the second category, "(2) Products and Solutions", which covers equipment with innovative functions and original ways to address various issues.

About [FOCUS]

"FOCUS" is an operational data analysis software system that collects and analyzes detailed data from ICT-enabled vessels. Based on detailed navigation and engine data obtained from vessels in operation, MOL monitors ship operations with extreme accuracy and analyzes propulsive performance, thereby streamlining communication and cooperation between vessels and shoreside personnel to enhance operating safety and reduce environmental impact.

Analysis screen image of "FOCUS"

About [Sustainable Seafaring, Wellness Living]

"Sustainable Seafaring, Wellness Living" is a concept for seafarers' living quarters to realize seafarers' wellbeing, conceived by young employees in MOL's Technical Division and Maritime Safety Division after listening to the opinions and ideas of seafarers. They collaborated with shipyards, design companies, and other partners in bringing the concept to fruition.

In terms of hygiene, privacy, comfort, health, and convenience, improve life on board and create a stress-free environment. In addition, a new established "IKOI", an onboard third place in the living quarters, which features an open design with ample light, providing a "healing space that can be used by anyone, regardless of whether they are officers or crewmembers." The first vessel adopting IKOI features a café space where seafarers can enjoy themselves in their own style.

Examples of IKOI (Left: Overall view of IKOI, Right: Individual booths)

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group identifies "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision. We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of "Safety & Value -Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-", "Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-", and "Innovation -Innovation for development in marine technology-".