March 29, 2024

Changes of General Managers

Tokyo - Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it has decided on the following changes effective below date.

April 1, 2024

Name

New

Present

Shoichiro Yamashita

MOL Cruises, Ltd., General Manager of Cruise Business Innovation Project Unit

General Manager of Cruise Business Innovation Project Unit

Shinichi Taguchi

Senior Specialist of Carbon Solution Projects, Carbon Solution Development Unit, Senior Specialist of Marine Fuel GX Division

Senior Specialist of Energy Business Strategy Division, & Senior Specialist of Marine Fuel GX Division

