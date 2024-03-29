Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. specializes in sea transport services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transportation of dry bulk (28.4%); - transportation of petroleum products and natural gas (23.2%); - operation of container ships (21.8%); - operation of car carriers, ro-ro and cruise ships (18.8%); - other (7.8%): primarily logistics and port services. At the end of March 2022, the group operates a fleet of 698 vessels.

Related indices Nikkei 225