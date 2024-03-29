March 29, 2024
Changes of General Managers
Tokyo - Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it has decided on the following changes effective below date.
April 1, 2024
Name
New
Present
Shoichiro Yamashita
MOL Cruises, Ltd., ＆ General Manager of Cruise Business Innovation Project Unit
General Manager of Cruise Business Innovation Project Unit
Shinichi Taguchi
Senior Specialist of Carbon Solution Projects, Carbon Solution Development Unit, ＆ Senior Specialist of Marine Fuel GX Division
Senior Specialist of Energy Business Strategy Division, & Senior Specialist of Marine Fuel GX Division
