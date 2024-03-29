March 29, 2024
MOL Announces Restructuring Measures
TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it will implement a series of restructuring measures effective April 1, 2024. It will redefine the functions required of the Headquarters of Technological & Digital Transformation and reallocate each function according to division, with the aim of supporting social infrastructure, including marine transport, from both technological and digital perspectives. The Smart Shipping Division will be renamed the Maritime DX Co-Creation Unit to expand its business functions into a division responsible for onboard digital innovation and business process innovation based on the maritime technology capabilities the company has cultivated.
Restructured organizations
As of Jan. 31, 2024, announcement
[Headquarters of Technological & Digital Transformation]
Technology & Digital Integration Unit DX Co-Creation Unit
Maritime DX Co-Creation Unit MOL Information Systems Ltd. Technical Unit
Offshore Technical Unit
[Headquarters of Technological & Digital Transformation]
Technology & Digital Integration Unit DX Co-Creation Unit
Smart Shipping Division MOL Information Systems Ltd. Technical Division
Offshore Technical Division
Corporate Communications Division, Media Relations Tea 〒105-8688 2-1-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo Tel: 03-3587-7015 E-Mail:mrtmo@molgroup.com
