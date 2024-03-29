March 29, 2024

MOL Establishes Advisory Board to Provide Outside Expertise in Decision Making

Tokyo-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it will establish an Advisory Board under the President effective April 1, with the aim of obtaining opinions from outside experts on priority areas from the viewpoint of formulating management strategies and risk management.

MOL group announced its management plan"BLUE ACTION 2035"in April 2023, aiming to grow as a global social infrastructure company and improve its corporate value through initiatives to solve social issues. Amid the rapidly changing business environment, we believe it is important to respond appropriately to changes in global conditions, social values, and technology, and to strategically balance our business portfolio optimally in order to sustain our growth and increase our corporate value.

By obtaining diverse opinions from outside experts with excellent insight, we will make use of this information for future business operations. In fiscal 2024, we designated "sustainability", "geopolitics", and "DX and technology management" as priority areas and appointed the following 5 experts as our advisory board.

Name Main Career Naoko Ishii Executive Vice President, Professor and Director of the Center for Global Commons, the University of Tokyo Ishii joined the Japanese Ministry of Finance in 1981. Served as an Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank's country program coordinator for Vietnam, and World Bank Country Director for Sri Lanka; 2010: Deputy Vice Minister of Finance, 2012: CEO and Chairperson, the Global Environment Facility. Since August 2020, she is Executive Vice President, Professor and Director at the Center for Global Commons, the University of Tokyo. She holds Ph.D. from the University of Tokyo. Nahoko Eto Professor, Department of Political Science, Gakushuin University Eto is also a Senior Fellow and Head of China Group, Institute of

