March 29, 2024
MOL Establishes Advisory Board to Provide Outside Expertise in Decision Making
Tokyo-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it will establish an Advisory Board under the President effective April 1, with the aim of obtaining opinions from outside experts on priority areas from the viewpoint of formulating management strategies and risk management.
MOL group announced its management plan"BLUE ACTION 2035"in April 2023, aiming to grow as a global social infrastructure company and improve its corporate value through initiatives to solve social issues. Amid the rapidly changing business environment, we believe it is important to respond appropriately to changes in global conditions, social values, and technology, and to strategically balance our business portfolio optimally in order to sustain our growth and increase our corporate value.
By obtaining diverse opinions from outside experts with excellent insight, we will make use of this information for future business operations. In fiscal 2024, we designated "sustainability", "geopolitics", and "DX and technology management" as priority areas and appointed the following 5 experts as our advisory board.
Name
Main Career
Naoko Ishii
Executive Vice President, Professor and Director of the Center for Global Commons, the University of Tokyo
Ishii joined the Japanese Ministry of Finance in 1981. Served as an Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank's country program coordinator for Vietnam, and World Bank Country Director for Sri Lanka; 2010: Deputy Vice Minister of Finance, 2012: CEO and Chairperson, the Global Environment Facility. Since August 2020, she is Executive Vice President, Professor and Director at the Center for Global Commons, the University of Tokyo. She holds Ph.D.
from the University of Tokyo.
Nahoko Eto
Professor, Department of Political Science, Gakushuin University
Eto is also a Senior Fellow and Head of China Group, Institute of
Corporate Communications Division, Media Relations Tea 〒105-8688 2-1-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo Tel: 03-3587-7015 E-Mail:mrtmo@molgroup.com
Geoeconomics and a member of Advisory Committee to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Strengthening Industrial and Technological Infrastructure for Economic Security. She holds an MA in International Policy Studies from Stanford University and a Ph.D. in political science from Keio University.
Toyohisa Kozuki
Former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Russia
Kozuki joined the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1981 and later served as Director General of the European Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chief Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before becoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Russian Federation from 2015 to 2023. Since January 2024, he has been a Distinguished Professor at Chiba
Institute of Technology.
Daisuke Matoba
President, digital brain enablement Inc.
Digital strategy consultant. He has served as head of enterprise architecture, public sector partner, and vice president at IBM (1988-), Oracle (2008-), Accenture (2010-), and SAP (2013-).
He promoted CIC, a research group on artificial intelligence (AI) at the National Institute of Informatics, and CDE, a research group on speculative design at the University of Tokyo with executives from major companies. Participated in national data strategy formulation since 2020 (seconded to Digital Agency from IPA).
He completed his master's degree of socio informatics and
Interdisciplinary Information Studies at the University of Tokyo.
Mitsunobu Koshiba (June 25 ~)
Outside Director of MOL (Scheduled to retire at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 25, 2024)
In 1981, Koshiba joined the Japan Synthetic Rubber (now JSR), where he became President and Representative Director in 2009, Chairman in 2019, and Chairman Emeritus from 2021. As vice-chairman of the Keizai Doyukai (Japan Association of Corporate Executives), responsible for economic security and other issues, he founded the think tank Cdots LLC, which publishes opinions on advanced technology, geopolitics, and geoeconomics, among other topics. He is currently supporting domestic and foreign deep tech startups and serves as an outside director of Rapidus Corporation, TBM
Corporation, and others.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 06:09:00 UTC.