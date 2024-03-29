Top Page >Information > 'MOL Safety Conference 2024' Held at 4 Sites Worldwide - Aiming to Achieve 'The World's Highest Level of Safety' -

March 29, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it held the "MOL Safety Conference 2024" from January through March at four locations (please refer to the chart below) for seafarers responsible for MOL Group's safe operation. In all 753 seafarers participated in the event.

The Safety Conference has been held every year since 2007 with the main purpose of fostering a safety awareness. This year, as in the One MOL Safety Campaign in 2023, the theme was "MY GOAL, ZERO HARM," and through exchanges of opinions based on case studies of actual accidents, participants renewed their commitment to preventing the recurrence of accidents and achieving the 4 ZERO goals. In addition, MOL introduced utilization of its information and communication technology (ICT) and digital transformation (DX) initiatives (introduction of Starlink, FOCUS, etc.) and exchanged opinions on safe operations from various perspectives.

MOL Group continues its efforts under the Safety Vision to pursue the world's highest level of safety.

Date City (Country) No. of participating January 21/22 Mumbai (India) 225 February 21 Manila (The Philippines) 307 February 14 Tokyo (Japan) 89 March 6 Dubrovnik (Croatia) 132

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group identifies "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of "Safety & Value -Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-"