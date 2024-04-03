Top Page >Information > Announcement of New Logo for 'MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES' Brand

April 3, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced the unveiling of a new logo for the MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES brand of its group company MOL Cruises Ltd. (MOL Cruises; President and CEO: Tsunemichi Mukai; Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo). The logo is based on the motif of the blue ocean and gentle waves, expressing the beauty of music played by the pleasant time spent onboard and the symbol of "Mitsui" (three lines).

MOL Cruises will begin operating the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI(Note), a luxury-class cruise ship based entirely on-suite cabins, in December 2024.

In its management plan, "BLUE ACTION 2035," the MOL Group aims to diversify its portfolio to offset volatility in commercial shipping markets. To this end, it will focus heavily on the cruise business, which is a stable and profitable industry unaffected by the same market conditions. It plans to add a new cruise ship in addition to the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, striving to enhance the group's corporate value and realize the MOL Group Corporate Mission.

* For more information, please refer to the following press release from MOL Cruises.

Mitsui-Ocean-Cruises-Unveils-Its-New-Brand-Identity.pdf (nipponmaru.jp)

(Note) Please refer to the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI press release below.

October 12, 2023: MOL Cruises Announces its new cruise line brand name "MITSUI OCEAN CRUISESSM", ship name "MITSUI OCEAN FUJISM" and an Around-the-World Cruise.

March 17, 2023: MOL Purchases 32,000-ton Luxury Cruise Ship - Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line to Launch Service by End of 2024

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group identifies "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of "Safety & Value -Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-", and "Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-."