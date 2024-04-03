April 03, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that the MOL Group signed a deal to raise funds through transition linked loan (TLL) financing with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (President: Kazuya Oyama; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo). MOL has decided to apply the funds to finance the construction of an LNG dual fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC). This is the MOL Group's sixth financing package based on the Sustainable Finance Framework formulated in January of this year.

[Outline of the loan]

Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (Singapore Branch) Contract Type TLL Contract Date March 28, 2024

*TLL is a financing method that considers changes in loan characteristics (interest rates, etc.) based on the achievement of greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets that the MOL Group has set (or will set) in advance.

Please refer to the link for details.

[Outline of the vessel]

LOA/Breadth About 339.5 m/About 60 m Deadweight tonnage About 309,000 tons Shipbuilder/Shipyard Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd./Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

The MOL Group has positioned environmental strategy as one of its key strategies and has set "ocean and global environmental conservation" as one of the sustainability issues (materiality) in the group management plan "BLUE ACTION 2035" established last year. The group is committed to solving environmental issues through co-creation with its stakeholders as it aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The group will utilize this framework to implement sustainable finance flexibly and continuously.

To ensure the eligibility and transparency of the framework and to improve its appeal to investors, a second-party opinion has been obtained from DNV on the eligibility of the Framework as of December 22, 2023

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group identifies "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision. We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of "Environment -Conservation for Marine and global environment-".