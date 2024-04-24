Top Page >Information > MOL Pledges Support for Those Afflicted by Eastern Taiwan Earthquake

April 24, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced its intent to donate ¥10 million to assist victims of the recent earthquake that struck off the east coast of Taiwan and reconstruct the affected areas. In addition, MOL Group executives and employees will organize a charity donation drive to raise additional funds.

The entire MOL Group offers its heartfelt sympathy to residents of the disaster-stricken areas and hopes for a speedy recovery, and will continue to contribute in various ways to support the victims and restoration efforts.