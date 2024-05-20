May 20, 2024

Announces the Debut Cruises of the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI,

scheduled to enter service in December 2024 -Launch of New Cruise Brand MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES -

TOKYO-MOL Cruises Ltd. (MOL Cruises; President and CEO: Tsunemichi Mukai; Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo), a group company of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), today announced the six inaugural cruises of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI.

Cruise ship MITSUI OCEAN FUJI

(If you click on the image above, you can see the video.)

The debut cruise consists of 6 cruises from the Kanto, Chubu, and Kansai regions from December 1,2024 to January 8,2025, with stops in Beppu, Shingu, Kochi, Takamatsu, Kagoshima, and Busan and Jeju Island in South Korea. All cruises have a 5 to10 days itinerary. The New Year Cruise from December 28,2024 to January 8,2025 will feature dishes and spaces that will make you feel the Japanese New Year on board. The cruise will depart from Yokohama and tour Jeju Island, Busan (Korea), Nagasaki, Beppu and Hiroshima. All cruises will start selling from July 2024.