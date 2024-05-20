May 20, 2024
Announces the Debut Cruises of the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI,
scheduled to enter service in December 2024 -Launch of New Cruise Brand MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES -
TOKYO-MOL Cruises Ltd. (MOL Cruises; President and CEO: Tsunemichi Mukai; Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo), a group company of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), today announced the six inaugural cruises of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI.
Cruise ship MITSUI OCEAN FUJI
The debut cruise consists of 6 cruises from the Kanto, Chubu, and Kansai regions from December 1,2024 to January 8,2025, with stops in Beppu, Shingu, Kochi, Takamatsu, Kagoshima, and Busan and Jeju Island in South Korea. All cruises have a 5 to10 days itinerary. The New Year Cruise from December 28,2024 to January 8,2025 will feature dishes and spaces that will make you feel the Japanese New Year on board. The cruise will depart from Yokohama and tour Jeju Island, Busan (Korea), Nagasaki, Beppu and Hiroshima. All cruises will start selling from July 2024.
MITSUI OCEAN FUJI Highlights:
- Luxurious suites featuring balconies, full bathtubs, separate shower and shower toilets
- Four dining venues, serving a variety of globally inspired cuisine and local dishes, plus a café and in-room dining
- Numerous bars, lounges, and entertainment venues
- A Spa & Wellness Center, two swimming pools, four whirlpools and a recreation area
- A thoughtful shore excursion program to enjoy time ashore exploring the best of the destinations have to offer
- A special inaugural season gift for each guest
In its management plan, "BLUE ACTION 2035," the MOL Group aims to diversify its portfolio to offset volatility in commercial shipping markets. To this end, it will focus heavily on the cruise business, which is a stable and profitable industry unaffected by the same market conditions. It plans to add a new cruise ship in addition to the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, striving to enhance the group's corporate value and realize the MOL Group Corporate Mission.
- For more information, please refer to the following press release from MOL Cruises.
（Press Release）MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES Announces Inaugural Cruises of New Ship MITSUI OCEAN FUJI
(Note) Please refer to the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI press release and information below.
October 12, 2023:MOL Cruises Announces its new cruise line brand name "MITSUI OCEAN CRUISESSM", ship name "MITSUI OCEAN FUJISM" and anAround-the-WorldCruise.
March 17, 2023:MOL Purchases32,000-tonLuxury Cruise Ship - Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line to Launch Service by End of 2024
April 3, 2024:Announcement of New Logo for 'MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES' Brand
MOL Group 5Sustainability Issues
MOL Group identifies "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision. We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of "Safety & Value -Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-", and "Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-."
