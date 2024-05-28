May 28, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it has been selected as a "Noteworthy DX Company" in the "Digital Transformation (DX) Stocks 2024" selection program administered jointly by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), and the Information-technology Promotion Agency, Japan (IPA).

The "DX Stocks" are selected from among TSE-listed companies that have established internal mechanisms to promote digital transformation leading to increased corporate value and have demonstrated outstanding achievements in the use of digital technology.

This year, 21 companies, including MOL, were selected as "Noteworthy DX Companies".

The MOL Group's DX initiatives were selected in particular for their application of the FOCUS (Note1) ship data platform to enhance safe operations, improve operational efficiency and optimization, and reduce environmental impact, as well as for the creation of new businesses through the MOL PLUS and MOL Switch (Note2) corporate venture capital programs.

In its management plan "BLUE ACTION 2035", the MOL Group has set "DX" as one of the five key elements among its initiatives to address "Sustainability Issues (Materiality)". In March 2023, it established the "MOL Group DX Vision", which outlines the vision it aims to achieve, and it is pursuing reforms from the perspectives of both business and corporate culture.

MOL will continue striving to advance its DX initiatives to realize "BLUE ACTION 2035" and the Group Vision. It will boldly take on the challenges of various social issues, sustain people's lives and industries around the world from the blue oceans, meet the expectations of stakeholders, and ensure a prosperous future.

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Press Release

https://www.meti.go.jp/press/2024/05/20240527001/20240527001.html

Tokyo Stock Exchange Press Release

https://www.jpx.co.jp/corporate/news/news-releases/1120/20240527-01.html

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Website "Digital Transformation Stocks"

https://www.meti.go.jp/policy/it_policy/investment/keiei_meigara/dx_meigara.html

(Note 1) Please refer to press releases related to the FOCUS ship data platform.

October 15, 2018: Launching of the "FOCUS" Project - Collaborative Innovation Transcending Business Categories; ICT-based, Data-driven Project Aims at Safer Operation and Cleaner Environment -

May 21, 2019: MOL Announces Release of FOCUS Project Part I 'Fleet Viewer' Application Aimed at Enhancing Ship Management - Stress-free Operation with Big Data Analysis -

December 24, 2019: MOL Starts Joint Study of Next-generation Engine Diagnostic Application - Developing 'Fleet Guardian' Targeting Eradication of Vessel Downtime -

February 21, 2020: Release of FOCUS Project Part II 'Fleet Performance' Application Aimed at Monitoring Fleet Performance in Actual Operation -Stress-free Operation with Big Data Analysis-

August 4, 2022: MOL Introduces FOCUS Project Part Ⅲ: Virtual Ship Visit Application 'Fleet Tour' - Reinforcing Use/Application of ICT under COVID-19 Pandemic -

June 22, 2022: MOL Establishes EcoMOL Inc. in the Philippines Sailing towards de-carbonized future: Progressing GHG Emissions Reduction Initiatives by promoting operational efficiency

(Note 2) Please refer to press releases related to corporate venture capital.

January 21, 2021: MOL has decided to establish 'MOL PLUS' as Corporate Venture Capital Fund

May 31, 2023: MOL has established 'MOL Switch' in the USA, to invest in decarbonization technologies

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group identifies "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of "Safety & Value -Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-", "Environment -Conservation for Marine and global environment-", "Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-", "Innovation -Innovation for development in marine technology-" and "Governance -Governance and compliance to support businesses-".