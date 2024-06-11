June 11, 2024

C-Tech Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Kajima Corporation

Hokutaku Co., Ltd.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

C-Tech Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Hokutaku Co., Ltd., and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today announced that we jointly proposed the "Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Demonstration Project off the coast of Aichi Prefecture" for Green Innovation Fund Project/ Cost Reduction of Offshore Wind Power Generation, and have been appointed by The New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

The Japanese government has announced its policy to introduce renewable energy to the greatest extent possible to achieve "carbon neutrality by 2050." In particular, offshore wind power is the key to make renewable energy as the main power source. While the cost of offshore wind power generation in Japan is high compared to other countries, Japan has less shallow area, so it is said that there is more room for floating offshore wind than bottom fixed. Therefore, the cost of offshore wind power, particularly floating offshore wind, needs to be reduced as quickly as possible to promote its adoption.

In this project, the power generation company, floater manufacturer, general contractor, wind power maintenance company, and marine transport company will combine their accumulated technological capabilities to develop technologies for the entire floating offshore wind power generation system, and establish technology to commercialize floating offshore wind power under specific conditions (wind, etc.) at an internationally competitive price by fiscal year 2030.

The five companies will initiate this project after completing the grant procedure with NEDO, and then engage in technological development aimed at rapid cost reduction and expanded adoption of floating offshore wind power to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

[Outline of Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Demonstration Project off the Coast of Aichi Pref.]

Demonstration area Off the coast of Tahara City and Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture Demonstration period July 2024 - March 2031 (planned) Demonstration equipment Floating offshore wind power generation system Demonstration unit 1 Wind turbine output Over 15 MW (planned) Foundation Type Semi-submersible

Source: Designated offshore wind promoting zone under the Renewable Energy Sea Area Utilization Act; areas subject to be surveyed by "Central Method" Investigation; and candidate areas for GI Fund (Floating Demonstration)