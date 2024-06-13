Top Page >Information > MOL Announces Update of 'External Recognition' Page on Website -Selected as "Sompo Sustainability Index" for 13th consecutive years-

June 13, 2024

MOL has updated the External Recognition page on its website to describe that it was selected as "Sompo Sustainability Index" (Note) for 13th consecutive years, established by Sompo Risk Management Inc.

We strive to improve the MOL group's corporate value and contribute to realizing a sustainable society by moving forward with ESG initiatives.

(Note) The index is Sompo Risk Management Inc.'s proprietary active index, which consists of about 300 companies with outstanding ESG initiatives.

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group identifies "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision. We anticipate this initiative addresses all five sustainability issues.