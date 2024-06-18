Top Page >Information > MOL Exhibits Ferry 'Sunflower' and New Cruise Brand 'Mitsui Ocean Cruises' at Hong Kong International Travel Expo 2024, the Tourism Industry

June 18, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it exhibited at the Hong Kong International Travel Expo 2024(Note 1) held during June 13-16, and MOL Managing Executive Officer Tsunemichi Mukai gave a presentation at the seminar. He introduced the group's B-to-C business, the "Casual Cruise" (Note 2) of the Sunflower ferries, and the new cruise brand Mitsui Ocean Cruises, and previewed the launch of the Mitsui Ocean Fuji (Note 3), which is scheduled to enter service in December this year.

Our exhibition booth was continuously visited by many Hong Kong people, who expressed interest in the 'cruise trips' provided by the MOL Group.

In its new management plan "BLUE ACTION 2035 " established in March 2023, the MOL Group launched reforms aimed at creating a portfolio that can maintain profitability even during shipping recessions. It positions ferry and cruise services as a stable revenue business that complements the shipping industry, where market fluctuations are significant. The group will offer services that diverse customers can enjoy through the Sunflower ferries and the Mitsui Ocean Cruises cruise brand, and work to enhance the group's corporate value and realize the group vision.

(Note 1) The International Travel Expo is held every June in Hong Kong. This year marks the 38th event. The 2023 expo featured exhibits from 5,932 companies and attracted 55,925 visitors.

(Note 2) The Casual Cruise Concept is the basic idea behind the MOL Group's ferry business, enabling customers to enjoy cruising as a high-quality means of travel by using regularly scheduled routes.

(Note 3) Please refer to our press release about Mitsui Ocean Fuji below.

March 17, 2023: MOL Purchases 32,000-ton Luxury Cruise Ship - Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line to Launch Service by End of 2024

October 12, 2023: MOL Cruises Announces its new cruise line brand name "Mitsui Ocean Cruises", ship name "Mitsui Ocean Fuji," and an Around-the-World Cruise. - To realize wellbeing originated in Japan -

May 20, 2024: Announces the Debut Cruises of the Mitsui Ocean Fuji, scheduled to enter service in December 2024 -Launch of New Cruise Brand Mitsui Ocean Cruises -

