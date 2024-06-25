Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., on June 25, 2024 in Toranomon Hills Forum (5th floor, Toranomon Hills Mori Tower, 23-3, Toranomon 1-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo). The comapny is pleased to provide following reports and resolutions approved.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 03:31:05 UTC.