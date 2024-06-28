June 28, 2024

Changes of General Managers

Tokyo - Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it has decided on the following changes effective below date.

July 1, 2024

Name

New

Present

Yoshiro Sakamoto

The Japan Ship Owners' Mutual Protection &

General Manager of Legal Division

Indemnity Association

Atsushi Yamamiya

General Manager of Legal Division

Deputy General Manager of Legal Division

