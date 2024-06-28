June 28, 2024
Changes of General Managers
Tokyo - Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that it has decided on the following changes effective below date.
July 1, 2024
Name
New
Present
Yoshiro Sakamoto
The Japan Ship Owners' Mutual Protection &
General Manager of Legal Division
Indemnity Association
Atsushi Yamamiya
General Manager of Legal Division
Deputy General Manager of Legal Division
