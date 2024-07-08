Top Page >Information > MOL Coastal Shipping Holds Naming and Launching Ceremony for the Daiichi Meta Maru, Japan's 1st Methanol-fueled Coastal Tanker

July 08, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that on July 3, its group MOL Coastal Shipping, Ltd. (President: Hiroshi Kobayashi; Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo) held a naming and launching ceremony for a newbuilding coastal tanker, jointly owned by MOL Coastal Shipping, Tabuchi Kaiun Co., Ltd., and Niihama Kaiun Kabushiki Kaisha, at Kanasashi Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. of Murakami Hide Shipbuilding Group. The vessel was named the Daiichi Meta Maru, and will transport methanol cargo for Mitsubishi Corporation.

The Daiichi Meta Maru is Japan's first domestic coastal vessel to use environmentally friendly methanol (Note) fuel, and is a state-of-the-art vessel equipped with the most advanced energy-saving devices and operational support and automated cargo handling systems. The vessel is scheduled for delivery from Kanasashi Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. in December.

The use of methanol fuel reduces emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), which causes global warming, and nitrogen oxides (NOx), which cause acid rain, in addition to sulfur oxides (SOx), compared to the heavy fuel oil used by conventional merchant ships.

The MOL Group will continue working to reduce the environmental impact of marine transport in cooperation with joint shipowners.

(Note) Compared to heavy oil, which is currently the primary marine fuel oil, the use of methanol fuel can reduce SOx emissions by up to 99%, particulate matter (PM) emissions by up to 95%, NOx emissions by up to 80%, and CO 2 emissions by up to 15%. Methanol fuel is already in practical use and can be supplied and bunkered at about 130 major ports worldwide. The use of methanol derived from non-fossil energy sources, such as e-methanol produced by synthesizing CO 2 recovered from various emission sources and hydrogen produced using renewable energy, as well as biogas-derived bio-methanol, can lead to further reductions in net GHG emissions. Methanol is used as an environmentally friendly fuel in oceangoing vessels, including five MOL Group-operated ships, and its use is expected to significantly expand in the next few years. However, this marks the first time it has been used for a coastal vessel.

[Outline of the Daiichi Meta Maru]

Gross tonnage: About 570 tons

Length: About 65.50m

Breadth: 10.00m

Draft: About 4.38m

Speed: 11.15 knots or more

Main engine: One Hanshin Diesel Works "LA28M" methanol-fueled marine engine

[Roles of companies in the business alliance]

[Related Press Release]

March 23, 2023: Six Companies Team up to Build, Operate Japan's 1st Methanol-fueled Coastal Tanker

