MOL Hosts Tour of Newest Car Carrier to Celebrate Marine Day - More than 500 Students and Families Visit -

July 19, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced that on Marine Day, July 15, it hosted a tour of the Turquoise ACE, the second in the BLUE series of LNG-fueled car carriers, to familiarize children, who will lead the next generation, with the important role of ships and the sea. MOL presented the tour in cooperation with the Japanese Shipowners' Association (JSA; Chairman: Yukikazu Myochin; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), as a part of "The Umi-to-Nippon (The Ocean and Japan) Project" (Note 1).

The tour was suspended in 2019 due to COVID-19 pandemic, so this was the first event in five years. More than 500 people participated from a large number of appllications received-elementary and junior high school students and their parents. The visitors boarded the huge 200-meter-long car carrier, toured the bridge and accommodation area, and listened to presentations about ships and the shipping industry from the crewmembers. At the end of the tour, the participants watched a demonstration of cars being loaded into the ship's hold (cargo space).

At the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal, many of the youngsters experienced and operated the ship handling simulator, and viewed informational panels on the work of seafarers and maritime newspapers by MOL ambassadors (Note 2). Also on display was a model of the Wind Challenger, a hard sail wind propulsion system, which is expected to reduce GHG emissions. In addition, the visitors enjoyed taking commemorative photos while wearing seafarers' uniforms and playing quiz games about merchant vessels.

About 200 MOL Group staff members were on hand to assist during the event, and heard positive and enthusiastic comments from the youngsters, such as, "I was amazed at the size of the ship and the space on board!", "I was impressed by how closely the cars were parked." and "I was glad to hear the captain's story."

At MOL Group, we have named our corporate citizenship activities "BLUE ACTION for ALL". In addition to contributing to society through our business activities, we are also committed to corporate citizenship activities to achieve a sustainable society. This name incorporates our sustainable action "BLUE ACTION" and the intention "for ALL" to respect all environments and life on earth and promote corporate citizenship activities as a group. We have designated the period from July 15, when this event was held, to mid-October as the "BLUE ACTION for ALL Campaign", a period in which The entire MOL Group, both domestically and internationally will work together on corporate citizenship activities. We will continue to promote activities to make people feel closer to the ships and seas that support our daily lives, and to let children and many others know about the maritime industry as a group.

(Note 1) The TURQUOISE ACE is a newbuilding LNG-fueled car carrier, just delivered on July 12, 2024. MOL was a pioneer in launching Japan's first car carrier in 1965, and offers safe and stable transport services with a fleet of about 100 vessels in the group, appropriately responding to diversifying needs.

January 10, 2023 press release: MOL Announces New Series Name and New Hull Color Design for LNG-fueled Car Carriers - Promoting Environmentally Friendly Fleet Development with 'BLUE' Series LNG-fueled Car Carriers - | MOL (mol.co.jp/en/)

(Note 2) MOL Ambassadors are students who learn about the importance of protecting the rich seas and the appeal of the maritime industry, and play a role in conveying this to their peers who will create the future. Currently, 14 elementary, junior high, and high school students are appointed and are active.

November 24, 2023 Information: MOL Holds Inauguration Ceremony for 2023 'MOL Student Ambassadors' and 'Presentation of Proposal for Creating the Ship of the Future' - Creating the Future with Tomorrow's Leaders - | Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

