July 19, 2024

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced its intent to invest in Carnot Ltd. (President: Francis Lempp, based in the U.K., Note 1), a startup company that develops technology for highly efficient engines using heat-resistant materials. This project has been led by MOL(Europe Africa)LTD.

Steel and aluminum engines require constant cooling to prevent them from overheating, which reduces performance and increases the risk of engine failure. Therefore, about 30% of an engine's combustion energy is consumed for cooling. Carnot is developing engine technology that eliminates energy loss during the cooling process and dramatically increases thermal efficiency and fuel efficiency by using highly heat-resistant materials. The engine now under development by Carnot, has the potential to improve fuel efficiency by 20%-40% compared to conventional engines.

Based on the results of demonstration tests and the feasibility of this technology, MOL will consider applying it to its fleet of merchant vessels in the future.

Conceptual diagram of an engine developed by Carnotthat increases thermal efficiency by eliminating energy losses during the cooling process

MOL Group has placed initiatives to address sustainability issues at the core of its "BLUE ACTION 2035" management plan, aiming to achieve sustainable growth that contributes to social issues and addresses environmental issues. Through its investment in Carnot, the group aims not only to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and pursue economic efficiency in its operated vessels, but also to contribute to GHG reductions in the shipping industry and other industries that rely on internal combustion engines.

From left, MOL Senior Managing Executive Officer, Mr. Toshinobu Shinoda,Carnot Ltd. Director, Mr. Archie Watts-Farmer,MOL (Europe Africa) Ltd. Deputy General Manager, Mr. Alex Green,Carnot Ltd. Director, Mr. Francis Lempp

(Note 1) Carnot is the only company selected for the fourth consecutive year for the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, co-sponsored by the U.K. Government's Department for Transport and U.K. Research and Innovation, to support initiatives on decarbonization in the maritime sector.

[Company Profile]

Name Carnot Ltd. Main business Development of high-efficiency internal combustion engines using heat-resistant materials Year established 2019 Headquarters Location U.K. Representative Francis Lempp Website https://carnotengines.com/

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group identifies "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as our key issues for sustainable growth with society through realization of the Group Vision.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of "Environment -Conservation for Marine and global environment-" and "Innovation -Innovation for development in marine technology-."