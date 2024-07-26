Mitsui O S K Lines : 2024/07/26 MOL Announces Launch of Business specific Website 'MOL Solutions' Showcasing Technologies and New Business Domains Centered on Ocean Transport
July 25, 2024 at 09:09 pm EDT
July 26, 2024
TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) today announced the launch of the "MOL Solutions" website. This is a renewed version of the MOL Service Site, in operation since September 2020, and is dedicated to providing information on MOL Group business activities.
This website offers a range of information useful to customers seeking MOL Group services and new solutions. It introduces the group's new business activities and approaches to various issues in addition to its current transport services, reflecting the group's ongoing initiatives to address changing global trends and customer needs that grow more diverse day by day.
URL: https://www.mol-service.com/en/
The main contents currently available on the renewed site are as follows.
Services & solutions
An outline of services and solutions, MOL Group's unique approaches, and the flow of business negotiations. This section is divided into three major categories (introduction of clean energy, energy-saving technologies, and low and decarbonization projects) based on the group's response to the urgent environmental issues.
Case study
Introducing cases in which MOL Group has solved its customers' issues and the results of various projects.
Why MOL? The reason to choose Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
Introducing MOL Group's more than 140-year history of challenges and achievements, as well as its initiatives for safe operations and environment.
Blog
Information on MOL Group's latest initiatives, as well as economic and market information from the perspective of a shipping company.
FAQ
Answers to questions frequently received from outside parties.
Glossary
Explaining technical terms for each business.
MOL has prepared a wide selection of documents that can be downloaded in PDF format, including those that summarize the details of each project, case study in services, and key points when considering MOL Group services and solutions. To learn more about MOL Group services and solutions, please contact by filling out the "Inquiry form.
Through this website, the MOL Group will strive to grasp the needs of as many customers as possible, offer a wide range of information and services that meet those needs, and become the customer's partner of choice.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. specializes in sea transport services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- transportation of dry bulk (28.4%);
- transportation of petroleum products and natural gas (23.2%);
- operation of container ships (21.8%);
- operation of car carriers, ro-ro and cruise ships (18.8%);
- other (7.8%): primarily logistics and port services.
At the end of March 2022, the group operates a fleet of 698 vessels.