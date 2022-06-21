Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd
  News
  Summary
MITSUI O S K LINES : Notice on Issuance of New Shares to Non-executive Directors of Company
PU
MITSUI O S K LINES : Notice on Issuance of New Shares to Directors/Executive Officers of Subsidiaries of Company and Employees of Company
PU
Takeda, Nintendo among Japanese firms quietly celebrating weak yen
RE
Mitsui O S K Lines : Notice on Issuance of New Shares to Directors/Executive Officers of Subsidiaries of Company and Employees of Company

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
June 21, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Name of Company:

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

Name of Representative: Takeshi Hashimoto, President

Stock Exchange Code:

9104

(Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Sanae Sonoda, General Manager,

Corporate Communication Division

(Tel: +81 3 3587 6224)

Notice on Issuance of New Shares to Directors/Executive Officers of Subsidiaries of Company and Employees of Company as FY 2022 Non-Performance-Linked Restricted Stock Compensation

We hereby notify you that we have passed a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held as of the date of this notice to issue new shares as restricted stock compensation (the "Issuance of New Shares") as provided below.

1.

Overview of Issuance

(1)

Payment Deadline

July 21, 2022 (*)

* August 26, 2022 for employees of Company

(2)

Class and Number of Shares to be

53,100 shares of common stock of Company

Issued

(3)

Issue Price

3,030 yen per share

(4)

Total Issue Price

160,893,000 yen

(5)

Scheduled Recipients of

Directors of subsidiaries of Company (*): 30 directors

Allocated Shares

(19,500 shares)

(*) Excluding outside directors

Executive Officers of subsidiaries of Company: 2 officers

(600 shares)

Employees of Company: 53 employees (33,000 shares)

(6)

Other

The Issuance of New Shares will be made on the condition

that securities registration statement under the Financial

Instruments and Exchange Act becomes effective.

1

2. Purpose of and Reason for Issuance

We have decided to introduce the pre-delivery type / non-performance linked restricted stock

(compensation) plan (the "Restricted Stock (Compensation) Plan") as a new plan for directors (excluding outside directors) and executive officers of the subsidiaries of the Company who meet the prescribed criteria (the "Eligible Directors, etc. of Subsidiaries") and employees of the Company in senior managerial position who meet the prescribed criteria (the "Eligible Employees") (hereinafter the Eligible Directors, etc. of Subsidiaries and the Eligible Employees referred collectively as the "Eligible Personnel"), for the purpose of incentivizing Eligible Personnel to sustainably improve the Company's corporate value and pursuing greater value alignment with shareholders. Under the Restricted Stock (Compensation) Plan, the restricted stock is granted by means of issuing or disposing the common stock of the Company to the Eligible Personnel in exchange for the Eligible Personnel's in-kind contribution of all of their cash compensation claims or cash claims provided to such Eligible Personnel.

We have passed a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held as of the date of this notice to issue 53,100 shares of common stock of the Company as restricted stock to 32 Eligible Directors, etc. of the subsidiaries of the Company and 53 Eligible Employees of the Company in exchange for their in-kind contribution of cash compensation claims in the total amount of 60,903,000 yen and cash claims in the total amount of 99,990,000 yen pursuant to the Restricted Stock (Compensation) Plan by taking into consideration the purpose of the plan, the scope of responsibility and title of each Eligible Personnel, and other various circumstances.

The Company and each Eligible Director, etc. of Subsidiaries will execute a restricted stock allocation agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Allocation Agreement" for the purpose of the explanation provided in this overview) in connection with grant of stock under the Restricted Stock (Compensation) Plan and its overview is as follows:

  1. Transfer Restriction Period
    Eligible Directors, etc. of Subsidiaries shall not transfer, create a collateral or otherwise dispose of the Company's common shares that are allotted under the Allocation Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Allocated Shares" for the purpose of the explanation provided in this overview) during a period from July 21, 2022 (i.e., Payment Deadline) until the date when the Eligible Director, etc. of Subsidiaries resigns from the position of director or executive officer of the subsidiaries of the Company to which he or she belongs as of the Payment Deadline.

2

  1. Conditions for Cancellation of Transfer Restriction
    The transfer restriction shall be cancelled for all Allocated Shares as of the expiration of the transfer restriction period, on the condition that the Eligible Director, etc. of Subsidiaries has continuously maintained the position of director or executive officer of the subsidiaries of the Company, to which he or she belongs as of the Payment Deadline, during the period from the date of general meeting of shareholders of the subsidiaries of the Company in which such Eligible Director, etc. of Subsidiaries serves as director or executive officer (However, it shall be limited to a position which the Board of Directors of the Company designated as the position which is eligible to receive such shares under the Restricted Stock (Compensation) Plan as of the Payment Deadline; hereinafter the same for the purpose of this paragraph and next paragraph.) and which is held immediately prior to the Payment Deadline, until the date of general meeting of shareholders of the subsidiaries of the Company which is held in the immediately following year (hereinafter referred to as the "Service Period" for the purpose of the explanation provided in this overview). However, if Eligible Director, etc. of Subsidiaries resigns from director and/or executive officer of the subsidiaries of the Company, to which he or she belongs as of the Payment Deadline, during the Service Period, due to death or any other reasons that are deemed justified by the Company's Board of Directors, the transfer restriction shall be cancelled for all Allocated Shares as of the time of expiration of transfer restriction period.
  2. Company's Acquisition of Allocated Shares Free of Charge
    The Company shall automatically acquire the Allocated Shares, on which the transfer restriction has not been canceled, from Eligible Director, etc. of Subsidiaries free of charge in case the Eligible Director, etc. of Subsidiaries loses the position as director and/or executive officer of the subsidiaries of the Company, to which he or she belongs as of the Payment Deadline, due to reasons that are not deemed justified by the Company's Board of Directors, violates laws and regulations, internal rules or Allocation Agreement, or falls under some other reason, which the Company's Board of Directors prescribes as reasonable for the Company to acquire the Allocated Shares free of charge, during the Service Period. The Company shall also automatically acquire the Allocated Shares, on which the transfer restriction has not been canceled, free of charge as of the expiration of transfer restriction period.
  3. Management of Shares
    The Allocated Shares shall be managed in the account exclusively for restricted stock, which the Eligible Directors, etc. of Subsidiaries have opened at Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., during the transfer restriction period so that the Allocated Shares will not be transferred, a collateral will not be created on the Allocated Shares and the Allocated Shares will not be otherwise

3

disposed of during the transfer restriction period.

  1. Handling of Allocated Shares under Organizational Restructuring, etc.
    In a case where matters such as a merger agreement in which the Company is a merged company, share exchange agreement or share transfer plan in which the Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary, or any other matters concerning organizational restructuring, etc. are approved at a General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (or at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors if approval by a General Meeting of Shareholders is not required for the said organizational restructuring, etc.) during the transfer restriction period, the Company shall cancel, upon a resolution of the Company's Board of Directors, the transfer restrictions on the number of allocated shares, which is equivalent to number of months between the month which is immediately following the month which includes the commencement date of Service Period and the month which includes the date of approval of organizational restructuring, etc. divided by 12 (If the quotient become more than 1, it shall be 1.) and multiplied by the number of Allocated Shares held at such time (If the product has figures less than 1, it shall be rounded off.), immediately before the business day immediately preceding the effective date of said organizational restructuring, etc.

    The Company and each Eligible Employee will execute a restricted stock allocation agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Allocation Agreement" for the purpose of the explanation provided in this overview) in connection with the New Issuance of Shares and its overview is as follows:
    1. Transfer Restriction Period
      Eligible Employees shall not transfer, create a collateral or otherwise dispose of the Company's common shares that are allotted under the Allocation Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Allocated Shares" for the purpose of the explanation provided in this overview) during a period from August 26, 2022 (i.e., Payment Deadline) until the date when the Eligible Employee resigns from the position of Company's employee (If a person is an Associate Executive Officer as of the time of commencement of Service Period, it shall mean the position of Associate Executive Officer, and if a person is not an Associate Executive Officer, it shall not include a position equivalent to or higher than Associate Executive Officer; hereinafter the same.).
    2. Conditions for Cancellation of Transfer Restriction
      The transfer restriction shall be cancelled for all Allocated Shares as of the expiration of the transfer restriction period, on the condition that the Eligible Employee has

4

continuously maintained the position of Company's employee (If a person is an Associate Executive Officer as of the time of commencement of Service Period, it shall mean the position of Associate Executive Officer, and if a person is not an Associate Executive Officer, it shall be a position other than Associate Executive Officer; hereinafter the same for the purpose of this paragraph and next paragraph.) who is eligible to receive the shares as of the Payment Deadline, during the period from April 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023 (hereinafter referred to as the "Service Period" for the purpose of the explanation provided in this overview). However, if Eligible Employee loses the position of Company's employee, who is eligible to receive the shares as of the Payment Deadline, during the Service Period, due to death or any other reasons that are deemed justified by the Company's Board of Directors, the transfer restriction shall be cancelled for all Allocated Shares as of the time of expiration of transfer restriction period.

  1. Company's Acquisition of Allocated Shares Free of Charge
    The Company shall automatically acquire the Allocated Shares, on which the transfer restriction has not been canceled, from Eligible Employee free of charge in case the Eligible Employee loses the position as Company's employee who is eligible to receive the shares as of the Payment Deadline, due to reasons that are not deemed justified by the Company's Board of Directors, violates laws and regulations, internal rules or Allocation Agreement, or falls under some other reason, which the Company's Board of Directors prescribes as reasonable for the Company to acquire the Allocated Shares free of charge, during the Service Period. The Company shall also automatically acquire the Allocated Shares, on which the transfer restriction has not been canceled, free of charge as of the expiration of transfer restriction period.
  2. Management of Shares
    The Allocated Shares shall be managed in the account exclusively for restricted stock, which the Eligible Employees have opened at Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., during the transfer restriction period so that the Allocated Shares will not be transferred, a collateral will not be created on the Allocated Shares and the Allocated Shares will not be otherwise disposed of during the transfer restriction period.
  3. Handling of Allocated Shares under Organizational Restructuring, etc.
    In a case where matters such as a merger agreement in which the Company is a merged company, share exchange agreement or share transfer plan in which the Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary, or any other matters concerning organizational restructuring, etc. are approved at a General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (or at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors if approval by a General Meeting of Shareholders is not required for the said organizational restructuring, etc.) during the

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
