Mitsui O S K Lines : Notice on Issuance of New Shares to Directors/Executive Officers of Subsidiaries of Company and Employees of Company

We hereby notify you that we have passed a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held as of the date of this notice to issue new shares as restricted stock compensation (the "Issuance of New Shares") as provided below.

Notice on Issuance of New Shares to Directors/Executive Officers of Subsidiaries of Company and Employees of Company as FY 2022 Non-Performance-Linked Restricted Stock Compensation

2. Purpose of and Reason for Issuance

We have decided to introduce the pre-delivery type / non-performance linked restricted stock

(compensation) plan (the "Restricted Stock (Compensation) Plan") as a new plan for directors (excluding outside directors) and executive officers of the subsidiaries of the Company who meet the prescribed criteria (the "Eligible Directors, etc. of Subsidiaries") and employees of the Company in senior managerial position who meet the prescribed criteria (the "Eligible Employees") (hereinafter the Eligible Directors, etc. of Subsidiaries and the Eligible Employees referred collectively as the "Eligible Personnel"), for the purpose of incentivizing Eligible Personnel to sustainably improve the Company's corporate value and pursuing greater value alignment with shareholders. Under the Restricted Stock (Compensation) Plan, the restricted stock is granted by means of issuing or disposing the common stock of the Company to the Eligible Personnel in exchange for the Eligible Personnel's in-kind contribution of all of their cash compensation claims or cash claims provided to such Eligible Personnel.

We have passed a resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held as of the date of this notice to issue 53,100 shares of common stock of the Company as restricted stock to 32 Eligible Directors, etc. of the subsidiaries of the Company and 53 Eligible Employees of the Company in exchange for their in-kind contribution of cash compensation claims in the total amount of 60,903,000 yen and cash claims in the total amount of 99,990,000 yen pursuant to the Restricted Stock (Compensation) Plan by taking into consideration the purpose of the plan, the scope of responsibility and title of each Eligible Personnel, and other various circumstances.

The Company and each Eligible Director, etc. of Subsidiaries will execute a restricted stock allocation agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Allocation Agreement" for the purpose of the explanation provided in this overview) in connection with grant of stock under the Restricted Stock (Compensation) Plan and its overview is as follows:

Transfer Restriction Period

Eligible Directors, etc. of Subsidiaries shall not transfer, create a collateral or otherwise dispose of the Company's common shares that are allotted under the Allocation Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Allocated Shares" for the purpose of the explanation provided in this overview) during a period from July 21, 2022 (i.e., Payment Deadline) until the date when the Eligible Director, etc. of Subsidiaries resigns from the position of director or executive officer of the subsidiaries of the Company to which he or she belongs as of the Payment Deadline.

