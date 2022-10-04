Advanced search
Pavilion Energy, Mitsui O.S.K to launch LNG bunker vessel in Q1 2023

10/04/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
The logo of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Pavilion Energy and Japan-based Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL) said on Wednesday they would launch a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel in the first quarter of 2023, a move that would increase Singapore's supplies of the fuel for ships.

The Singapore-flagged vessel named Brassavola is 116.5 meters in length and 22 meters in wide and has a capacity of 12,000 cubic meters. It is owned by MOL subsidiary Indah Singa Maritime Pte Ltd and will be chartered by Pavilion LNG Bunker I Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pavilion Energy.

The vessel will be employed by Pavilion Energy to supply LNG bunker in the port of Singapore, the world's largest bunkering port, the companies said in a statement.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels will also be employing Brassavola to supply LNG bunker to its customers via a long-term agreement with Pavilion Energy.

"When launched into operation in 1Q 2023, Brassavola will be Singapore's largest LNG bunker vessel," Pavilion Energy and MOL said.

Major shippers, including CMA CGM and BHP Group, are using LNG for part of their fleet to cut emissions, although prices of the fuel, mainly used in power generation, have skyrocketed this year because of Russian gas supply cuts following the Ukraine war.

Earlier this week, BHP Group said it expected to receive three more bulk carriers powered partly by LNG in the next six to nine months.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.00% 40.46 Delayed Quote.17.63%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD 0.07% 2778 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 2.06% 5400.4 Real-time Quote.-15.72%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.85% 317.2114 Real-time Quote.74.53%
TOTALENERGIES SE 3.11% 51.31 Real-time Quote.14.97%
VESSEL CO., LTD. 2.38% 5170 End-of-day quote.45.63%
