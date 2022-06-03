MITSUI SOKO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (9302)

1. Overview of operating results and others

Analysis of operating results

a. Overview of the fiscal year under review (ⅰ) Overall summary

During the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy saw a gradual trend towards normalization of social and economic activity with the indices of industrial production showing signs of recovery, despite the protracted impact of COVID-19. Meanwhile, in the environment of the logistics industry, it remained difficult to see an end to the global disruption that has enveloped supply chains, despite a recovering trend in imports and exports from the previous fiscal year.

In this economic environment, in the fiscal year under review, which was the final fiscal year of the "Medium-Term Management Plan 2017," MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its group companies (the "Group") worked to achieve sustainable growth through the construction of overwhelming field capabilities and the construction of end-to-end integrated solution service, and responded to customers' needs to review their supply chains. Through these efforts, the Group achieved significant growth in its earnings, despite the uncertain environment.

The operating situation of the Group included an increase in container handling volume in the freight forwarding and port transportation businesses associated with the recovery in imports and exports. In addition, there was an increase in handling volume driven by a shift from sea transportation to air transportation against the backdrop of a shortage of marine containers, and an increase in the handling volume of air cargo, overseas storage, and transportation services involved in the procurement of components and so forth for maintaining customers' production. As a result, consolidated operating revenue amounted to ¥301,022 million, up ¥47,462 million year on year, consolidated operating profit was ¥25,939 million, up ¥8,278 million, consolidated ordinary profit was ¥25,553 million, up ¥8,312 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥14,503 million, up ¥2,954 million, setting a new record-high profit for the second year in a row.

(ii) Segment overview