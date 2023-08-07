Shareholder Returns/Endeavor to Enhance Corporate Value
Appendix.1 Detailed Financial Data
Appendix.2 Company Profile
1
Executive Summary
Decrease in Operating Revenue and Operating Profit due to a reactionary
Q1 FY2024
drop in special factors in FY2023 and lower ocean and air freight rates
(3 months)
Operating Revenue
¥66.0 billion
YoY
-16.0%
Results
Operating Profit
¥6.2 billion
YoY
-9.2％
Despite of a decrease in Operating Revenue due to a larger than expected decline in ocean
FY2024
and air freight rates compared with the previous forecast, Operating Profit has been
revised upwards due to an improved profit margin resulting from the control of freight
(Full-year)
costs for purchases
Forecast
Operating Revenue
¥
273.0
billion
vs. Previous Forecast
%
-2.5
Operating Profit
¥
21.5
billion
vs. Previous Forecast
％
+7.5
Shareholder
Returns
Reflect upward revision of full-year results forecast in year-end dividend forecast and increased dividend
Interim dividend
67 yen（Forecast）
Year-end dividend
75 yen（Forecast） vs. Previous Forecast
+8 yen
Annual dividend
142 yen（Forecast）
Expected Payout Ratio
30.0
%
2
▶
Q1 FY2024 Financial Results
• Summary of Q1 FY2024 Financial Results
• Business Results by Segment
• Main Changes in Operating Profit
•
Cash Flow Status
C o n t e n t s
•
Balance Sheet Status
FY2024 Results Forecast
Shareholder Returns/Endeavor to Enhance Corporate Value
Appendix.1 Detailed Financial Data
Appendix.2 Company Profile
3
Summary of Q1 FY2024 Financial Results
• Despite of a decrease in operating revenue and operating profit mainly due to lower ocean and air freight rates, the operating profit margin improved as a result of cost control efforts
• Decrease in net income for Q1 FY2024 due to a reactionary decline in extraordinary gains in
the previous fiscal year
(Unit: 100 mil. yen)
Total Consolidated
Q1 FY2023
(3 months)
Operating Revenue
786
Operating Profit
68
Operating profit margin
8.6%
Ordinary Profit
71
Profit attributed to
48
owners of parent
Q1 FY2024 (3 months)
660
62
9.3%
65
38
Change Change(%)
-126-16.0%
-6-9.2%
＋0.7pt ―
-6-8.6%
-10-20.8%
4
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsui Soko Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:21:22 UTC.
MITSUI-SOKO Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the warehouse business, port transportation business and global flow business. The Company operates in two business segments. Logistics segment provides logistics services. These services include warehouse storage & handling, port work & transportation, overseas logistics & multiple integrated transport, air freight transport, third-party logistics (3PL), supply chain management support, as well as land freight transport services, among others. Real Estate segment provides services centered on the building leasing business.