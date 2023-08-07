Q1 FY2024

Financial Results Br iefing

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.Securities code9302

August 8, 2023

C o n t e n t s

  • Executive Summary
  • Q1 FY2024 Financial Results
  • FY2024 Results Forecast
  • Shareholder Returns/Endeavor to Enhance Corporate Value
  • Appendix.1 Detailed Financial Data
  • Appendix.2 Company Profile

1

Executive Summary

Decrease in Operating Revenue and Operating Profit due to a reactionary

Q1 FY2024

drop in special factors in FY2023 and lower ocean and air freight rates

(3 months)

Operating Revenue

¥66.0 billion

YoY

-16.0%

Results

Operating Profit

¥6.2 billion

YoY

-9.2

Despite of a decrease in Operating Revenue due to a larger than expected decline in ocean

FY2024

and air freight rates compared with the previous forecast, Operating Profit has been

revised upwards due to an improved profit margin resulting from the control of freight

(Full-year)

costs for purchases

Forecast

Operating Revenue

¥

273.0

billion

vs. Previous Forecast

%

-2.5

Operating Profit

¥

21.5

billion

vs. Previous Forecast

+7.5

Shareholder

Returns

Reflect upward revision of full-year results forecast in year-end dividend forecast and increased dividend

Interim dividend

67 yenForecast

Year-end dividend

75 yenForecast vs. Previous Forecast

+8 yen

Annual dividend

142 yenForecast

Expected Payout Ratio

30.0

%

2

Q1 FY2024 Financial Results

Summary of Q1 FY2024 Financial Results

Business Results by Segment

Main Changes in Operating Profit

Cash Flow Status

C o n t e n t s

Balance Sheet Status

FY2024 Results Forecast

Shareholder Returns/Endeavor to Enhance Corporate Value

Appendix.1 Detailed Financial Data

Appendix.2 Company Profile

3

Summary of Q1 FY2024 Financial Results

Despite of a decrease in operating revenue and operating profit mainly due to lower ocean and air freight rates, the operating profit margin improved as a result of cost control efforts

Decrease in net income for Q1 FY2024 due to a reactionary decline in extraordinary gains in

the previous fiscal year

(Unit: 100 mil. yen)

Total Consolidated

Q1 FY2023

(3 months)

Operating Revenue

786

Operating Profit

68

Operating profit margin

8.6%

Ordinary Profit

71

Profit attributed to

48

owners of parent

Q1 FY2024 (3 months)

660

62

9.3%

65

38

Change Change(%)

-126-16.0%

-6-9.2%

0.7pt ―

-6-8.6%

-10-20.8%

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mitsui Soko Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:21:22 UTC.