MITSUI SOKO : Introducing the Pair Transfer Program (Spouse Accompanying Program) for a New Way of Working

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Introducing the Pair Transfer Program

(Spouse Accompanying Program) for a New Way of Working

Aiming to be a company where people can continue to work

with vitality and vigor without career interruption

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Hirobumi Koga; hereinafter "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has decided to introduce the Pair Transfer Program (Spouse Accompanying Program; hereinafter "this Program") as one of the systems to form a new way of working.

This Program is designed to support employees who have difficulty working in their current area due to marriage, spouse's transfer, or other reasons so that their careers will not be interrupted by allowing them to transfer to a region of their choice (change of work location).

The Company introduced the Comeback Programfor former employees who have had to resign due to unavoidable family circumstances or other reasons in 2020, allowing them to return to work for the Company as full-time employees whenever they are able to work again. However, with the recent trend of households in which both our employee and their spouse work, there are many situations in which the spouse's transfer makes it difficult for our employee to continue their career. Under these circumstances, we will increase the number of employees who can continue to work actively without being forced to resign by adding new options to their work styles through this Program.

As a corporate group that supports logistics, one of the important social infrastructures, the Company and the Group take pride and responsibility in keeping logistics moving, even in times of rapid change. We believe that creating an environment in which personnel who are well versed in their work can remain active will greatly contribute to the sustainability and improvement of quality of the logistics services provided by the Group.

With the introduction of this Program, we will continue to build a work environment in which all employees can choose a work style that suits their circumstances and can fully demonstrate their abilities. At the same time, we will continue to make various efforts to achieve sustainable growth with all of our stakeholders under our Vision: The co-creative logistics solutions partner. For every day, emergency, and always will be.

For inquiries regarding this matter:

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Personnel, Human Resource Division, Personnel Management Team

careers@mitsui-soko.co.jp