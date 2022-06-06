MITSUI SOKO : Notice of Establishment of New Group Philosophy and Medium-term Management Plan 2022

May 10, 2022 To whom it may concern Company Name: MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Name of Representative: Hirobumi Koga, President & CEO Code Number: 9302 (TSE Prime) Contact: Takeshi Nishimura Senior Executive Officer, Strategic Planning Div. General Manager Phone: +81-3-6400-8015 Notice of Establishment of New Group Philosophy and Medium-term Management Plan 2022 The MITSUI-SOKO Group has established a new Group Philosophy (Purpose, Vision, and Values) and formulated a new five-year plan, Medium-term Management Plan 2022, with the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 being the first year and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 the final year. Recently, the environment surrounding society has changed drastically due to the global pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection, increasingly severe disasters, and a destabilization of the international situation. The logistics industry is also undergoing a major transition, with rapid changes, such as the advancement of digitalization, labor shortages, and the move toward decarbonization. Under these circumstances, we recognize the need to reconsider our raison d'être as a corporate group in order to make a further leap and achieve sustainable growth, and we have recently renewed our group philosophy and repositioned it as the highest management concept. In addition, by promoting our newly formulated mid-term management plan under this new group philosophy, we will strive to enhance our corporate value in the long term, build a sustainable society, and meet the expectations of our stakeholders and of society. 1

1. Group Philosophy (Purpose, Vision, and Values) The Group Philosophy is the highest management concept and consists of Purpose (meaning of our existence), Vision (what we want to become in the medium- to long-term span), and Values (corporate values and action guidelines). The renewed group philosophy reflects our determination for the Group to continue to "solve problems and create value through logistics" in the future. Based on this group philosophy, we aim to implement our medium-term management plan and other management strategies to enhance the corporate value of the Group and achieve sustainable growth for society and our customers. [Conceptual Diagram of the Group's Philosophy] Purpose (meaning of our existence)

Empower society, encourage progress

Our recently enacted Purpose- Empower society, encourage progress -is the role that the Group should play and embodies our solid belief in the value we create for society.

Logistics plays an important role as a social infrastructure and is the very foundation of modern society, supporting economic activities and people's lives. The MITSUI-SOKO Group has been in the logistics business for over 100 years, connecting countries with countries, industries with industries, people with people, and all other subjects in support of the evolution of society.

Even in times of rapid change, there is no change in the role played by the Group. By fulfilling this Purpose, we aim to move the world in a better direction and help to realize a mindful and sustainable society. 2

Vision (what we want to become in the medium- to long-term span) The co-creative logistics solutions partner. For everyday, emergency, and always will be Over our more than 100-year history, the Group has fostered trust with our customers, and as their logistics partner, we have supported their growth and walked alongside them. Even at this time when supply chains and logistics networks are being disrupted by the impact of the pandemic, the combined strength of the Group is mobilizing to keep our customers' businesses connected with no stop in physical distribution. As social issues become more complex and the social structure changes drastically, supply chain management will become increasingly important, and logistics companies will be required to not only receive and transport goods but also build a sustainable supply chain. As a link in the evolution of our customers and society at any given time, the Group aims to be a logistics solutions partner that improves our customers' corporate value by co-creating with all stakeholders, not limited to only within the Group. Values (corporate values and action guidelines)

PRIDE Responsibility and pride in empowering our society - CHALLENGE Strive to create and execute sustainable proposals for both our customers and society - GEMBA Our frontline: The base of potential, power, and progress - RESPECT Embrace diverse ideas, co-create new value -

In order to realize our Vision under our Purpose, we have established four Values: PRIDE, CHALLENGE, GEMBA and RESPECT are the values to be treasured by each employee and organization, and serve as guidelines for action. In accordance with these Values, we will realize a corporate group in which each and every employee can maximize their potential and create value over the medium to long term. 3

2. Medium-Term Management Plan 2022: Be the First-Call Company "Going on the Offensive by Deepening" In order to realize our Vision- The co-creative logistics solutions partner. For everyday, emergency, and always will be -the Group has formulated a new five-year plan, the Medium-term Management Plan 2022, beginning in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 continuing until the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. In our previous Medium-term Management Plan 2017, we positioned the first three years as a reversal period, focusing on strengthening our business profitability and rebuilding our financial base. In the last two years of the plan, we primarily worked on the three key areas for sustainable growth: Construction of Overwhelming Field Capabilities, Establishment of End-to-end Integrated Solution Services, and ESG Management. As a result, we successfully achieved all of our numerical targets, attained the reversal of our business, and laid the foundation for sustainable growth in the future. Under the new Medium-term Management Plan 2022, we aim to achieve further growth by deepening our efforts to date. As the first-call company that can be trusted by our customers, we will go on the offensive with aggressive investment, focusing on the three pillars of our growth strategy: Top-line Growth by Mobilizing the Group's Collective Strength, Reinforcement of Operational Competitiveness, and Building Management Foundations to Support the Deepening. Growth Strategy

Top-line Growth by Mobilizing the Group's Collective Strength

We will promote a deepening of our integrated solution services, which is our unique business model, expanding our sustainability-oriented business with our competitive abilities to make and execute proposals, and digging deeper into our inter-industry operations by making the most of the Group's broad customer base and various logistics features.

Reinforcement of Operational Competitiveness

By deepening our efforts toward thorough standardization, we will realize our "overwhelming field capabilities" that combine the power of people with the power of technology. We also aim to secure a competitive advantage by improving the quality of our operations, and furthermore, to improve profitability by lowering the cost of operations.

Building Management Foundation to Support the Deepening

We will strengthen our management base in the following four aspects: DX: Transformation of business models and reform of corporate culture

Transformation of business models and reform of corporate culture Co-creation: Creation of mechanisms to generate innovation and the strengthening of alliances with various platformers

Creation of mechanisms to generate innovation and the strengthening of alliances with various platformers Business Assets: Development of new office buildings and logistics facilities, enhancement of the asset value of existing facilities, and the improvement of the work environment

Development of new office buildings and logistics facilities, enhancement of the asset value of existing facilities, and the improvement of the work environment ESG: Reinforcement of efforts to realize a decarbonized society, an expansion of investment in human capital, and the enhancement of governance 4