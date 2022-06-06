Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9302   JP3891200002

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9302)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/06 01:26:01 am EDT
3005.00 JPY   +0.57%
01:12aMITSUI SOKO : Notice of Establishment of New Group Philosophy and Medium-term Management Plan 2022
PU
06/03MITSUI SOKO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
06/03Mitsui-Soko Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MITSUI SOKO : Notice of Establishment of New Group Philosophy and Medium-term Management Plan 2022

06/06/2022 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 10, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company Name:

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Name of Representative:

Hirobumi Koga, President & CEO

Code Number:

9302 (TSE Prime)

Contact:

Takeshi Nishimura

Senior Executive Officer,

Strategic Planning Div. General Manager

Phone:

+81-3-6400-8015

Notice of Establishment of New Group Philosophy and Medium-term Management Plan 2022

The MITSUI-SOKO Group has established a new Group Philosophy (Purpose, Vision, and Values) and formulated a new five-year plan, Medium-term Management Plan 2022, with the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 being the first year and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 the final year.

Recently, the environment surrounding society has changed drastically due to the global pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection, increasingly severe disasters, and a destabilization of the international situation. The logistics industry is also undergoing a major transition, with rapid changes, such as the advancement of digitalization, labor shortages, and the move toward decarbonization.

Under these circumstances, we recognize the need to reconsider our raison d'être as a corporate group in order to make a further leap and achieve sustainable growth, and we have recently renewed our group philosophy and repositioned it as the highest management concept.

In addition, by promoting our newly formulated mid-term management plan under this new group philosophy, we will strive to enhance our corporate value in the long term, build a sustainable society, and meet the expectations of our stakeholders and of society.

1

1. Group Philosophy (Purpose, Vision, and Values)

The Group Philosophy is the highest management concept and consists of Purpose (meaning of our existence), Vision (what we want to become in the medium- to long-term span), and Values (corporate values and action guidelines).

The renewed group philosophy reflects our determination for the Group to continue to "solve problems and create value through logistics" in the future. Based on this group philosophy, we aim to implement our medium-term management plan and other management strategies to enhance the corporate value of the Group and achieve sustainable growth for society and our customers.

[Conceptual Diagram of the Group's Philosophy]

  • Purpose (meaning of our existence)
    Empower society, encourage progress
    Our recently enacted Purpose- Empower society, encourage progress -is the role that the Group should play and embodies our solid belief in the value we create for society.
    Logistics plays an important role as a social infrastructure and is the very foundation of modern society, supporting economic activities and people's lives. The MITSUI-SOKO Group has been in the logistics business for over 100 years, connecting countries with countries, industries with industries, people with people, and all other subjects in support of the evolution of society.
    Even in times of rapid change, there is no change in the role played by the Group. By fulfilling this Purpose, we aim to move the world in a better direction and help to realize a mindful and sustainable society.

2

  • Vision (what we want to become in the medium- to long-term span)

The co-creative logistics solutions partner. For everyday, emergency, and always will be

Over our more than 100-year history, the Group has fostered trust with our customers, and as their logistics partner, we have supported their growth and walked alongside them. Even at this time when supply chains and logistics networks are being disrupted by the impact of the pandemic, the combined strength of the Group is mobilizing to keep our customers' businesses connected with no stop in physical distribution.

As social issues become more complex and the social structure changes drastically, supply chain management will become increasingly important, and logistics companies will be required to not only receive and transport goods but also build a sustainable supply chain.

As a link in the evolution of our customers and society at any given time, the Group aims to be a logistics solutions partner that improves our customers' corporate value by co-creating with all stakeholders, not limited to only within the Group.

  • Values (corporate values and action guidelines)
    • PRIDE
      • Responsibility and pride in empowering our society -
    • CHALLENGE
      • Strive to create and execute sustainable proposals for both our customers and society -
    • GEMBA
      • Our frontline: The base of potential, power, and progress -
    • RESPECT
      • Embrace diverse ideas, co-create new value -

In order to realize our Vision under our Purpose, we have established four Values: PRIDE, CHALLENGE, GEMBA and RESPECT are the values to be treasured by each employee and organization, and serve as guidelines for action. In accordance with these Values, we will realize a corporate group in which each and every employee can maximize their potential and create value over the medium to long term.

3

2. Medium-Term Management Plan 2022: Be the First-Call Company "Going on the Offensive by Deepening"

In order to realize our Vision- The co-creative logistics solutions partner. For everyday,

emergency, and always will be -the Group has formulated a new five-year plan, the Medium-term Management Plan 2022, beginning in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 continuing until the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

In our previous Medium-term Management Plan 2017, we positioned the first three years as a reversal period, focusing on strengthening our business profitability and rebuilding our financial base. In the last two years of the plan, we primarily worked on the three key areas for sustainable growth: Construction of Overwhelming Field Capabilities, Establishment of End-to-end Integrated Solution Services, and ESG Management. As a result, we successfully achieved all of our numerical targets, attained the reversal of our business, and laid the foundation for sustainable growth in the future.

Under the new Medium-term Management Plan 2022, we aim to achieve further growth by deepening our efforts to date. As the first-call company that can be trusted by our customers, we will go on the offensive with aggressive investment, focusing on the three pillars of our growth strategy: Top-line Growth by Mobilizing the Group's Collective Strength, Reinforcement of Operational Competitiveness, and Building Management Foundations to Support the Deepening.

  1. Growth Strategy
    Top-line Growth by Mobilizing the Group's Collective Strength
    We will promote a deepening of our integrated solution services, which is our unique business model, expanding our sustainability-oriented business with our competitive abilities to make and execute proposals, and digging deeper into our inter-industry operations by making the most of the Group's broad customer base and various logistics features.
    Reinforcement of Operational Competitiveness
    By deepening our efforts toward thorough standardization, we will realize our "overwhelming field capabilities" that combine the power of people with the power of technology. We also aim to secure a competitive advantage by improving the quality of our operations, and furthermore, to improve profitability by lowering the cost of operations.
    Building Management Foundation to Support the Deepening
    We will strengthen our management base in the following four aspects:
    • DX: Transformation of business models and reform of corporate culture
    • Co-creation: Creation of mechanisms to generate innovation and the strengthening of alliances with various platformers
    • Business Assets: Development of new office buildings and logistics facilities, enhancement of the asset value of existing facilities, and the improvement of the work environment
    • ESG: Reinforcement of efforts to realize a decarbonized society, an expansion of investment in human capital, and the enhancement of governance

4

  1. Financial Strategy
    In the Medium-term Management Plan 2017, we restrained investment and reduced interest-bearing debt in order to rebuild our financial base. In the Medium-term Management Plan 2022, we aim to achieve both proactive investment and enhanced shareholder returns based on the financial base and profitability established in the previous medium-term management plan.
    • Make an investment of 130 billion yen in total.
      • 100 billion yen for strategic investment in growth areas, such as DX investment, investment in new equipment (physical distribution/real estate), and M&A
      • 30 billion yen for ordinary investment (investment in maintenance/renewal of existing facilities)
    • Strengthen shareholder returns based on a payout ratio of 30%.
    • Procure and operate based on the optimal debt-to-equity ratio of 1.
    • Set a target of return of equity (ROE) of over 12%, aiming to maintain a high level of capital efficiency.
  3. Numerical Targets (as of March 31, 2027)

Operating revenue

350 billion yen

Operating profit

23 billion yen

Operating cash flow

30 billion yen

[The philosophy system and mid-term management plan]

End

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Soko Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 05:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
01:12aMITSUI SOKO : Notice of Establishment of New Group Philosophy and Medium-term Management P..
PU
06/03MITSUI SOKO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
06/03Mitsui-Soko Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Guid..
CI
05/10Mitsui-Soko Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Ma..
CI
05/10Mitsui-Soko Holdings Co., Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/11MITSUI SOKO : Corporate Governance Report
PU
03/30MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021MITSUI SOKO : Value report 2021
PU
2021MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021Trade Waltz Inc announced that it has received ¥900 million in funding from UTokyo Inno..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 281 B 2 149 M 2 149 M
Net income 2022 12 250 M 93,7 M 93,7 M
Net Debt 2022 71 600 M 548 M 548 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,06x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 74 211 M 568 M 568 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 502
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 988,00 JPY
Average target price 2 750,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hirofumi Koga Director & Senior Executive Officer
Nobuo Nakayama Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Makoto Tawaraguchi Executive Officer & Manager-Port Transportation
Taizaburo Nakano Independent Outside Director
Takashi Hirai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.19%568
DSV A/S-26.97%36 944
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-14.84%31 325
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.24.11%6 251
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.12.16%5 364
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-4.51%4 192