MITSUI SOKO : Notice of Establishment of the Supply Chain Sustainability Sales Division

10/05/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Monday, September 26, 2022

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Notice of Establishment of the Supply Chain Sustainability Sales Division

Strengthening logistical support for customers' efforts to solve social issues,

such as the realization of a decarbonized society

We are pleased to announce that we have decided to create the Supply Chain Sustainability Sales Division, as of October 1, 2022, to provide strong logistical support to our customers in the execution of their projects aimed at solving social issues, such as the realization of a decarbonized society.

This newly established organization will propose logistics services for products that contribute to reducing environmental impact by combining the expertise the MITSUI-SOKO Group has accumulated in providing logistics services according to various cargo characteristics, with all-round logistical functions and supply chain planning as well as design capabilities from the manufacturer's perspective. We also plan to promote SustainaLink, which optimizes customers' supply chains by solving logistical issues through visualization and improving various risk factors that threaten the logistics of our customers.

(SustainaLink website: https://www.mitsui-soko.com/sustainalink/)

We will continue to support our customers' businesses and try to solve social issues through our materiality: "Contribution to a decarbonized, circular society by actively reducing environmental impact" and "Provision of sustainable, resilient logistics services through co-creation." The Group will also play a role as an infrastructure that supports society from its very foundations, connecting any objects around us, country to country, industry to industry, and person to person, under our Purpose: Empower society, encourage progress.

[Our Recent Sustainability Initiatives]

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact: Public Relations Team Strategic Planning Division

MITSUISOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (TEL: +81-3-6400-8017 / email: kouhou@mitsui-soko.co.jp)

Disclaimer

Mitsui Soko Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
